Ted Cruz responds to Texas school shooting in the worst possible way

By · 23 comments

The blood on Ted Cruz’s hands from yesterday’s elementary school shooting in Texas is apparently not going to be enough to keep him from giving the NRA a resounding round of applause at their convention on Friday.

Cruz has received over $175,000 dollars in donations from the NRA over the course of his political career. Under Cruz’s senatorship, Texas has become the state with the highest number of gun deaths in the country, according to the CDC’s firearm mortality stats.  In the face of it all, the anti-LGBTQ seantor refuses to recognize the lethal implications of his massive gun lobby support.

Now, even after this week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead, Cruz and his fellow gun enthusiasts Greg Abbott and Donald Trump are still set to speak at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend.

This convention not only celebrates gun ownership and open legislation, but it will also be a marketplace for weapons and ammunition, which is especially concerning for a state that no longer requires licenses or training for some gun owners.

According to Education Week, there have so far been 27 school shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Last year, there were 34 school shootings. 2020 saw 10 school shootings. And both 2019 and 2018 recorded 24 school shootings.

The callous and brazen decision by Cruz and others to carry on with a gun rally in the same state that over a dozen children were just gunned down in has left many people on Twitter beside themselves with anger.

