Tennis legend Billie Jean King has alarming news for Ron DeSantis: “He probably has gay kids in his family”

I think it’s sad. I’m very big on inclusion, everybody being their authentic self. If you heard my personal journey, which I thought I was straight, I realized later in life I wasn’t.



I had to figure out who am I, who is my authentic self. Going through that journey just for me personally, the important thing is to be welcoming to everyone.



I have no control over what the governor is doing. He probably has gay kids in his family. He’ll say he doesn’t probably, but I bet he does. Most people have gay relatives, even if they don’t know it.



I’m about inclusion. I think you should have different people on the [school] board. Shouldn’t just be the people like you, that look like you, think like you.



It’s important to have people who think differently. That’s how you really win. You get great ideas from so many different sources in life. It’s really important to be open.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King talking to The Palm Beach Post about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis and his crusade against LGBTQ+ inclusion.