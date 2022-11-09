Tennessee bans slavery, Lindsey Graham is butthurt, and other wild takeaways from the 2022 midterms

We’re still absorbing yesterday’s midterm elections, which everyone–Democrats and Republicans alike–seems to agree didn’t go quite as expected. It wasn’t a great night for either party. Although it wasn’t a terrible one either. Roevember? Not so much. Red wave? Definitely not that either.

Related: PHOTOS: Cute guys show off all the cheeky places to put those “I Voted” stickers

Many of the results are still trickling in and may continue to do so for the next few days, at least. In the meantime, Here are 10 of the most wild, surprising, and exciting takeaways from last night’s midterm elections (so far)…

Lauren Boebert‘s brand of hate is in trouble

While the race has yet to be called, the pro-Trump, anti-LGBTQ QAnon congresswoman appears to be losing to her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, who is currently leading by just under 2% with 93% of votes counted. That said, the New York Times predicts Boebert might still will claw her way to victory, based on the areas in the district still left to report votes. But the tight race has caught everyone by surprise after she was expected to sail to reelection.

Robert Garcia becomes the first out LGBTQ immigrant and second out Latino elected to Congress

This just in: We have a new Queerty Crush and his name is Robert Garcia. The two-term Long Beach mayor has now become the first out LGBTQ immigrant and second out Latino elected to serve in Congress. He will represent California’s 42nd district. Read more at LGBTQ Nation.

In the year 2022, Tennessee finally gets around to, wait for it, banning slavery.

Tennessee voters officially banned all forms of slavery by approving a ballot measure to remove involuntary servitude as a form of punishment for people convicted of crimes. According to the Secretary of State’s office, the measure passed by 80%, which means… 20% of voters voted to keep slavery???

Lindsey Graham is feeling butthurt

Lindsey Graham sounds the sad trombone on NBC: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure. I was in charge of Guam, so I want to take credit for that." pic.twitter.com/qlDpRPtHxV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 9, 2022

The anti-LGBTQ senator from South Carolina was awfully downtrodden while speaking to NBC News last night, saying the 2022 midterm elections were “definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure.” As the old saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Maura Healey is officially the nation’s first lesbian governor

The Massachusetts Democrat has become the first out lesbian governor in the country, as well as the first elected woman governor of her state, after winning against Trump-endorsed Republican Geoff Diehl. Read more at LGBTQ Nation.

Dr. Oz lost his bid for U.S. Senate and Fox News was, um, not quite sure how to handle it

“Why did Dr. Oz lose? Well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won” pic.twitter.com/pBfYAyjDxk — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

Behold the dumbest thing you’ll see all day. “Why did Dr. Oz lose?” the pundit clowns at Fox & Friends asked this morning. “Well, it looks like, according to, uh, the exit polling, it’s because [Democrat John] Fetterman won.”

Everyone loves Mike Simmons of Illinois

The incumbent Illinois state senator ran unopposed and was officially elected by his constituents for the first time. Simmons served his first term after the previous occupant of his seat resigned and a committee voted for him to fill the vacancy, making him both the first person of color to represent his district and the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve in the Illinois State Senate. Read more at LGBTQ Nation.

Kari Lake might need to look for a different gig

Don't worry guys, Kari Lake already landed herself a job as a housekeeper at Mar-a-lago pic.twitter.com/XxPNGX2AIk — Liam Nissan?????? (@theliamnissan) November 9, 2022

The results in Arizona’s gubernatorial race are still up in the air, but drag queen-hating MAGA queen Kari Lake is trailing her Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs by about 2% with 66% of the votes counted. Lake has already indicated several times that she won’t accept the results if she loses. Unfortunately, that’s not how democracy works, honey. Now, get the vacuuming!

The GOP’s litterbox candidates lose at the ballot box

At least three (possibly more) anti-LGBTQ GOP candidates who accused public schools of installing kitty litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate students who identify as furries lost their elections. Read more at LGBTQ Nation.

Donald Trump is, once again, the absolute biggest loser

A real quote from Donald Trump about tonight’s results: "Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all." pic.twitter.com/u0O8yWfCoE — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 8, 2022

As votes rolled in from around the country, the ex-president sat down with NewsNation to say, in earnest, that if Republicans had a good night, the credit should go to him, but if they had a bad one, he shouldn’t be held responsible. “I think if they win, I should get all of the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” he said, adding: “But it will probably be just the opposite.” Trump has hinted that he will announce a 2024 run for the White House next Tuesday. He may want to rethink that plan after last night’s midterm elections results.