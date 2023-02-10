That time Leslie Jordan got naked between two hot guys then stuffed his face with Doritos in a Super Bowl commercial

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles before and after the Rihanna concert, also known as the Super Bowl LVII.

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with companies paying upwards of $7 million to have their products displayed in front of an audience of more than 100+ million viewers.

In 2013, the late great Leslie Jordan (RIP) made his Super Bowl debut in a Doritos commercial-in-a-commercial written and directed by gay models/twins Gary and Larry Lane

In it, Jordan can be seen walking into an audition for the commercial. At first, he feels awkward and out of place among the tall, sexy, musclebound male models… Until he sees two twins (Gary and Larry) and decides, “Oh, twins! Well, maybe I will stay!”

After being picked for the job, he finds himself surrounded by two beautiful women who feed him Doritos, along with two hunky male models behind him, all dressed in skimpy little swimsuits.

The flamboyant director repeatedly orders him to “Go bold!” Jordan tries his best but the director demands more. After running out of moves, he decides to drop his swim trunks, which probably wouldn’t fly in today’s climate.

In the closing, the director concludes darkly, “Too bold…” In the extended ending, the male models also feed Jordan.

Watch.