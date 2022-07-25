Ted Cruz tries to mock queer people by announcing his new pronouns, looks like a complete idiot instead

Texas embarrassment Ted Cruz has once again supplied detractors with top tier dunking fodder.

Cruz unveiled a new identity at a Turning Point event on Friday, saying, “I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is ‘kiss my a**’.”

And you know what? Sure, let’s go with that!

After all, the last thing we would want to do is disrespect kiss a** pronouns. Kiss my a** may be an ignorant, spineless, hypocritical mess, but if Cruz wants to go by kiss my a**, who are we to hold the senator back from such a passion?

Related: Ted Cruz says Supreme Court “clearly wrong” on same-sex marriage ruling

Folks over on Twitter weren’t quite as gracious to these new pronouns, but also acknowledged that Cruz’s a** identity is nothing new.

Check out just a few of the responses that ate Cruz up:

i guess enough people have said “kiss my ass ted cruz” at this point that he figured it would be easier this way https://t.co/h2cryMhztP — Kenny Logins (@KennethLogins) July 23, 2022

So, Ted Cruz, in speaking to students, pretended to some fake machismo, attacking his imaginary enemies by taunting them to “kiss my ass,” even though Cruz is a spineless coward who grovels at Trump’s feet & obediently kisses Trump’s ass. — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) July 23, 2022

Every media outlet that interviews Ted Cruz, from now on, MUST show “Ted Cruz (Kiss My Ass), R- Tex.” on the chyron. His rules. — Keith Fitzgerald (@keithmfitz) July 23, 2022

“Well, I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is kiss my ass.” No, Ted, you syphilitic chode, if anything your pronoun is “ass kisser”. As in, “Donald Trump called my wife ugly and I’m still kissing his ass every chance I get. Because I’m an ass kisser.” pic.twitter.com/Zo1zNUO3IF — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 23, 2022

Omg did you see the Ted cruz thing where he yelled MY PRONOUNS ARE KISS/MY/ASS and so now everyone refers to ass by ass’s pronouns because we are good people who respect that and wish ass nothing but the best? — Nathan For YOUniversal Healthcare (@EvilestResident) July 25, 2022

From now on, I expect everyone who sees @TedCruz to address him as “Kiss My Ass Cruz” On the street? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”

At the airport? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”

At a restaurant? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!” Because it is important to respect people’s chosen pronouns. — Lestje B. Juddged (@JuddgyOne) July 23, 2022

Ted Cruz said his preferred pronoun is ‘Kiss My Ass’, many people are saying Ted misspoke and meant ‘Kiss Trump’s Ass’. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 23, 2022

Since Ted Cruz declared his pronouns as KISS MY ASS, let me remind you that KISS MY ASS fled to Cancun to avoid dealing with a bad storm in Texas. KISS MY ASS didn’t defend his wife or dad from Trump’s insults. KISS MY ASS supported a treasonous insurrection at our Capitol. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 23, 2022

Now that he mentions it, I’ve been putting @tedcruz adjacent to the phrase “kiss my ass” for years. — Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) July 23, 2022

Hey Ted Cruz, Kiss my ass. Just showing you the respect you deserve by using your preferred pronoun. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) July 23, 2022

Related: Ted Cruz is wetting the bed over violent left wing extremists that don’t exist

For all we know, this may all be a reverse psychology ploy to finally get people to stop yelling these new pronouns at Cruz on the street every day.

That being said, the odds of that working — or of Cruz grasping reverse psychology — seem a**tronomically low.