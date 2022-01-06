dashed dreams

Ted Cruz’s chance of ever becoming president was just reduced to whatever is less than zero

By

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that Ted Cruz will never be President of the United States, it certainly is now.

Today marks the one year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and the rumored 2024 presidential contender is being ripped to shreds by members of his own party for calling the deadly siege a “terrorist attack.”

Cruz used the term yesterday while speaking at a Senate Rules Committee hearing about the security failures that made it possible for the MAGA militia (which he supported, BTW) to storm the building.

“It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” Cruz said, “where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who served in this Capitol.”

Cruz, a staunch Trump supporter, despite the ex-president calling his wife ugly on Twitter, was one of eight Republican senators who voted to object to the Electoral College results. This made him a hero among many conservatives. Until now.

Last night, Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson was absolutely outraged by the antigay senator’s choice of words.

“Of all the things January 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack,” he said. It wasn’t an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry. So why are you telling us it was, Ted Cruz?”

This was followed by a barrage of angry tweets from other right wingnuts…

Last month, Cruz, who barely won his Senate reelection campaign in 2018, said he’s considering another bid for the White House.

“Absolutely,” he told The Truth Gazette when asked about a potential run. “In a heartbeat.”

“You know, I ran in 2016. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We had a very crowded field. We had 17 candidates in the race — a very strong field. And I ended up placing second.”

