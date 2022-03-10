Ted Cruz spent the day embarrassing himself and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Dubiously best-selling author Ted Cruz took a field trip Thursday to lend his support to the so-called “People’s Convoy” outside of Washington, D.C.

The truckers circling the U.S. capital, like their Canadian counterparts, oppose Covid vaccine mandates.

Cruz, who is fully vaccinated, told a crowd of protesters: “Your voice is being heard. What the men and women want here is for the government to leave you the hell alone. … That is the most American sentiment you could imagine.”

The Republican senator also complained of high gas prices, which seems a bit odd for a protest designed around needlessly burning diesel fuel.

Cruz rode shotgun in the lead truck, waving and giving the thumbs-up to the convoy.

Ted Cruz in the lead truck at this morning’s convoy in DC. This is no longer about “the People’s Convoy,” it’s the Politicians’ Convoy. #CruzConvoy pic.twitter.com/qVZVSHBwZA — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) March 10, 2022

At a press conference after the stunt, Cruz was asked whether the Covid vaccines saves lives. Here is his response:

“Look, I hope so. I’m not a doctor. You know what, why would you take medical advice from me? I wouldn’t take medical advice from me. I’m not in the business of giving medical advice. Go talk to your physician if you wanna figure out whether you should take the vaccine or not. I hope we have good doctors and scientists who are going to be figuring that out, and I’m sure we’re gonna be debating and looking at the effect.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked if the COVID vaccine has saved lives: “Why would you take medical advice from me? I wouldn’t take medical advice from me, I’m not in the business of giving medical advice.” pic.twitter.com/dMFpWnjT0p — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

At one point during his speech, someone yelled out “Ted Cruz sucks!”:

One of truckers yells out, “Ted Cruz sucks!” as he is giving his speech. pic.twitter.com/dwWmyhY4Ht — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

Within no time, folks were making it very clear what they thought of the whole charade:

Acknowledging the effectiveness of vaccines is "medical advice" in the same way advising someone not to run through interstate highway traffic is "medical advice" https://t.co/FPcuJp2R4H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2022

Uh huh… This is AFTER he bashed Dr Fauci, saying "doctors & scientists can't be trusted". His hypocritical, lying ass can shut up now. https://t.co/35u7dDPRkF — Gina (@CissyBGood67) March 10, 2022

LEFT: How Ted Cruz sees himself in truck.

RIGHT: How the rest of America sees Ted Cruz in truck. pic.twitter.com/OfXsQqHvhi — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2022

Ted Cruz is simultaneously complaining about gas prices while riding shotgun with the “trucker convoy” as they pointlessly drive in circles around DC over and over to protest mandates that don’t exist. Can’t make this up. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 10, 2022

Naturally Ted Cruz would seek to ally himself with a group tying up traffic and honking horns incessantly. Being annoying is his whole brand. — Helen Kennedy ? (@HelenKennedy) March 10, 2022

Ted Cruz: if Skoal juice were a person. pic.twitter.com/t7WL4Q12sX — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 10, 2022

Ted Cruz is befriending the Trucker Convoy hoping that they’d smuggle him in Cancun when the next disaster strikes Texas. — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) March 10, 2022

Friendly reminder that Ted Cruz now agrees that women should have control of their own body and choices pic.twitter.com/8ybdgsyM7f — Robert (@pepawoftwoboys) March 10, 2022