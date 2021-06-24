It’s been a terrible 24 hours for Ivanka Trump and things are probably about to get even worse

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Ivanka Trump.

The former first daughter has been trending nonstop on Twitter after CNN published a bombshell report claiming she’s begun “distancing” herself from her father because she is terrified of going to prison wants a “less complicated life for her family.”

According to 12 former Trump White House officials, family friends, acquaintances, and other members of Trump’s klan, Ivanka’s had enough of her dad’s constant complaints about how the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, how he’s should be “reinstated” as president in August, and other nonsense. So she’s breaking up with him.

Since the report came out, people haven’t been able to stop talking about it. Most seem to agree that, while she may want nothing to do with her father, there’s no way in hell anyone’s ever going to forget the role Ivanka played in his toxic administration. History will always look back on her as complicit and an enabler.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Apparently Ivanka Trump is trying to act like she doesn't know Donald Trump anymore and is distancing herself. Ivanka is exactly like her dad. — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 23, 2021

BREAKING: Ivanka Trump Distances Herself From Her Father, Says She's Never Heard of Donald Trump Before in Her Entire Life — born miserable (@bornmiserable) June 23, 2021

Pretty ironic you hear news of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner "distancing themselves" from Trump just right after you hear news about a special grand jury being convened to investigate their entire organization…?? — Kyla In The Burgh ???????? (@KylaInTheBurgh) June 24, 2021

I see Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner still trending. No, they're not distancing themselves from the #FormerGuy They're just trying to do damage control by hiding from public view until this blows over (or end up in prison). It's all a farce…#Truth2Voice — ??Rowan Moon?? (@oXxRowanxXo) June 24, 2021

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are two peas in a disgusting, rotten pod. They deserve each other and they deserve to be locked up. — Amy Lynn ???? (@AmyAThatcher) June 23, 2021

The sins of the father are to be laid upon the children — and rightfully so. Ivanka and Jared stood by and watched as Americans died. There can be no second act for Donald Trump’s enablers. https://t.co/QOm8Wh0tw6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 23, 2021

Shall we continue?

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are trying to act like the last 4 years never happened. After they used Donald Trump's office to grift 640 million dollars. They are too trashy to be high-class. — D-LIB (@whittler_e) June 24, 2021

She's 39 years old. Wealthy, famous, beautiful and blonde. She reportedly desires distance from her domineering Father.

-Britney Spears? True

-Ivanka Trump? Don't believe it for a second — West Wing Reports (by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) June 24, 2021

Ivanka Trump. Two names for one person who is not welcome in NYC. Ever again. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 24, 2021

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are deeply depressed by the reality that they have been shunned by society. Good! — A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) June 24, 2021

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner though they were going to take over the world by using her racist father to gain political power. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) June 23, 2021

I hope Ivanka Trump is having a shitty day — Eilís O’Toole (@eyeleash) June 22, 2021

And then there’s still little gem…

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner think they can "distance themselves" from the Former Guy? You can't Goya your way out of this! — Eddie Rodriguez ??? (@Eddiiiiiiie_) June 23, 2021

Oh, and speaking of that whole investigation into the Trump Organization, ABC reports:

A special grand jury impaneled by [Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr.’s] office has already called several witnesses to provide testimony as it considers whether criminal charges are warranted against the former president, his company, or any of its employees, sources previously told ABC News. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Vance is expected to decide how to move forward with the case before his term ends in January, which would likely leave his successor to see any prosecutions through to trial.

Among the Trump Organization employees Vance’s office is said to be investigating are CFO Allen Weisselberg, COO Matthew Calamari, and Calamari’s son, Matthew Calamari Jr., who works as director of security. In addition, of course, to Donald, Eric, and Ivanka.

Hang onto your hats, folx, because it’s probably going to be a wild six months.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.