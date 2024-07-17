going for the gold

The 2024 Emmy nominations are here: All of the snubs, surprises & LGBTQ+ nominees

By Cameron Scheetz July 17, 2024 at 10:00am

Attention, TV obsessives: The nominations for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards are hot and fresh out the kitchen, honoring the best and brightest of the medium from the past year.

Now, you might be thinking, “Wait a minute, didn’t we just do the Emmys like a few months ago?” And the answer is: Well, yes!

You see, due to last year’s actor and writer strikes, the 2023 ceremony was pushed back from its traditional September air date to January 15. That was then, this is now, and the Television Academy is getting things back on track for the most recent TV season, sharing who will be in contention at the actual 2024 ceremony—slated to air Sunday, September 15. Following? Great!

The nominations were announced in a livestream this morning by Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary star & Broadway goddess) and Tony Hale (Veep star & witness to this iconic Lip Sync), and honestly it’s a really exciting bunch! Though a few of our LGBTQ+ favorites got snubbed (how do you nominated Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey, but not their show, Fellow Travelers???), it was a pretty historic year for queer nominees all around—seriously, just look at the Limited Series noms for Lead Actor and Supporting Actress: They’re both majority LGBTQ+ performers!

Below, here’s our round-up of nominees in most of the major categories—as well as some hot takes on who did (and who didn’t) make the cut. We’ve indicated all openly LGBTQ+ nominees with a 🌈 and series with specific LGBTQ+ themes or prominent queer characters with a 🍭.

You can find a complete list of nominees on the Emmys website.

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary 🍭
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks 🍭
  • Only Murders In The Building 🍭
  • Palm Royale 🍭
  • Reservation Dogs 🍭
  • What We Do In The Shadows 🍭

Queerty’s Hot Takes: A lot of returning heavy-hitters here, which we can’t be mad when that includes queer-inclusive comedies like Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, and cult fave What We Do In The Shadows. But the category’s big story is its newbies: The fantastic Reservation Dogs receiving its first nod for its final season, and Palm Royale, which thanks to its cast of catty women in big wigs (and Ricky Martin) is really one of the gayest shows on TV.

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age 🍭
  • The Morning Show 🍭
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem 🍭

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Previous category dominator Succession made its final bow last season, leaving Best Drama open to some wildly fun new entries from across the genre spectrum. That includes The Morning Show (which is high, high camp, tbh) and The Gilded Age (which Gay Twitter X™ may have single-handedly turned into a hit this season) both earning their first nods here for their third and second seasons, respectively.

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri 🌈The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Queerty’s Hot Takes: As every gay knows, this is sort of the category every year, and this time is no different—like, how cool is it to see SNL faves Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig honored side-by-side? The big showdown to keep an eye on is between icon Jean Smart (who won this prize for both of Hacks‘ previous seasons) and the People’s Princess Ayo Edebiri who is on fire after winning Supporting Actress for The Bear‘s first season, but is now bumped up to lead. But we also just want to take this opportunity to say: Where is Reservation Dogs‘ queer breakout star Devery Jacobs? What a major oversight!

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in The Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • D’Pharaoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Decidedly less exciting the Lead Actress, Comedy, this still is a lineup of some standup guys. I mean, how can you argue with legends like Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Larry David? The real shocker was young, rising star D’Pharaoah Woon-A-Tai receiving his first-ever nod, which at least helps the lack of Devery Jacobs sting a little less.

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Queerty’s Hot Takes: They’re having a mother-off! Love a category that manages to get Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together in one place (which, rumors will tell you not even The Morning Show can actually do). Shōgun breakout Anna Sawai is the odds-on favorite to win, though we also have to shout out The Gilded Age goddess Carrie Coon and—our “Shalaylay Pumpano” spells worked!PEN15‘s Maya Erskine got in for her kick*ss work in Mr. & Mrs. Smith!

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama

  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Whole lot of handsome in this category! That’s all we have to say.

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder 🌈Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Oh, this was a bloodbath—countless worthy nominees snubbed (No Allison Janney for Palm Royale? Lisa-Ann Walter for Abbott Elementary? Megan Stalter for Hacks? Ego Nwodim for SNL? We could go on and on and on). But that is one d*mn strong crop of nominees, and we’re especially delighted to see Hannah Einbinder—who delivered her best work yet in season 3 of Hacks—giving some proper living legends like Meryl Streep, Sheryl lee Ralph, and Carol Burnett a run for their money. The DRAMA!

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang 🌈SNL

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Oh, these guys… they all just make us smile! Thrilled to see SNL scene-stealer Bowen Yang back in the running, alongside first time nominees like Lionel Boyce (the beating heart of The Bear) and Hacks‘ Paul W. Downs (a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Broad City‘s Kirk Steele). If we have one complaint, it’s that they couldn’t make room for Chris Perfetti, who plays Abbott Elementary‘s sweet & dorky gay teacher Jacob.

