Tens of thousands gathered in Hollywood to protest racial & transgender injustice

Tens of thousands of demonstrators donned masks and held up signs as they took to the streets of Hollywood yesterday to protest police brutality, racial injustice and violence against transgender Americans.

As organized by the activist group All Black Lives Matter–a grassroots org separate from Black Lives Matter–the protesters marched from Hollywood to West Hollywood in a demonstration. At the step off to the march, the iconic Hollywood & Highland intersection, activists also walked over a statement of solidarity painted on the street: “All Black Lives Matter,” with the “all” painted in the colors of the transgender pride flag, and the “matter” painted in the rainbow design of the LGBTQ pride flag.

The march continues weeks of protests following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man by Minneapolis police officers. The death of Mr. Floyd–along with the recent deaths of scores of African-Americans by police officers–stepped off an international movement against American police brutality. The march also honors and demands justice for Tony McDade, a transgender man shot and killed by a police officer in Tallahassee last week.

“The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community,” All Black Lives Matter said in a statement on its website.