Telly Leung backstage at Ogunquit Playhouse. Photo provided.

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride? It’s something along those lines (but with dance breaks!) this fall, where a trio of Broadway stars have descended on lobster roll country to appear in the world premiere musical adaptation of My Best Friend’s Wedding at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Telly Leung (George Takai’s Allegiance, Aladdin, Rent) joins Matt Doyle (Company) and Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along) to bring the 1997 rom-com to life with the help of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s music catalog. Leung plays George, gay BFF to Julianne (played in the film by Julia Roberts).



Critics are raving about Leung’s performance, with Broadway World‘s Dan Marois writing that Leung “is a natural comic … His rendition of ‘What’s New Pussycat,’ is like no other you have ever heard or seen. You will never experience the song in the same way after seeing Leung’s version.”

Queerty caught up with Leung just before opening night to chat about the production, his favorite theatermakers, and onstage mishaps.

Telly Leung, Krystal Joy Brown, and the cast of Ogunquit Playhouse’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

The Burt Bacharach and Hal David songbook is like a well-tailored wedding tuxedo for this production. The one song that gets me every time is …

“A House Is Not a Home.” This is my favorite Burt Bacharach song of all time. I think the actor in me really responds to the storytelling and vulnerability in this lyric. I am also a big Luther Vandross fan, and though many artists have covered this song, I think his cover is the best (especially the “Live from Radio City Music Hall” version!)

Everyone should have a gay bestie, like my character, George. I’ve had plenty of antics with my real-life gay BFF, including that time we …

… did a gay cruise together all around Asia! I am often asked to be a guest entertainer on Atlantis Events cruises, and I had the opportunity to perform on a 10-day cruise through Asia that started in Hong Kong and ended in Tokyo in 2019.

One of the perks of the gig is that I get to bring a plus-one. If my hubby Jimmy can’t make it, I always try to take a friend who’s never been on an Atlantis cruise before. This time I took my best friend from college, Leo Ash Evens (from Broadway’s Jesus Christ Superstar and School of Rock. We are not only best friends but good travel buddies. My favorite memory with Leo was seeing the bamboo forests of Kyoto for the first time.

Leo Ash Evens and Telly Leung in Japan. Photo provided.

I’ve performed in seven Broadway shows, and there’s nothing like theater in New York City. But Ogunquit, Maine, where our show is premiering, is a dream! My favorite discovery in this charming coastal town so far has been …

… the clam chowder at Footbridge Lobster in Perkins Cove. Yes – they have an amazing lobster roll, but the true culinary surprise was the clam chowder. It’s not too creamy (which is great for singers like me who are dairy-phobic). It’s light, flavorful, and hearty without feeling heavy. I literally felt like I was eating the ocean. Nom nom nom. (I only have a picture of the lobster roll because I annihilated that chowder!)

Revive ___________ so I can star in it! …

The Phantom of the Opera. I remember seeing this show at the Majestic when I was a child and dreaming of playing this role one day. It’s the ’90s theater kid in me that makes this mega musical such a guilty pleasure. I’ve never auditioned for it, and now that it has ended its 35-year run on Broadway, I feel like I missed my shot. Please revive it soon before I’m too old to play it!

My biggest onstage mishap happened when …

… the carpet in Aladdin didn’t fly at the end of the show. The magic carpet rarely malfunctions, but when it does it feels like you’re helpless on stage. The carpet is supposed to make a majestic and breathtaking final flight from stage left to stage right before the final curtain falls, and Jasmine and I wave to the citizens of Agrabah below us as we fly to our “happily ever after” before the curtain falls.

At this particular performance, we boarded the carpet on stage right but it refused to fly. The actress playing Jasmine that evening (Lauryn Ciardullo) and I were securely fastened into our seats in preparation for the flight and stuck on the carpet, which just sadly hovered stage right. It felt silly to wave to everyone with no flight — so we proceeded to fill the time by just making out!! We kissed for a good 30 seconds until the the lights went out, which is a very long time to be snogging on stage!

Lauryn Ciardullo and Telly Leung backstage at “Aladdin” on Broadway. Photo provided.

The queer theatermaker everyone should be paying attention to right now …



It is so hard to name just one. Most recently, I’ve been inspired by Emilio Ramos (director), Darren Lee (director-choreographer), Alan Muraoka (director), Jordan E. Cooper (playwright), Cole Escola (actor-writer), Jason Sherwood (set and production designer), Eamon Foley (director-choreographer), Joey Monda (producer) … and I’m gonna put myself on this list since I’ve started to direct and produce more. Am I allowed to do that?

I can sing. I can dance. I can act. But I can’t …

… Sew! My mother made a career of working in fashion, and somehow I didn’t inherit her fierce skills as a seamstress. I know, I know… I should learn. I would totally tank a ball challenge if I were ever competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

My Best Friend’s Wedding, Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine. Performances through October 27.

