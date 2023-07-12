The 2023 Emmy nominations are here: All of the snubs, surprises, and LGBTQ+ nominees

Image Credits: ‘The White Lotus,’ HBO (Left) | ‘The Last Of Us,’ HBO (center) | ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ MTV (right)

It’s an odd time for television, with the writers on strike and the actors likely to follow suit (we’ll know for sure later today). And yet: The show must go on!

And by “show” we of course mean the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best and brightest of the medium from the past year, which—ongoing strike notwithstanding—is currently slated to air Monday, September 18 on Fox.

Regardless of what shape the show takes (we’re sure Ariana DeBose is game to host and “do the thing” once again!), today the Television Academy has announced its crop of nominees for 2023.

All in all, it’s an exciting bunch—led, in a landslide, by HBO series—featuring plenty of Queerty‘s personal favorite queer and queer-adjacent series (The White Lotus, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Yellowjackets etc…), as well as some of our favorite LGBTQ+ talent on TV.

Below, here’s our round-up of nominees in most of the major categories—as well as some hot takes on who did (and who didn’t) make the cut. You can find a complete list of nominees on the Emmys website.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Queerty’s Hot Takes: There are a lot of returning favorites here (shout out to queer-inclusive faves Abbott Elementary and Only Murders In The Building), but the real story on nomination morning are the newbies. The Bear—while frequently more dramatic than it is comedic—was a breakout critical hit, and Wednesday (featuring our fave, Hunter Doohan) was a proper blockbuster for Netflix, while the delightful Jury Duty seemed to ride a wave of positive word-of-mouth all the way to the Emmys! Only thing missing? Our beloved Somebody Somewhere.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Queerty’s Hot Takes: As predicted, HBO’s tentpole dramas run the field, and we’re thrilled to see their shows that predominantly feature LGBTQ+ talent in front of and behind the camera show up here. Also, there’s Succession… which is as straight as they come, but we can’t deny what an incredible final season that show had. And hello to Yellowjackets, which somehow managed to have an even gayer second season.

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Jean Smart has owned this category the past two years, but with Hacks taking a little break, it’ll be exciting to see who breaks through here. Our money’s on Quinta, the undeniable brains and heart behind Abbott Elementary, but—oh my god—we’re so thrilled to see Natasha Lyonne, who we’ve adored ever since her camp-tastic cult hit But I’m a Cheerleader.

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Look, we’re gay—the Actor categories are rarely going to thrill us as much as the Actress categories. Still, plenty of great comedic performers here, even if the shows they’re nominated for are decidedly morose (looking at you, Hader!).

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Queerty’s Hot Takes: BELLA RAMSEY! Despite the gendered categories, we are absolutely elated to see the young The Last Of Us star break through here, continuing to pave the way for nonbinary performers in the industry. Also, pretty much everyone here deserves to be called “mother,” but we have a feeling this one’s Sarah Snook’s to lose.

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Keiran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Joining Ramsey in the nominee pool is their The Last Of Us co-star and everyone’s favorite daddy/ally/crush, Pedro Pascal, a jovial, lovable star who really shows his gritty side in the apocalyptic drama. He’s got stiff competition, however, in the form of Succession‘s three-headed beast of iconic performances.

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Queerty’s Hot Takes: There are just so many ladies to love here. Ayo Edebiri getting recognized for her breakout work in The Bear amid a very busy year? Perfection. Janelle James for her continued work as quite possibly one of the funniest characters on TV? Yes, please! Still, we’re going to have to root for the legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph here, if only so we can get another musical moment when she accepts her Emmy.

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Queerty’s Hot Takes: So many men we adore, including Anthony Carrigan who plays the one-of-a-kind gay character NoHo Hank on Barry, and Tyler James Williams who is not gay but an incredible ally who had a powerful Pride message last month. But—full disclosure—we absolutely squealed reading Marsden’s name; he’s just delivers an all-time great meta performance in Jury Duty.

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Simona Tobasco, The White Lotus

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Please, these supporting actresses! They’re trying to murder us! How could we possibly choose a favorite among so many icons??? The White Lotus cast alone makes this an impossible decision, especially with LGBTQ+ faves like Aubrey Plaza and *gasp* Sabrina Impacciatore making the cut. Though, let’s be real, can anyone stack up against Jennifer Collidge’s operatic arc this season?

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Michael Imperiloi, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Queerty’s Hot Takes: It’s a battle between Succession and The White Lotus, with four actors nominated from each show. Matthew Macfadyen is a returning winner, though we’ve always had a soft spot for Alexander Skarsgard. But Will Sharpe might deserve it for that very revealing shower scene alone!

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones And The Six

Fleischman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Queerty’s Hot Takes: It feels strange to say, but Ryan Murphy‘s controversial Dahmer is the gayest of this crop, though it’s anything but an easy watch, and many have called out the way that show exploited the stories of the real-world victims and their families. Beef might just have what it takes to win this.

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton‘s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Even stacked up against gay icons like Dolly Parton and the Sanderson Sisters, you know we’re going to be rooting for the charming gay rom-com Fire Island. Wouldn’t it be cool for a movie that features jokes about poppers and Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny to win Emmys gold???

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited/Anthology/Movie

Lizzy Kaplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones And The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Jessica Chastain is going to EGOT one day—we might as well just give this one to her now, right?

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited/Anthology/Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Evan Peters might be the leader of this pack for his unsettling work in Dahmer, but we’re rooting for Kumail Nanjiani, a surprise nominee for his work in the shocking and entertaining true-crime story Welcome To Chippendales. Also, we haven’t seen Black Bird yet, but we have seen that scene where Taron Egerton is shirtless and gets milk all over himself, and surely that is awards-worthy.

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited/Anthology/Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones Snd The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Queerty’s Hot Takes: All thoughts about Dahmer aside, isn’t it time we finally give Niecy Nash-Betts a dang primetime Emmy? This woman is a national treasure, and she deserves it all!

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited/Anthology/Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Ray Liotta, Blackbird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Queerty’s Hot Takes: When Beef dropped on Netflix, all we could think about is the beef-y Young Mazino. Still, you know we’re going to be rooting for Murray Bartlett, who shook his gorgeous booty all over Welcome To Chippendales.

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Survivor

The Voice

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Last year, Lizzo‘s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls surprised when it ended Drag Race’s winning streak in this category. But, without a second season of Lizzo’s show, we think it’s Drag Race’s to lose again, especially with that surprisingly timely Wigloose! Rusical episode. Though we also have to shout out what turned out to be a very queer season of Survivor!

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Queerty’s Hot Takes: This category is filled with icons, new and old, but special mention to longtime ally Judith Light who really, really surprised us in a very thrilling episode of Peacock’s whodunit Poker Face.

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Queerty’s Hot Takes: You already know how we feel about Pedro Pascal—and he really was a perfect SNL host—but our heart is with the legendary Nathan Lane, who adds to his record as the most-nominated Outstanding Guest Actor in history, now totaling eight (with his first win last year).

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last Of Us

Anna Torv, The Last Of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Queerty’s Hot Takes: It’s a Succession vs. The Last Of Us battle royale! Melanie Lynskey is, of course, one of our greatest allies always pushing the gay agenda, but Cherry Jones is lesbian royalty and we certainly can’t argue with her winning another Emmy for her work on Succession.

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Yet another Succession vs. The Last Of Us duel! But this one especially stands out for us because both Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman were nominated for their heartwarming/heartbreaking work in The Last Of Us‘ standout third episode, “Long, Long Time,” in which they play a gay couple living out the apocalypse together. We still can’t hear that Linda Rondstadt song without tearing up.