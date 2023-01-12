Texan mess Greg Abbott is getting lit up online for his latest bout of hypocrisy

Somebody might need to get Greg Abbott a mirror to look into — though it may crack on arrival.

This week, Texas’ transphobic mess-in-chief made a huge show for Human Trafficking Prevention Month, wearing blue, giving a speech, and publishing a lengthy, grandiose letter addressing it.

In it, he writes, “Human trafficking stands as an affront to human dignity, and tragically, it lurks beneath the surface of modern America, mocking the very notions of liberty and justice. Ours can never be a truly free and just society so long as human trafficking endures, and we must therefore go to any lengths necessary to purge this vice from our nation.”

He goes on to pat himself and his administration on the back for various task forces and initiatives:

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. I encourage Texans to educate themselves about human trafficking, learn to identify signs, & recognize this crisis demands action. Join me in participating in #WearBlueDay to raise awareness of the fight to end human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/XYFEl9Z0GC — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 11, 2023

And you know what? He’s absolutely right. When he calls to “bring traffickers to justice”, he couldn’t be more correct. This point is leaving many to wonder when he’ll be brought to justice for trafficking legal asylum-seekers and busing them out of state.

His latest trafficking move saw his administration trafficking hundreds of migrant people into freezing cold Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve at the end of last year.

He was fiercely and publicly criticized for the cruel move:

This is what @GreggAbbot_TX, who calls himself a Christian but who frequently doesn’t care enough about others to act like one, did to people for Christmas. Anybody willing to be this mean to people doesn’t belong in office. https://t.co/iZJ2sPBsC5 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 25, 2022

Worthless @GovAbbott dropping off people with no money and no means on Christmas Eve in 15 degree weather near the VP’s residence. How Christian of you, Greg Abbott. Being a heartless POS isn’t going to make you the next Republican President. https://t.co/AM0xrUGLvo — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 25, 2022

Greg Abbott’s favorite Christmas activity is human trafficking — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 25, 2022

With this heartless event transpiring just a couple weeks ago, you can imagine people’s incredulity at Abbott pretending to come out and take big swings at human trafficking.

His finger-pointing is just revealing all the fingers pointing back at him:

I just love seeing you get dragged in these comments for your contributions. You’re such an embarrassment to this state. — This Timeline is The Worst (@Greetoshitfirst) January 11, 2023

Yes, we are aware of your trafficking strategy and cost. pic.twitter.com/Rf87EIvdlx — Mad2 (@Mad2girl) January 12, 2023

So you’re aware of your crimes. Novel. — Sounds About Right (Parity) 🌯 (@Soundsaboutrig4) January 11, 2023

It’s so sad that Texas continues to have to put up with a trashy racist human trafficking corrupt fool like Greg Abbott. What a repugnant asshole. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 9, 2023

Isn’t human trafficking when you load people onto busses without telling them where they are going and send them away? — Jim Samuel (@jwsamuel) January 11, 2023

What’s the color for actually doing something about it? — Charles Paul (@CPMStorm) January 11, 2023

Wait, you were the one sending ppl across state lines by bus, lying to them to get them on the buses. — Texasiswhereillbe (@Texasiswhereil1) January 11, 2023

You ARE a human trafficker, you slimy sh*t. And blue is definitely NOT your color. WTF!! https://t.co/ToHxT9w4s3 — The Chimera (@Chimera_1) January 12, 2023

Did everyone you trafficked on the bus get a free blue shirt? — Trae Anderson🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Trae_Anderson) January 11, 2023

The cognitive dissonance between the right’s overwrought Pizzagate™-y perception of human trafficking versus the actual practice of displacing, disrupting, and separating vulnerable families is astounding. Hopefully the cognitive power to process it comes along soon.