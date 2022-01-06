Ted Cruz’s chance of ever becoming president was just reduced to whatever is less than zero

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that Ted Cruz will never be President of the United States, it certainly is now.

Today marks the one year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and the rumored 2024 presidential contender is being ripped to shreds by members of his own party for calling the deadly siege a “terrorist attack.”

Cruz used the term yesterday while speaking at a Senate Rules Committee hearing about the security failures that made it possible for the MAGA militia (which he supported, BTW) to storm the building.

“It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” Cruz said, “where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who served in this Capitol.”

Cruz, a staunch Trump supporter, despite the ex-president calling his wife ugly on Twitter, was one of eight Republican senators who voted to object to the Electoral College results. This made him a hero among many conservatives. Until now.

Last night, Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson was absolutely outraged by the antigay senator’s choice of words.

“Of all the things January 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack,” he said. It wasn’t an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry. So why are you telling us it was, Ted Cruz?”

This was followed by a barrage of angry tweets from other right wingnuts…

Here's a video of Ted Cruz today referring to January 6th as a "violent terrorist attack on the Capitol". Unbelievable.pic.twitter.com/F00bF08ALN — John D • (@RedWingGrips) January 5, 2022

Well, Ted Cruz can kiss his Presidential hopes and dreams goodbye. It’s never a good idea to refer to your constituents as terrorists. ? — Julia (@Jules31415) January 5, 2022

Why is Ted Cruz such a coward that he just bowed to the liberal mob and called January 6th a “terrorist attack”? ? — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2022

Hey Ted Cruz, the only violent terrorist attack that occurred on January 6th was Michael Byrd shot and killed unarmed Airforce Veteran Ashli Babbitt! — Shellie Ratliff (@Shellie_Ratliff) January 6, 2022

Sigh. Ted Cruz the latest one to fold. Called January 6th a "violent terrorist attack" today… How do those woke points feel @tedcruz — Shawn Farash ?? (@Shawn_Farash) January 5, 2022

Ted Cruz calls J6 a “violent terrorist attack” today. WTF? His political career needs to END. Resign @tedcruz — Angie Blackburn (@angieblackburn) January 5, 2022

Hey @tedcruz meet Ashli Babbitt… Ashli was not a terrorist. ?? pic.twitter.com/T3eGKB3inS — Gunther Eagleman L.E.O. Retired (@GuntherEagleman) January 6, 2022

I don’t demand 100% agreement from my leaders. I can – and often do – disagree on some issues and still support them. But calling patriotic Americans “terrorists” isn’t a mere policy difference. That’s where we part ways. Ted Cruz is relegated to Lindsey Graham status. — Eric Matheny ? (@EricMMatheny) January 6, 2022

Is this grandmother a “terrorist” too, @tedcruz? You fraud. pic.twitter.com/f9hIdXK88b — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 6, 2022

Ted Cruz was told by his big donors to call us terrorists and to praise the Capitol police. He's a puppet who's broke with ambitions. — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) January 6, 2022

Last month, Cruz, who barely won his Senate reelection campaign in 2018, said he’s considering another bid for the White House.

“Absolutely,” he told The Truth Gazette when asked about a potential run. “In a heartbeat.”

“You know, I ran in 2016. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We had a very crowded field. We had 17 candidates in the race — a very strong field. And I ended up placing second.”

