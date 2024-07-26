Image Credit: ‘Who’s That Girl,’ Warner Bros.

Who’s that girl still climbing the charts with songs she released decades ago? B*tch, it’s Madonna!

That’s right, this past week, the Queen Of Pop had a surprise resurgence on the Billboard charts with her 1987 hit “Who’s That Girl.” The track already went to #1 back in the day, but now makes its debut at #9 in Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales, her eighth Top 10 on these specific charts.

Is it really that surprising though? We’re talking Madonna, here—her hits are timeless! And this song’s second life can likely be attributed to the fact, earlier this month, she revealed her self-directed biopic is back on with a new title: (you guessed it) Who’s That Girl.

The funny thing is, there’s already a Madonna movie with that name, and it’s the very one that spawned the song “Who’s That Girl” to begin with. Are you following the who’s who of “Who’s That Girl”? Let’s take a trip back in time to unpack the track’s legacy…

By the mid-’80s, Madonna was already a bona fide music superstar, cemented by her second studio album Like A Virgin becoming a smash hit in 1984. Never shy about her silver-screen dreams, she parlayed that success to land her first proper leading film role in the 1985 comedy Desperately Seeking Susan, which effectively solidified her as the It Girl of her generation.

Madonna circa 1987 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, her follow-up flick, 1986’s ambitious adventure romance Shanghai Surprise, struggled to connect with audiences in the same way. So, when it came time to find her next film project, Madonna knew she wanted to return to a traditional comedy, and with a role a bit more in her wheelhouse.

Excited by a script that came her way then called Slammer—about a street-smart woman wrongfully sent to prison, who enlists an uptight lawyer to help prove her innocence—Madonna became very hands-on with the project, eager to shape her next box-office hit. That meant hiring on her friend John Foley as director, who had previously helmed her videos for “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach,” but had yet to tackle a production of this scale.

That also meant she would be the leading voice in the movie’s soundtrack, bringing on writers Patrick Leonard and Stephen Bray—who she collaborated with on the 1986 album True Blue—to write both uptempo and downtempo original songs for the film.

Leonard was specifically tasked with writing a more upbeat number that could capture the spirit of Madonna’s tough-talking character, Nikki Finn. While he worked on a demo, she focused on the melody and lyrics, but found herself hitting a wall while trying to find the right words to rhyme with the title “Slammer.”

When that didn’t work out, she pivoted, changing the song’s title to “Who’s That Girl”—and effectively changing the movie’s title to Who’s That Girl, too. That’s just the power of Madonna!

A synth-driven pop number, it incorporates a bit of a Latin music sound and even some Spanish-language verses (like “señorita más fina”—lady most fine), elements she had previously explored on the ’86 hit “La Isla Bonita.” The lyrics fittingly paint a picture of a beguiling woman whose allure is impossible to ignore.

Suffice to say, Who’s That Girl—the movie!—was a pretty major bomb. Panned by critics, it only earned a little over $7 million at the box office. It was nominated for a number of Golden Raspberry Awards (a.k.a The Razzies), and Madonna was even named “Worst Actress” that year, a title she had just won for Shangai Surprise, and would go on to win five times in total (the record, by the way).

But Madonna got the last laugh—and then some—because “Who’s That Girl” (the song!) became her sixth #1 single on the Billboard charts, breaking several records. It also went on to earn a Best Original Song nod from the Golden Globes, and was among the nominees for “Best Song Written for Visual Media” at the Grammys, too.

As for Who’s That Girl (the soundtrack!), it received a mixed response from critics, yet also became a commercial success, reaching the Top 10 of U.S. album charts. While many fans don’t actually consider it a “Madonna album”—considering she only sings of four of its nine songs—Warner Bros. records does technically classify it as such.

“Who’s That Girl” lives on, one way or another, 37 years later. Its return to the Billboard charts this summer only confirms the sway Madonna has over her loyal fans, and the song will likely have real staying power as anticipation for her long-awaiting auto-biopic continues to build.

The decision to give her movie the same title as her panned star vehicle from the ’80s might suggest she’s ready to sweep that past flop under the rug, and so be it! But when it comes to Madonna, we’ll never forget: “Who’s That Girl.”

