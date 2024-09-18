native son

The 12 best cities for Black gay singles to mix, mingle & meet

By Kelsey Minor September 18, 2024 at 10:00am
Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California

As we enter the fall season, the start of cuffing season is upon us. 

According to a 2021 study from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, there are 1.2 million Black LGBTQ+ adults living in the United States.

Certain cities have become hubs for Black queer communities, offering opportunities for building strong networks, socializing, and, of course, dating & relationships. 

The cities making this list have been known to include melting pots of Black Americans. As the 2020 census points out, 46.9 million people in the United States identified as Black or African American, making it the third largest racial group in the country.

The states with the highest number of Black Americans were Texas, Florida, and Georgia. But young queer black men are also heading to cities outside the South.

So, if you are looking for some of the top places where you are most likely to meet someone Black and gay, we put together the ultimate list. 

1. Philadelphia, PA

The Center City skyline in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The City of Brotherly Love has a vibrant and growing Black gay scene. The city is home to a diverse array of bars (Level Up Bar & Lounge and Cockatoo) clubs, and social events that cater to the Black queer community. In neighborhoods like Center City and the “Gayborhood,” you’ll find inclusive spaces, including two new venues owned by people of color that opened during the pandemic. 

2. New York City, NY

The Manhattan skyline with The Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Big Apple has always been ground zero for the LGBTQ+ community, and its Black gay scene is no exception. The city offers a vibrant environment for Black queer men; whether it’s Manhattan, Harlem, or Brooklyn, you will delight in getting to know like-minded people. Nightlife in the city has expanded to include bars like Lambda Lounge and Club Lambda, owned by a Black gay couple. A thriving cultural scene offers art, music, and theater focusing on the Black gay experience. 

3. Atlanta, GA

Atlanta skyline. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Atlanta is often considered the heart of the Black gay scene in the U.S., with a rich history of activism and an incredibly vibrant LGBTQ+ community. The city’s diverse population has fostered a welcoming environment where Black gay men can find community, support, and plenty of social opportunities. Known for its thriving nightlife, Atlanta offers numerous Black-owned gay bars, clubs, and events. You can often find people hanging out at the famed Bulldogs bar or spending time at Black gay-owned eatery Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar.

4. Washington, D.C.

A skyline view of Washington, District of Columbia at dusk. The Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol Building illuminate the Washington, D.C.

Often referred to as “Chocolate City,” its proximity to political power makes it a hot spot for the clout crowd. Home to numerous Black LGBTQ+ advocates and leaders, the city offers a unique blend of social and civic engagement for Black gay men. This year, the first Black-owned bar, Thurst Lounge, opened. If politics isn’t your thing, then many nightlife experiences draw in people from surrounding Virginia and Maryland. D.C. also offers several LGBTQ+-friendly churches.

5. Richmond, VA

Skyline of Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In this close-knit community with a unique blend of Southern charm and progressive attitudes, Richmond is home to several LGBTQ+ organizations and events. The city’s Black Pride (Black PrideRVA) has become a place that attracts people from all parts of the Southeast. The richness of the city’s African American history and arts scene makes it an appealing place for Black gay men seeking community, activism, and creative expression. If you’re looking for nightlife, start with a drink at Barcode and keep the night going with a short walk to Godfrey’s.

6. Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, North Carolina skyline. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Queen City offers a supportive and increasingly visible space for Black gay men to thrive. Affordable cost of living and seasonably good weather are two of the main draws for Charlotte. Its Black gay scene has bars, clubs, and social gatherings for all who like to participate. The city’s longest-running dance complex, The Scorpio is where the locals spend weekend nights. The city continues evolving its Black gay scene but is a perfect place to build relationships and find community. 

7. Houston, TX

The skyline of Houston in Texas. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Houston is known for its welcoming atmosphere and strong sense of community, with a range of events and venues for Black gay people. Its Montrose neighborhood has long been the gathering spot for LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife. There, you will find a variety of bars, clubs, and social spaces where the Black gay community can connect and celebrate. The city is also home to Houston Splash, which caters to African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ men and women. 

8. Los Angeles, CA

A view of the downtown skyline in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There’s much to experience in the City of Angeles rooted in cultural and vibrant nightlife. L.A. Black Pride celebrations provide a platform for Black queer people to connect and celebrate identity. What drives the community is the Black gay men behind some of the thriving nightlife scene. BBE Group is the premiere stop for many people in the area looking for Black gay nightlife. Event producer Brandon Anthony founded the company when he discovered no outlets for LGBTQ people of color to celebrate their uniqueness.

9. Dallas, TX

Downtown Dallas skyline (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Dallas has a growing Black gay scene, characterized by a mix of nightlife, social events, and community organizations that cater specifically to Black queer individuals. The city boasts several popular venues and events central to the community. The city also benefits from a rich cultural scene that intersects with its LGBTQ+ spaces, creating a unique environment where Black gay men can engage with both their cultural heritage and queer identity. Black Gay Dallas has several places and organizations catering to the community like Marty’s Live.

10. Miami, FL

Downtown Miami skyline from the Miami South Channel. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

There’s nothing like the sizzle of Miami to bring out the uniqueness of its dynamic Black gay scene. The city offers multicultural influences with many clubs, bars, and entertainment spaces. Its proximity to the Caribbean and Latin America adds a unique flavor. One of the hottest nightlife spots is Club Boi, which has been Miami’s leading gay bar. It offers great drinks, music, and awesome people. You don’t want to miss the Palace Drag Brunch.

11. Chicago, IL

Chicago skyline, photographed from outside Adler Planetarium. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The Black gay scene in Chicago can primarily be found on the city’s South Side. The nightlife is lively, with bars like Jeffrey Pub—one of the oldest Black-owned gay bars in the country—serving as a cornerstone of the community. The city is known for its rich history, which includes hosting events like the Chicago Black Gay Men’s Caucus. Chicago is a historic Black city where you can find community, culture, and connectivity. 

12. Detroit, MI

City skyline of The D. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Detroit is known for its resilience and creativity. A significant Black LGBTQ+ population plays a central role in shaping its nightlife, activism, and cultural events. Black gay men can explore connections at Copper House Detroit, one of the only Black gay-owned spaces where you can enjoy the pleasures of 420.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Native Son*

Latest*