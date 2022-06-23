Ted Cruz is wetting the bed over violent left wing extremists that don’t exist

Texas embarrassment Ted Cruz seems as terrified of Democrats as he is of sensible arguments and beard combs.
The anti-LGBTQ senator appeared on Newsmax this week to warn of massive threats of violence from the Left in the wake of the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
Ted says when Roe is overturned, “We’re gonna see the Left lose their minds. We’re gonna see, sadly, organized riots. I fear we’re going to see organized violence. We’re deliberately going to see violence used as a tool of political terrorism by the Left.” pic.twitter.com/7mE4sJi8a0
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 22, 2022
Cruz compared the chaos he predicted to the “Antifa and Black Lives riots across the country” in 2020, which were themselves in response to police violence.
He went on to elaborate that “we’re already seeing Democratic politicians directing violent rioters to go to the justices’ homes.”
Cruz is referring to the recent isolated threat on Justice Kavanaugh’s life, but where he grabbed the idea that this was at the direction of Democratic leadership from is unclear.
This accusation of organized violence is a categorically wild statement from the person who called the organized and violent Capitol insurrectionists “people standing up and protesting to follow the law” on Tucker Carlson Tonight earlier this year.
Even more ironic is that this crocodile-tear fear mongering of future violence comes from a senator completely unwilling to properly address the rampant gun violence in his own state–including last month’s shooting in Uvalde that saw 19 children and 2 teachers murdered–while heeling to the donations he receives from every major gun lobby in the country.
But Cruz didn’t stop there.
After appearing on Newsmax earlier in the week, he went on Hannity last night to bemoan the few Republican senators who voted in favor of gun control legislation in the wake of Uvalde, while claiming that gun control doesn’t work.
Democrats want to take away firearms from law-abiding Americans.
Not only is that unconstitutional, it doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/AtRVhRZTno
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 23, 2022
This claim isn’t reflected in the other major nations across the globe with stricter gun laws and virtually no mass shootings when compared to the U.S., but as we saw last month, Cruz has no response for that fact.
8 Comments
ZzBomb
Just going to say this: When the right becomes violent they call “legitimate political discourse.”
I have yet to see an example, EVER, of “left wing violence.” Oh, and spare me the BLM summer 2020 protests. All those arrested were false flag proud boys and oath keepers and the public police reports on the subject prove it.
greekboy
Wetting the bed…better call Trump
LumpyPillows
Ted Cruz is so irritating. He’s, smug and smarmy and whiny. He is correct in that there will most likely be protests when if they announce the destruction of abortion rights, which is an American right. I’m not sure these protests will turn violent or include looting, but they could. I welcome the protests, but not violence or looting. However, add to this the hairbrained harassment of Supreme Court justices at their homes and I wonder if the left is losing its mind too.
That said, armed insurrection, murder and an attempt to overthrow the government are really just right wing atrocities and that is what he is trying to distract us from pursuing.
Jim
So if I have a right to bear arms why can’t I carry it on the public right of way in front of a Supreme Court justice’s house or a Senator’s house?
Kangol2
Exactly, and if taxpayers’ dollars can now go to religious schools, are they going to be funding extremist Islamic madrassas, since Clarence Thomas and the Catholic right-wing crew just said they can do this for right-wing Christianist schools in Maine? Do right-wingers think this is a good idea? What about a prototypical ISIS Academy, which can claim it’s just a religious school that doesn’t advocate violence, but does preach the same hate that many Christianist schools do? Are they getting everyone’s tax dollars? And can their teachers and staff decide they now want to carry concealed handguns and open long guns, let’s say, and march at will up and down the streets of the community they live in too?
missvamp
ever the fear mongering nut bag.
scotty
ted cooze has never stopped wetting the bed since he was a child. this is old news. boxers or briefs? DEPENDS.
Kangol2
Cancun Cruz is cuckoo!