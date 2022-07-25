ha/ha

Ted Cruz tries to mock queer people by announcing his new pronouns, looks like a complete idiot instead

Senator Ted Cruz

Texas embarrassment Ted Cruz has once again supplied detractors with top tier dunking fodder.

Cruz unveiled a new identity at a Turning Point event on Friday, saying, “I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is ‘kiss my a**’.”

And you know what? Sure, let’s go with that!

After all, the last thing we would want to do is disrespect kiss a** pronouns. Kiss my a** may be an ignorant, spineless, hypocritical mess, but if Cruz wants to go by kiss my a**, who are we to hold the senator back from such a passion?

Folks over on Twitter weren’t quite as gracious to these new pronouns, but also acknowledged that Cruz’s a** identity is nothing new.

Check out just a few of the responses that ate Cruz up:

For all we know, this may all be a reverse psychology ploy to finally get people to stop yelling these new pronouns at Cruz on the street every day.

That being said, the odds of that working — or of Cruz grasping reverse psychology — seem a**tronomically low.