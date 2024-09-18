The 12 best cities for Black gay singles to mix, mingle & meet

Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California

As we enter the fall season, the start of cuffing season is upon us.

According to a 2021 study from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, there are 1.2 million Black LGBTQ+ adults living in the United States.

Certain cities have become hubs for Black queer communities, offering opportunities for building strong networks, socializing, and, of course, dating & relationships.

The cities making this list have been known to include melting pots of Black Americans. As the 2020 census points out, 46.9 million people in the United States identified as Black or African American, making it the third largest racial group in the country.



The states with the highest number of Black Americans were Texas, Florida, and Georgia. But young queer black men are also heading to cities outside the South.

So, if you are looking for some of the top places where you are most likely to meet someone Black and gay, we put together the ultimate list.