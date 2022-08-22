‘Teen Wolf’ villain Andrew Matarazzo becomes hero to thirsty fans with latest share

During the final season of MTV’s Teen Wolf, Andrew Matarazzo played Gabe, a lacrosse player at Beacon Hills High School who tried to expose Liam as a werewolf to the entire school.

In the five years since the show last aired, the Brazilian-American actor has also shown a knack for exposing some skin to his 250k+ Instagram followers. Nobody seems to be complaining.

Matarazzo recently turned to the gram to showcase the late-summer fantasy, which included this tasteful slideshow of stripping at sea:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

But it was a different aquatic moment that really got fans’ attention.

Wearing just a necklace and a Speedo, Matarazzo showed off his paddle boarding skills (and his tan line):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

“Suddenly turns into a mermaid,” commented one gay fan, while another simply exclaimed, “OMG daddy.”

Here’s a look at some more from the actor’s feed — on water and dry land:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)