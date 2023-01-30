so ballsy

‘Testicle’ becomes a trending topic on Twitter and the internet is going nuts trying to figure out why

Last Thursday, Clemson University men’s basketball star Brevin Galloway explained in very graphic detail that he had suffered a groin injury and had to have emergency surgery.

“This morning, I went to lift, I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap — my balls and my nut sack were exploded!” Galloway shared in a video. “Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery. Three hours later, my balls are reduced to their normal size.”

While the medical emergency left the athlete in extreme pain, he is thankfully on his way to recovery. As the news began to spread online, many sent well-wishes and others shared their shocking reactions to his health update.

While we’re not sure if it’s related to Galloway’s painful diagnosis, the word “testicle” mysteriously began to trend on Monday.

Users of the social media platform were scratching their heads and giggling like kids in the schoolyard as they tried to decipher why “testicle” had suddenly gone viral.

Despite the bewilderment as to the rise in testicle tweets, it turns out the likely culprit was right in front of us all along. 

On Sunday, a Twitter user shared one of those “ruin a movie title” threads in which you replace a word in a film’s name with another funnier word. In this instance, “testicle” was the ad lib du jour.   E.T. The Extra Testicle or Teenage Mutant Ninja Testicles, anyone?

As expected, the responses spun the gamut from classics to recent Oscar favorites.


With the mystery solved, if you still haven’t satiated your male reproductive system humor, set your sore eyes on the trailer for Tucker Carlson’s truly nutty “testicle tanning” magnum opus from last year. 

