Ted Cruz’s crappy week just got even crappier

Senator Ted Cruz has been having a pretty terrible week. And he only has himself to blame.

Yesterday, the antigay senator from Texas gave a disastrous press conference after he was busted sneaking off to Cancún, Mexico (during a global pandemic) and abandoning his constituents (and his family’s poodle, Snowflake) during a deadly winter storm.

Cruz initially tried blaming his 10 and 12-year-old daughters for the whole thing, issuing a statement that said, “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

Then a group text sent by Cruz’s wife leaked to the press. In it, Heidi Cruz told friends and neighbors she was “FREEZING” then invited them along for a quick getaway at the Ritz-Carlton, where she noted that the price for a room was $309 (plus tax.)

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” she reportedly wrote. “We may go to Cancun there is a direct flights at 4:45pm and hotels w capacity.”

And just like that, the jig was up.

Speaking to reporters last night, Cruz, who days earlier had encouraged Texans to “just stay home” during the storm, said he regretted everything and that the trip was a mistake.

“In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he groveled, adding that “from the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision.”

“It had been my intention to be able to work remotely, to be on the phone, to be on the internet, to be on Zoom, to be engaged, but I needed to be here and that’s why I came back.”

The end. Right?

Wrong!

Things took yet another turn when news emerged that the senator had actually taken another unreported vacation to Jamaica back in July, violating CDC recommendations during the pandemic.

The Washington Post reports:

Cruz also traveled to Jamaica during the Senate’s Fourth of July holiday break last year, flouting public health recommendations to minimize travel during the coronavirus pandemic, said two people with knowledge of Cruz’s schedule, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the senator’s private travel plans. Cruz was visiting a longtime friend from college, the people said. At the time, the CDC had issued a recommendation that Americans ‘avoid all nonessential international travel,’ in an attempt to minimize the risk of contracting the virus. Cruz’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

A few months later, Cruz took to Twitter to lambast Democrats who flouted coronavirus restrictions, calling them “hypocrites” for violating CDC recommendations, specifically putting Austin Mayor Steve Adler on blast for, wait for it, taking a trip to Mexico.

Now, Cruz is being dragged by Democrats and Republicans alike, along with late night comedians, newspapers, TV pundits, and, of course, everyone on Twitter…

