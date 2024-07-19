Photo Credit: Getty Images

Legendary actor and comedian Bob Newhart passed away this week at the age of 94. Rest in peace, Bob.

After Newhart became a star of the stand-up comedy world in the ’60s, he made the transition into television, with two revered shows in particular that leaned in to his everyman persona and became huge successes: The Bob Newhart Show, which ran on CBS from 1972 to 1978, and Newhart, from 1982 to 1990.

The former, in particular, has been lauded for the ways it subtly threaded socially conscious messaging into a mainstream sitcom. It followed Newhart’s Dr. Bob Hartley, a Chicago-based psychologist whose relationships with his friends and patients provided endless laughs.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Image Credit: ‘The Bob Newhart Show,’ CBS

The Bob Newhart Show‘s loose case-of-the-week format also opened the door to all kinds of different perspectives—most notably in 1976’s Season 5 episode, “Some Of My Best Friends Are…,” which was a groundbreaking moment for gay representation on television.

Taking its name from an underrated 1971 indie LGBTQ+ film—which we’ve previously covered on this very site!—the episode finds one of Bob Hartley’s regular patients, Mr. Plager (Howard Hesseman), opening up about relationship trouble, and revealing that he’s gay in the process.

Now, Mr. Plager isn’t the first-ever gay character to appear on a TV comedy (that would be Phil Carey’s Steve from a 1971 episode of All In The Family). What makes Mr. Plager’s coming out a significant one is that he had already appeared on The Bob Newhart Show a handful of times in previous seasons, which—according to Decider‘s Brett White—makes him the first pre-existing character to come out on a sitcom.

In the episode directed by James Burrows (who also helmed 1982’s misbegotten yet charming gay buddy cop movie Partners), Bob’s regular group therapy sessions finds they’ve all run out of things to talk about, so he decides to bring a new patient into the mix, Mr. Plager.

When Mr. Plager begins to delve into his relationship troubles, the group is stunned when he uses male pronouns to discuss his partner. Unfortunately, this is where a bit of gay panic comes into play, as the other patients make up excuses to leave the room—and quickly. Well, all except the sweet Mrs. Bakerman (Florida Friebus), who offers to set Mr. Plager up with her nephew.

A still from ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ (Howard Hessenman’s Mr. Plager on right) | Image Credit: Getty Images

But Bob doesn’t dismiss his patient—it is his job after all—and the two have a powerful one-on-one dialogue. In response to the group’s reaction, Mr. Plager sighs “they’re not ready fro me” in defeat. And it’s true that many mainstream audiences may have felt similar at the time, but here was Bob Newhart, using his beloved TV show to bring a gay man into the homes of families across the country, “ready” or not.

As Brett White notes in his excellent retrospective piece on the episode for Decider, the American Psychiatric Association still classified homosexuality as a mental disorder until 1974—just two years prior to the episode airing—and it would continue to be referred to as a “sexual orientation disturbance” until 1987. In other words, it’s pretty major that Newhart’s psychologist would treat Mr. Plager just like any of his other patients.

Related* That groundbreaking gay episode of ‘MASH’ was almost even gayer M*A*S*H celebrates its 50th anniversary, so it’s the perfect time to revisit this landmark gay episode.

Later in the episode, Bob even demonstrates he’s learned a thing or two from Mr. Plager. When his friend Howard (Bill Daily) pokes fun at the ruffled shirt the doctor plans to wear to a college reunion and makes homophobic jokes, Bob pushes back and stands up for the community.

“Howard, all I’m trying to say is we’re going to have to change our attitude a little bit,” he cautions his friend. “It’s just that kind of dark ages thinking that have kept homosexuals in closets all these years.”

Boom. Case closed. Homophobia vanquished, right? Well, not entirely. The next day at the office, the therapy group shows up and announces they’ve decided to vote Mr. Plager out. Bob stands up for his hay patient, making an impassioned speech about how all people may be different, but the one thing we have in common is that we need each other.

Screenshot via Decider | Image Credit: ‘The Bob Newhart Show,’ CBS

It feels quaint now, but the sight of Newhart’s character putting his hand on Mr. Plager’s shoulder and reassuring him, “I’m going to be with you all the way,” was a trailblazing show of allyship on a platform that had the ability to reach to, connect with, and build empathy among a broad audience.

And therein lies the power—and brilliance—of Bob Newhart. He used that everyman appeal for the greater good, and no doubt changed hearts and minds in the process.

By the way, the episode “Some Of My Best Friends Are…” wasn’t even the last time Newhart was a part of groundbreaking LGBTQ+ media: He had a supporting role in 1997’s In & Out, one of Hollywood’s first attempts at a mainstream gay comedy.

In any event, thank you Bob Newhart, for not only being an ally to the community, but for showing others how it’s done. You’ll be missed!

All seasons of The Bob Newhart Show are available for digital purchase via Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. In & Out is available to stream via Apple TV+ and Paramount+.