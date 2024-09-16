From jock talk to JD Vance shade, here are the absolute gayest moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Photo Credits: Getty Images

The say we’ve reached the era of “peak TV” and Sunday evening’s 76th Annual Emmy Awards proved it with our second Emmys of the calendar year.

Yes, due to 2023’s WGA and SAG strikes, the previous ceremony got delayed until this past January—just a mere eight months ago—but that didn’t stop the stars from donning their finest fashions and trekking back to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for TV’s other biggest night in 2024.

Returning to the Emmys stage four years after Schitt’s Creek swept the Comedy categories for its final season, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy were the night’s hosts with the most(s), offering up plenty of jabs at one another’s expense and keeping things humming along at a spritely clip.

As many had predicted, some big, worthy winners—Shogūn (Best Drama) and Baby Reindeer (Best Limited Series)—managed to steamroll most of their categories throughout the show, but there were still plenty of surprises along the way, like the fact that the super queer-inclusive Hacks finally claimed its Best Comedy prize! There were a number of other LGBTQ+ winners, too, plus a special honor for one of the most influential gay voices in television, though more on that in a minute…

You can see a full list of the night’s winners on the official Emmys website. But re-live the best—and gayest—moments of the show below: