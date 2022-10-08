INSTASTUDS

Terry Crews’ leather fantasy, Adam Peaty’s green bikini, & Tom Goss’ spaghetti dinner

By

This week John Waters broke his 20-year hiatus, Charlie Puth discussed his constant horniness, and Lena Dunham declared herself a gay icon. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan Cleary got some sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

Sterling Walker reached the peak.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Chai Freeman flexed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C H A I (@chaifreeman._)

DJ Alex Lo shared his schedule.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alexlodj

Terry Crews wore leather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

Roberto Portales dried himself off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roberto Portales (@rjportales)

Polo Morin explored the city.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Polo Morin (@polo_morin)

Rajiv Surendra grew up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajiv Surendra (@rajivsurendra)

Brandon Kyle Goodman worked out at home.

Tom Daley looked up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Mario Rossi drank his juice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mario Rossi (@mario_rossi)

Lucas Krzikalla came out of the closet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucas Krzikalla (@lucaskrzikalla)

Reece Alexander started the countdown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reece Alexander (@reecealexcamillo)

Adam Peaty drove the boat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Tom Goss ate spaghetti.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Goss (@tomgossmusic)

Thomas McKay stole a smooch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Property Lovers (@pjandthomas)

Anthony Bowens smiled.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Jai Rodriguez showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ☆ ℝℝℤ☆ (@jairodriguez)

Milan Christopher hogged the locker room mirror.

And Jonathan Van Ness hit the bike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)