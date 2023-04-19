Tennis legend Billie Jean King has alarming news for Ron DeSantis: “He probably has gay kids in his family”

in quotes
grifter
Caitlyn Jenner says trans community now “oversaturated”, launches group to fight back
midnight snacc
Mister P
BJK nailed it. So simple and yet so necessary what she is saying.
abfab
God save the children!
seadrian
They should indeed be worried about their children if they are Catholics. I guarantee more kids have been assaulted by church leaders than have been at drag queen story hour.
DeSantis and the GOP are putting more effort into their culture wars than they are about helping their constituents. Being anti business won’t help him with his political ambitions.
abfab
THANK YOU seadrian 1000 times over!
abfab
And there it is.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday approved a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis as he gears up for an expected presidential run.
The proposal will take effect after a procedural notice period that lasts about a month, according to an education department spokesman.
The rule change would ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4-12, unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can choose not to take. Florida currently bans such lessons in kindergarten through third grade.
Man About Town
Yes, he probably does, but I doubt if it will affect him much. Look at Phyllis Schlafly and her gay son John!