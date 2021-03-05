More terrible, awful, very bad news for terrible, awful, very bad Don Jr.

Another day, another lawsuit filed against Donald Trump Jr. & Co. And this one is pretty bad, folx.

The ex-president’s eldest son, who is currently being probed by both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Washington, D.C. Attorney General’s Office, was just served with legal papers concerning his alleged involvement in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California filed a lawsuit today in Washington, D.C.’s federal District Court. It accuses Don Jr., along with his dad, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama of violating an anti-terrorism act, aiding and abetting violent rioters, and inflicting emotional distress on the members of Congress.

“The Defendants, in short, convinced the mob that something was occurring that — if actually true — might indeed justify violence, and then sent that mob to the Capitol with violence-laced calls for immediate action,” the lawsuit states.

All four men gave speeches at the pre-insurrection rally that took place outside the White House shortly before rioters embarked on their “Save America March” and breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Donald Trump told people to “show strength” and “fight like hell.” Meanwhile, Giuliani called for a “trial by combat” and Brooks encouraged rioters to “kick ass.”

And then there was Don Jr., who gave a passionate, expletive-filled speech, during which he told the crowd, “You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.”

Junior went on to declare his father the official owner of the Republican party (“This isn’t their Republican Party anymore! This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party!”), claimed the 2020 election was rigged, whined about Instagram, and thanked the “red-blooded, patriotic Americans” in the crowd for “standing up to the bullsh*t!”

Afterwards, he shared a since-deleted video on social media of himself and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, dancing and celebrating backstage at the pre-insurrection rally.

In his lawsuit, Swalwell says the four henchmen “directly incited the violence at the Capitol that followed and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun.”

The lawsuit also claims that Don Jr. specifically “lambasted the alleged ‘glaring inconsistencies’ and ‘statistical impossibilities’ that allegedly had made President Biden’s win possible.”

It adds: “The horrific events of January 6 were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful actions. As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed.”

Don Jr. hasn’t commented on his latest legal dilemma. Instead, he’s been complaining about gas prices and bitching about Dr. Seuss on Twitter.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.