That time Richard Pryor admitted to hooking up with men & called out the hypocrisy of the LGBTQ+ community

Richard Pryor’s Gay Confession At ’77 Human Rights Benefit

In 1977, Tomlin was one of the hosts of a show at the Hollywood Bowl called “The Star-Spangled Night For Rights,” intended as a fundraiser in opposition to Anita Bryant’s anti-gay movement, though billed as a broader “human rights benefit.”

She had convinced her good friend Pryor—already a crossover comedy star who had made his way into film and television roles—to be part of the show and, when he took the stage, he wasted no time in calling out the event for being about gay rights while not really saying “gay rights.”

“I came here for human rights, and I found out what it really is about is not getting caught with a d*ck in your mouth,” he joked in footage from the evening, which is unearthed in Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution.

“Ain’t a motherf*cker out here [who’s] come out here and declared themselves gay,” Pryor continued. “Ain’t nobody did shit. Everybody, as you say in politics, ‘skirted the issue.'”

And that’s when he admitted it: “I have sucked a d*ck,” which was met with a roar of applause from the crowd.

What’s more, Pryor didn’t try to play it off as a mistake, or something he didn’t really want to do—he went on to describe the moment, calling it “beautiful,” and even going into detail about how this former intimate partner of his knew how to make him “c*m quick.”

That admission, from one of the comedy world’s brightest stars, feels just as fearless now as it did back in 1977.