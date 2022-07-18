Ted Cruz says Supreme Court “clearly wrong” on same-sex marriage ruling

Texas Senator Ted Cruz says the US Supreme Court should have left the issue of same-sex marriage up to individual states to decide, as it has now done with abortion (Roe v. Wade),

Republican Cruz made the comments to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler. He shared their discussion on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

Wheeler asked him if he felt the landmark Obergefell ruling of 2015, which legalized same-sex marriage across the US, was now vulnerable, following the abortion reversal.

Cruz replied, “Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states.

“If you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws,” he said. “In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you.’”

“And now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage,” he added. “I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching.”

In the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion the court should look again “at Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

Those rulings relate respectively to contraception, sodomy, and same-sex marriage.

Related: Hillary Clinton sums up Clarence Thomas in three words

Last month, Cruz welcomed the reversal of Roe v. Wade, calling it a, “massive victory for life.”

In his talk with Wheeler, however, Cruz went on to say he was unsure whether the Supreme Court would reverse same-sex marriage.

Cruz said he agreed with the notion that Roe v. Wade was different from those other laws as it involved, “the creation of a human life.”

In a later part of the conversation, not included in the clip he shared on YouTube, he said, “You’ve got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages and it would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages that have been entered into in accordance with the law.

“I think that would be a factor that would, would counsel restraint, that the court would be concerned about. But to be honest, I don’t think this Court has any appetite for overturning any of these decisions.”

You can watch the longer discussion below.

Noticed you only clipped 18 seconds. Here’s Sen. Cruz’s full comments: “You’ve got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages & it would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages…” https://t.co/O0IbB8ztPr pic.twitter.com/c0khF0N4hW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2022

Related: Hillary Clinton sums up Clarence Thomas in three words