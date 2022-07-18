Ted Cruz says Supreme Court “clearly wrong” on same-sex marriage ruling

Texas Senator Ted Cruz says the US Supreme Court should have left the issue of same-sex marriage up to individual states to decide, as it has now done with abortion (Roe v. Wade),
Republican Cruz made the comments to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler. He shared their discussion on his YouTube channel on Saturday.
Wheeler asked him if he felt the landmark Obergefell ruling of 2015, which legalized same-sex marriage across the US, was now vulnerable, following the abortion reversal.
Cruz replied, “Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states.
“If you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws,” he said. “In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you.’”
“And now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage,” he added. “I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching.”
In the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion the court should look again “at Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Those rulings relate respectively to contraception, sodomy, and same-sex marriage.
Related: Hillary Clinton sums up Clarence Thomas in three words
Last month, Cruz welcomed the reversal of Roe v. Wade, calling it a, “massive victory for life.”
In his talk with Wheeler, however, Cruz went on to say he was unsure whether the Supreme Court would reverse same-sex marriage.
Cruz said he agreed with the notion that Roe v. Wade was different from those other laws as it involved, “the creation of a human life.”
In a later part of the conversation, not included in the clip he shared on YouTube, he said, “You’ve got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages and it would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages that have been entered into in accordance with the law.
“I think that would be a factor that would, would counsel restraint, that the court would be concerned about. But to be honest, I don’t think this Court has any appetite for overturning any of these decisions.”
You can watch the longer discussion below.
Noticed you only clipped 18 seconds.
Here’s Sen. Cruz’s full comments: “You’ve got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages & it would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages…” https://t.co/O0IbB8ztPr pic.twitter.com/c0khF0N4hW
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2022
Related: Hillary Clinton sums up Clarence Thomas in three words
17 Comments
LumpyPillows
Let’s for a second, hypothetically agree that maybe the court’s legal rationale on gay marriage was flawed. Is the result that allows adults to form their own monogamous, legal relationships using marriage a bad idea? No. No it is not. There is no harm to others. So, why are you so upset about it, Teddy?
At least with abortion there is the negative outcome of an aborted life. There is a reason to not not support abortion because of this countervailing harm. Gay marriage? Nope. Why waste the time, unless you’re just being malicious. (I am pro-choice and this was made as an argument, not a position on abortion rights.)
Kangol2
Except that abortion rights are essentially women’s reproductive health rights. As we’re already seeing, not even a month after Roe v. Wade was overturned and the forced birth lunatics got their way, women and girls in a number of states are already facing health crises because they cannot get badly needed, life-saving care, in large part because such care is now banned by right-wing state statutes OR doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are terrified of being prosecuted, harassed, killed, etc.
Just look at that Indiana doctor, who performed a life-saving abortion for that 10 year old Ohio girl; right-wing fanatics threatened to kidnap that doctor’s daughter, she was doxxed on a right-wing website, the Indiana AG allegedly LIED about her not reporting the abortion to the requisite authorities, etc. Even the supposedly “liberal” Washington Post doubted the story, and at least one “liberal” reporter called that Indiana doctor, who was doing her job saving a 10-year-old child’s life, an “activist” on the abortion side. Abortion should be legal in all 50 states and all US territories. It’s women’s reproductive and comprehensive health that’s now endangered. That’s it.
cuteguy
If they over turn gay marriage then they need to over turn inter racial marriage as well. Same argument . Say buh bye to the mrs Clarence
Fahd
I do not like that Senator Cruz
I do not like his far right views
I do not like his stupid chin
I do not like his smarmy grin
I do not like him with a beard
I do not like him freshly sheared
I do not like what he just said
I do not like his boxy head
I do not like him wearing glasses
I do not like him greeting kids in classes
I do not like his stupid suits
I do not like cowboy boots
I do not like him when he sneezes
I do not like him eating cheeses
I do not like him in the leaves
I do not like him when he feeds
I do not like him by a wall
I do not like his tattoo at all
I do not like him in a room
I do not like him in Cancun
I do not like him playing ball
I do not like his face at all
From John Oliver
LumpyPillows
A+
Kangol2
Excellent. Ted Rafael Phony Cruz is one of the GQP Lowlights and grows more foul by the day!
Mister P
Even if it is a matter for the states to decide, it will still end up back at the Supreme Court, because states cannot give special rights to some people. They cannot have marriage for straight couples and not for same sex couples.
There is no logical argument against marriage equality. Just because he and the activist justices don’t like it is not a reason to outlaw it.
LumpyPillows
Except, because we lose elections too often, the Supreme Court is no longer based in law, equality and fairness, but is driven by politics. Rest assured, this court will find excuses to disenfranchise us if these issues come to it. They are not done yet.
The big conundrum for them is sending gay marriage back to the states. One state cannot refuse to honor agreements in another. A marriage in one state should be honored in another. Undoing marriage is a bit trickier than banning abortion. I do believe they will try, however.
Kangol2
The 14th Amendment guarantees equal protection under the law, so unequal marriage laws, like segregation, etc. violate the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, and the 9th Amendment, which focuses on unenumerated rights that all Americans possess. There is ZERO real Constitutional argument against marriage equality, interracial marriage and most of what the far-right wing theocrats of the GQP want to strip away, but you best believe they are coming for LGBTQ people and all of their dizzy gay, bi and trans supporters need to wake TF up!
Prax07
The US is really headed for another civil (uncivil) war because of morons that vote for morons. How Cruz, Abbott, and all the rest of the hate squad have never been held accountable for what they say and what they do is just unfathomable to me.
smittoons
It’s insane the number of fundamental rights the Republicans want to toss back to the states. Why keep up the pretense of being part of a united republic at all? Oh right, to get the Federal spending they will still complain about as being wasteful.
GlobeTrotter
Justice Clarence Thomas has already given fair warning when he announced the Supreme Court’s upcoming projects: overturning marriage equality, overturning the ban on sodomy and overturning the right to contraception. The one lesson Justice Thomas and his cohorts learned after daring to overturning Roe v. Wade is that democrats are weak, feckless, pronoun obsessed snowflakes. They make a lot of noise, but in the end their bark is far worse than their bite. In other words, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court has every incentive to carry out their radical agenda to completion.
It’s times like these that I envy Trump supporters. Trump would have NEVER in a million years tolerated the slightest whiff of dissent in the ranks. Any GOP politician that failed to fall in line with Trump’s agenda would have been brutally punished by a bitter, vicious and nasty 2 AM tweet. He would have rained tweets like bombs over their heads until they either bowed out of politics or fell meekly in line with his agenda. Then out of pure spite, he would have then summoned the offending politician to Mar-o-Lago to kneel and solemnly kiss the ring.
That’s what we call RAW POWER and Trump knew exactly how to wield it! That cub scout currently occupying the White House could learn a lot from Trump’s brutal example. Under Trump, a Manchin or a Sinema would have already been disappeared by the Secret Service or at the very least blackmailed into obedience. Trump has been out of office for almost 2 years now, yet GOP politicians still tremble at the mere mention of his name.
Is it better to be loved but unfeared, or be feared yet unloved? Right now I’d just settle for a president with a backbone!
mastik8
We should probably continue to argue about pronouns and flags while they organize against us.
Mister P
How about we organize against them while they are crying about pronouns, flags, bathrooms and library books?
James
ted cruz is a sick hate filled piece of shit. May he rot in hell and be forgotten.
scotty
i’m ok with this.
Donald Dork
Why do we even give these right wing nutjobs the time of day, let alone a forum to air their repugnant views?