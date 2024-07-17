The 2024 Emmy nominations are here: All of the snubs, surprises & LGBTQ+ nominees

Attention, TV obsessives: The nominations for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards are hot and fresh out the kitchen, honoring the best and brightest of the medium from the past year.

Now, you might be thinking, “Wait a minute, didn’t we just do the Emmys like a few months ago?” And the answer is: Well, yes!

You see, due to last year’s actor and writer strikes, the 2023 ceremony was pushed back from its traditional September air date to January 15. That was then, this is now, and the Television Academy is getting things back on track for the most recent TV season, sharing who will be in contention at the actual 2024 ceremony—slated to air Sunday, September 15. Following? Great!

The nominations were announced in a livestream this morning by Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary star & Broadway goddess) and Tony Hale (Veep star & witness to this iconic Lip Sync), and honestly it’s a really exciting bunch! Though a few of our LGBTQ+ favorites got snubbed (how do you nominated Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey, but not their show, Fellow Travelers???), it was a pretty historic year for queer nominees all around—seriously, just look at the Limited Series noms for Lead Actor and Supporting Actress: They’re both majority LGBTQ+ performers!

Below, here’s our round-up of nominees in most of the major categories—as well as some hot takes on who did (and who didn’t) make the cut. We’ve indicated all openly LGBTQ+ nominees with a 🌈 and series with specific LGBTQ+ themes or prominent queer characters with a 🍭.

You can find a complete list of nominees on the Emmys website.