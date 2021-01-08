After telling terrorists it’s “time to fight,” Madison Cawthorn now says violence is not the answer

What a difference a few days and an international backlash make.
After encouraging Trump supporters to “fight” in the lead up to this week’s deadly insurrection in Washington, D.C., newly elected Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina says violence is not the answer.
On Monday, the 25-year-old, who vowed to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, tweeted: “January 6th is fast approaching, the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few. Get ready, the fate of a nation rests on our shoulders, yours and mine. Let’s show Washington that our backbones are made of steel and titanium. It’s time to fight.”
January 6th is fast approaching, the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few.
Get ready, the fate of a nation rests on our shoulders, yours and mine. Let’s show Washington that our backbones are made of steel and titanium.
It’s time to fight.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 4, 2021
He followed that up with another tweet early Wednesday morning, mere hours before the insurrection, saying it was “Go time.”
Go time. ??
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 6, 2021
And another ten minutes later telling followers, “It’s on. Be there.”
Heart of a Lion, soul of a Patriot.
The Ellipse, Washington D.C. 8:30am today.
It’s on. Be there.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 6, 2021
Appearing at Trump’s pre-insurrection rally, Cawthorn spoke to the mob of domestic terrorists the same way you might expect a commander to speak to a militia: “This crowd has some fight in it. And I am so thankful for each and every one of you.”
We all know what happened next.
Cawthorn now says his inflammatory rhetoric had absolutely nothing, nada, zero, zilch to do with the violence that ensued, which resulted in five deaths, including one police officer.
“I don’t feel I had any responsibility for them attacking the Capitol,” he told WLOS, a North Carolina ABC affiliate. “It was despicable. They are thugs.”
He added, “I do believe that saying we needed to march down to the Capitol was a mistake on behalf of the president. Any of my supporters who are thinking about trying to take democracy in their own hands and storm the Capitol again, I have to say they do not support the same type of politics I support.”
His Twitter page has also seen a noticeable shift in tone.
After the mob descended on the U.S. Capitol building (with Cawthorn inside, mind you), the young lawmaker tweeted: “As Americans we can not tolerate violence. Peacefully protest ONLY.”
He then called for “law and order” and for people to “back the blue.”
As Americans we can not tolerate violence. Peacefully protest ONLY.
We must let Congress work and uphold law and order. We are the party that backs the blue.
I ask you to back the blue now and let the objections continue in accordance with the constitution. ??
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 6, 2021
In another tweet, Cawthorn denounced violence and decried “thuggery” then called for unity rather than division.
Last night, I spoke out in defense of our Constitution and a fair electoral process. I also unequivocally denounced the violence that took place in our nation's capitol, it wasn't patriotism it was thuggery.
We are all Americans. What unites us is greater than what divides us.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 7, 2021
After it was reported a Capitol Police officer had been murdered by the mob, Cawthorn issued another tweet saying he was “heartbroken” and hoped those responsible would be prosecuted.
“What occurred on Capitol Hill was a perversion of patriotism,” he said.
I am heartbroken to hear a Capitol Police Officer has died due to yesterday’s assault on the Capitol.
My prayers go out to the officer’s family.
Those responsible for the officer’s death must be prosecuted.
What occurred on Capitol Hill was a perversion of patriotism.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 8, 2021
While Cawthorn may want nothing more than to rewrite history and his place in it, the rest of Twitter isn’t letting that happen. Here’s what folx are saying…
Always remember there is a difference between what Madison says happened and what actually happened.#ExpelTheTraitors #ExpelMadisonCawthorn pic.twitter.com/oJOo9WuaXm
— Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) January 7, 2021
Madison Cawthorn is not a conservative he is an extremist far right insurgent.
— BlueSkies (@0000BlueSkies) January 7, 2021
"The Republican Party is the party of limited government," says @CawthornforNC in unironically explaining why he believes that the federal legislature should throw out the duly-certified electoral votes of the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 7, 2021
A Capitol Hill Police officer involved in quelling the violent insurrection you helped to incite died tonight. You #BackTheBlue my ass.
— Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 8, 2021
You don’t get to do this. Less than six hours before these events took place, you absolutely encouraged these fine patriots to do what they did. Admit wrongdoing. You cannot have it both ways. Admit your culpability and apologize.
— CatGoddes (@Joey64059370) January 8, 2021
Rep Madison Cawthorn, put your mask back on you frat boy nutsack
— Ouroboros (@O_ouroboros_O) January 7, 2021
Still not taking any ownership of your part in inciting this action, I see. You can’t just platitude your way out of this, you are responsible for this, the blood is on your hands.
— Grue Know Who (@grueknowwho) January 7, 2021
Is Madison Cawthorn really talking about Republicans being a party of limited government when he’s trying to overturn the will of the people?
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) January 7, 2021
Excellent. I presume you will be pleading guilty for your role in inciting a riot under 18 U.S. Code § 2101, so the U.S. taxpayers don’t have to spend money on a needless trial.
— Libby James (@LibbyJJames) January 8, 2021
10 Comments
Roy Ajax
IMPORTANT NEWS FLASH: Polititian shockingly backpeddals words. Let’s see what Twitter Twats have to say about it!
Cam
NEW FLASH: The right wing troll account RUSHES in here to minimize and deflect from the fact that a Republican Congressman incited a violent treasonous invasion of the U.S. Capital and instead reserves all of it’s outrage for people on Twitter pointing out this criminal behavior.
Well Roy, we see you aren’t just a defender of bigots, but a defender of anti-American domestic terrorism.
Catholicslutbox
Yup. That gram guy still has a hard on for this guy.
He gave a speech during the certification process that he was going to vote in favor of tossing the votes of swing states Biden won until the insurrection happened.
I thought it was funny how they all thanked the cops for their hard work even though they just stood aside and took selfies with the terrorists . .
Heywood Jablowme
Good, now Cawthorn can deal with his deranged pals sending him death threats.
Cam
This is the guy that already lied about working for another elected official, has had multiple schoolmates say he was a sexual harrasser, and now encouraged treason. He needs to be investigated by the FBI.
WSnyder
Let me coin this phrase:
Weaponizing the Masses for Destruction
cuteguy
It’s unfortunate but there will be a bunch of st¥pid gays will still support him Bc he’s physically attractive. I hope he gets the Aaron Schmuck treatment
Gay Thomas
I liked the part where he ironically told GOP non-participators of the insurrection to grow a spine. Kid is dumber than a houseplant. He should provide a few years of Gohmert/Gaetz-level comedy before he’s kicked to the curb.
8millionandcounting
I’d be pissed too if my parents named me Madison.
This one trick pony is in way over his head. Not to mention he is a spectacular habitual pathological liar.
tjack47
If he doesn’t know that he helped incite violence, then he’s not ready to be in office as a Congressman, much less in big boy diapers.