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor 🌈, The Morning Show

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Have you ever been with a bunch of gays and played that game where you had to name which women would be in your “coven”—a.k.a. the famous ladies you are ride-or-die for? This category is basically the coven of our dreams, name for name. Of course, we have to make special mention of lesbian legend Holland Taylor, and honorary gay Christine Baranski—we salute you; thank you both for your service!

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Nothing against any of these fine, fine gentlemen (and we do mean fine—looking at you, Jon Hamm), but where the heck is Emmys darling Nathan Lane, who turned it all the way up this season on The Gilded Age? For shame, Academy!

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer 🍭
  • Fargo
  • Lessons In Chemistry
  • Ripley 🍭
  • True Detective: Night Country 🍭

Queerty’s Hot Takes: This is where things start to get really queer: Baby Reindeer, Ripley, Jodie Foster’s haircut in True Detective. But the thing is, there were so many worthy nominees that a lot of our fave LGBTQ+ focused shows were egregiously snubbed. Again, how did the sweeping romance of Fellow Travelers not make it in, especially given its stars made the cut (and thank goodness they did). No Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans? No Mary & George? We motion to expand the category!

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Quiz Lady
  • Red, White & Royal Blue 🍭
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Ladies and gentlemen, gays and theys: Red, White & Royal Blue is an Emmy nominee! Yes, one of the most talked about gay movies of the past year made the cut—meaning we can confirm many Television Academy voters got to witness the infamous “moment of insertion.” Congrats to director Matthew López and team for continuing to push the gay agenda!

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited/Anthology/Movie

  • Jodie Foster 🌈True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Queerty’s Hot Takes: All of these women deserve to EGOT as far as we’re concerned, but of course we’re most elated to see two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster nominated for playing the gayest straight woman ever on True Detective: Night Country. It’s the venerated queer star’s first-ever Emmy acting nomination, and she’s heavily favored to take home the trophy, too!

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited/Anthology/Movie

  • Matt Bomer 🌈Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd 🌈Baby Reindeer
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Tom Hollander 🌈Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott 🌈Ripley

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Now this is what we’re talking about! This is one of two aforementioned acting categories with majority LGBTQ+ performers—how incredible is that? Gay stars Matt Bomer and Andrew Scott are recognized for their long overdue lead roles, bisexual Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer is basically the belle of this Emmys season, and Tom Hollander—who this year said his “sexuality is sufficiently liberal”—gets a nod for playing Truman Capote, one of the gayest people ever. We. Are. Obsessed.

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited/Anthology/Movie

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone 🌈Under The Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning 🌈Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau 🌈Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis 🌈True Detective: Night Country

Queerty’s Hot Takes: And here’s the other category with majority LGBTQ+ performers—we could just cry we’re so proud. There’s the fierce Kali Reis from True Detective, Lily Gladstone chasing her Oscar nom with a nod for Hulu’s Under The Bridge, and Baby Reindeer‘s breakout supporting stars: The newly out Jessica Gunning, and the brilliant Nava Mau, who actually makes history here as the category’s first trans nominee!

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited/Anthology/Movie

  • Jonathan Bailey 🌈Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Do you all realize what this means? This means we’re going to get to see Jonathan Bailey in a suit, walking the red carpet, and charming the pants off everyone at the Emmys this September. We are so blessed! So, obviously, you know who we’re rooting for here, though special mention to the posthumous nomination for the late, great Treat Williams, who crushed it in Feud (and who is part of one of our favorite forgotten gay classics, The Ritz).

Outstanding Reality Or Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race 🍭
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race 🍭
  • Top Chef 🍭
  • The Traitors 🍭
  • The Voice 🍭

Queerty’s Hot Takes: Category favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with its eighth consecutive nomination, and it could not be more deserved because Season 16 brought all the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent we could dream of. It’s won five of the past seven years, so another win for Mama Ru & Co. seems likely—that is, if newcomer The Traitors doesn’t get in the way! The Alan Cumming-hosted game of cunning had a real breakout year (and it’s about to get even gayer), so watch out Drag Race—someone’s coming to snatch your crown!

Outstanding Animated Program

  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Bob’s Burgers 🍭
  • Scavengers Reign 🍭
  • The Simpsons 🍭
  • X-Men ‘97 🍭

Queerty’s Hot Takes: And we had to make sure we included the Animated category on our roundup this year, which offers a fun mix of beloved standbys (The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers) and some new, fresh favorites (Blue Eye Samurai, Scavengers Reign). But as far as we’re concerned, this one’s ALL about X-Men ‘97 which managed to lean into nostalgia while expanding the story of the super team, highlighting the even deeper connection between these mutant heroes and the queer community.

