Terri Joe says exactly what was going through her mind when Madonna did poppers on her TikTok show

By

Yeah. I thought that was so funny because I was like, “Wait, what?”

I saw her while she was doing it and I was like, “Wait, are you literally doing poppers on Live like, what is this?” And the fact that she didn’t get banned for that was hilarious.

Yeah, that was amazing.

Self-identifying “devout Christian, caucasian, heterosexual woman”  Terri Joe (a.k.a. TikToker @_itzpsyiconic_) speaking to Paper Magazine about that time Madonna did poppers on her TikTok show.

