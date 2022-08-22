‘Teen Wolf’ villain Andrew Matarazzo becomes hero to thirsty fans with latest share

During the final season of MTV’s Teen Wolf, Andrew Matarazzo played Gabe, a lacrosse player at Beacon Hills High School who tried to expose Liam as a werewolf to the entire school.
In the five years since the show last aired, the Brazilian-American actor has also shown a knack for exposing some skin to his 250k+ Instagram followers. Nobody seems to be complaining.
Matarazzo recently turned to the gram to showcase the late-summer fantasy, which included this tasteful slideshow of stripping at sea:
But it was a different aquatic moment that really got fans’ attention.
Wearing just a necklace and a Speedo, Matarazzo showed off his paddle boarding skills (and his tan line):
“Suddenly turns into a mermaid,” commented one gay fan, while another simply exclaimed, “OMG daddy.”
Here’s a look at some more from the actor’s feed — on water and dry land:
4 Comments
CatholicXXX
wonder if he’ll ever come out.
skeldare
I watched the entire show and I know he was on it, but I honestly can’t remember his character.
scotty
we just met and you BIT me !?
jerseyguy
I think the speedo tan line in the first picture answers it all.