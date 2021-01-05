Terri Nunn apologizes, Taylor Dayne doubles down on attending maskless Mar-a-Lago party

Singers Taylor Dayne and Terri Nunn, both of whom performed at a maskless party at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort on New Year’s Eve, have taken to social media to address the wide backlash they suffered as a result.

Nunn, lead singer of the band Berlin, issued a personal apology via the band’s Facebook page.

“I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there,” Nunn wrote. “My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well.”

“The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago,” she continued. “Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic and if I’d known I would never have gone.”

“Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could,” Nunn stressed. “It is a mistake I regret. I took a Covid 19 test yesterday and tested negative. My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive.” Dayne, meanwhile, issued a non-apology via Twitter.

“I’m saddened by all this,” Dayne wrote. “I have a 30 yr careers s that many diverse friendships .and I try to stay non political and non judgmental and not preach . I sing from my heart purely and from Source. I wish for all to be who they need to be .. and find their way.”

Dayne appears to have since deleted the Tweet.

Both Taylor Dayne and Terri Nunn (via her band Berlin) experienced wild popular success in the 1980s. Since then, both women have become fixtures of Pride events, performing at festivals in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis, San Diego and Seattle.