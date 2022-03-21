Ted Nugent once again succeeds in his effort to say the dumbest thing imaginable

Rock legend Ted Nugent has blasted allegations that he’s a racist homophobe, and assured fans that they can ask his Black bandmates and gay friends to vouch for him.

Nugent, 73, known for his hits “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Stranglehold,” sat down with Smashing Interviews to chat about his upcoming album. During the course of conversation, he also addressed his penchant for making incendiary comments, accusing the media of taking his words out of context, or spreading outright lies.

When asked about the biggest misconceptions spread by the media, Nugent mentioned his reputation as a racist and a homophobe.

“Oh, I’m not a racist,” he said. “I’m not a homophobe. Maybe you could ask my gay friends. Maybe you could ask my black bass player or my Mexican bass player. Since they can’t debate me, they always go back to the hate and the lies. So all those nasty, nasty things are 100% false.” [emphasis original]

Nugent’s remarks follow comments he made in January including calling former President Barack Obama a“communist-raised, communist-educated, communist-nurtured subhuman mongrel.”

He also attacked a 10-year-old Rolling Stone article for including Joan Jett as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, while excluding his friend Tommy Shaw.

“You have to be a liar,” Nugent said in a YouTube rant against the author of the piece, David Fricke. “You have to have sh*t for brains and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett… [I] love Joan. Some of my greatest memories include lesbians.”

“I love the lesbians. It’s a cocktail of wonderment. By the way, if Grandmaster Flash is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Joan Jett is on the list of top 100 guitar players, then I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s boy toy.”

Nope. Doesn’t sound like he’s homophobic or racist. At all.

In his more recent interview, Nugent also ranted about his loathing of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, accusing them of “releasing stabbers, shooters, rapists, and carjackers every hour of every day” and blaming guns for mass shootings. He also denied having sex with underage girls… at least not since he was also underage.

We’re so relieved. In addition to his questionable comments about politics, race, and sexuality, Nugent has blamed vegans for “the most death possible” and claimed Donald Trump was “sent by God.”

Somehow, we don’t take him as an authority.