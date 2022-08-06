Terry Miller’s hot date, Ryan Cleary’s spread, & Gianluca Conte’s tossed salad

This week Jennifer Coolidge revealed her body count, Alex Jones got destroyed in court, and all hell broke loose at a kid-friendly drag brunch in Chicago. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Gianluca Conte had salad.

Okkar Min Maung got in bed.

Victor Turpin got some sun.

Ryan Cleary dried off.

Matthew Holehouse sat outside.

Josh Cavallo showed off.

Johnny Middlebrooks hit the beach.

Jay Gould stayed hydrated.

Jordan Torres got sweaty.

Maluma shared the tub.

Telly Leung got in the pool.

Bretman Rock showed some chicken.

Jaden Smith used the restroom.

Nathan Fielder posed for New York magazine.

Tom Prior got verified.

Guillaume Cizeron stayed in Italy.

Terry Miller hung with his husband.

Sterling Walker had coffee.

Derrick Gordon worked out at home.

And David Ratcliffe got in bed.