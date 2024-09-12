In a crowded lineup of award shows, there are few ceremonies as fabulous, chaotic, and pop-history-making as the MTV Video Music Awards.

This year’s show, which took place on September 11 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, might have been light on the drama but it delivered on the culture.

Host Megan Thee Stallion guided us through an evening filled with star-making debut performances, including queer superstar Chappell Roan, legacy celebrations for artists like Katy Perry (who was introduced by hubby Orlando Bloom), and unsurprisingly, lots and lots of Taylor Swift wins.

Move over, Grammys, because the real girls know that the VMAs are music’s biggest night.

If you missed the show, worry not, because we’ve got a full rundown of the absolute gayest moments.

The gays took over the red carpet

Grant Gibbs and Ash Gill (A Twink and a Redhead) pose for photos at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/8xgqMRtcoR — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2024

Can you say “slay after slay”? Before the festivities even started, the VMAs red black carpet was filled with some of our favorite LGBTQ+ stars and allies, including Chris Olsen, Jake Shane, and A Twink and a Redhead, whose titular viral anthem was not nominated, unfortunately.

Megan Thee Stallion referencing Britney

Meg The Stallion trying to recreate Britney’s snake performance but she got scared ? pic.twitter.com/lF8eFwwqAB — Britney Stan ? (@BritneyTheStan) September 12, 2024

Hostess of the evening Megan Thee Stallion recreated Britney Spears’ infamous “I’m a Slave 4 U” look, complete with python… before she got sketched out by the snake. Iconic — and completely understandable.

Cyndi Lauper!!!

Queen Cyndi Lauper was a winner at the very first VMAs in 1984, so it was especially sweet to see her make an appearance at this year’s show. The “True Colors” singer — who looked stunning in a black and white ensemble — even got some airttime during the show, introducing the equally spunky Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter’s dreamy performance that gave Trump nightmares

i can’t believe sabrina just kissed one of the illegal transgender aliens from prison pic.twitter.com/VVC09PJKEM — liz! (@AstoundingSwift) September 12, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever VMA for Song of the Year, which went to her summer hit “Espresso.” Still, her biggest moment was a showstopping three-song medley of the caffeinated hit, “Please Please Please,” and “Taste.”

The pint-sized popstar served Satine in Moulin Rouge on a swing before landing on a lunar-inspired set alongside an astronaut and female alien. The internet quickly pointed the extra terrestrial resembled one of “the illegal transgender aliens from prison” that Trump spoke about during the debate. So, of course, Carpenter had to give her a kiss!

Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard Award

Katy Perry joined the ranks of Madonna, Beyoncé, and Michael Jackson as the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard trophy. The esteemed award recognizes artists whose music videos have made a profound impact on the artform, and the 39-year-old singer celebrated with a medley performance of hits like “ET,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream,” and new single “I’m His, He’s Mine” featuring Doechii.

Although Perry’s controversial but underrated “Ur So Gay” was absent from the setlist, her gay fans were front of mind. “The LGBTQ+ community has been there for me from day one,” she said on the red carpet. “I love them. They have shown me what it looks like to be both kind and c*nt. And you can be both!”

The rise of Chappell “Roan of Arc”

This year marked queer pop juggernaut Chappell Roan’s VMAs debut, and she did not disappoint. On the red black carpet, the “Hot to Go” singer sported a medieval-inspired look and told a rude photographer to “shut the f*ck up” before brandishing a literal sword and rolling out her own antique carpet that was apparently 600-years-old.

Still, the real highlight was her over-the-top performance of “Good Luck, Babe,” where she donned armor and shot off an arrow on fire via crossbow. The whole thing was very Joan of Arc, you know if the historical figure made phallic jokes with sheaths, loved ’80s synth-pop, and sang unabashedly queer bops. Naturally, she was introduced by drag legend Sasha Colby, a.k.a. “your drag queen’s favorite drag queen.”

Lil Nas X on the red carpet

Everyone’s favorite meme-loving rapper — who took home Video of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” just a few years ago — gave us one of the most unique looks of the evening in a futuristic jumpsuit, complete with a pink motorcycle helmet and seeming antennas.

OK, so we don’t totally understand it. But honestly, werk.

Camila Cabello smashing a laptop

when she found BiLatinMen videos on Shawn Mendes laptop pic.twitter.com/5Htt0vI7am — fem top (@gayandold) September 12, 2024

The drama! According to the internet, both Camila Cabello and Carpenter’s recent projects seem to revolve around a love triangle between the two ladies and Shawn Mendes. With all three celebs in attendance, the “Havana” singer’s performance of “Godspeed” — which features the biting lyric, “I wish you well, but far away from me” — felt especially theatrical.

And this moment, where she smashes a laptop to smithereens for no apparent reason, quickly became a meme. Girl, we hope you’ve got AppleCare!

Chappell Roan shouts out the Midwestern queer community

In perhaps the most emotional (and certifiably gayest) speech of the night, Roan thanked the queer community effusively while accepting the award for Best New Artist. “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop,” she began, reading out from her literal diary. Could we love her anymore?!

And in a real heart-to-heart moment with the LGBTQ+ community in flyover states, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer finished by saying: “For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you because I’m one of you, and don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be.”

Taylor Swift queens out — literally

the way everyone in this picture is a MOTHERRRRRR ?? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/5NDGEIqG17 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 12, 2024

At this point, MTV should just dedicate the award show to Swift by calling it the “VM-Tays.” After breaking the internet in a plaid lewk that screamed “Vivenne Westwood… inspired,” she made a quick wardrobe change into a tight-fitting dress featuring a person standing in a field looking up at a UFO. Naturally, everyone — including the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 — wanted a pic.

Throughout the course of the night, the “Blank Space” singer took home five Moonperson trophies, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and the uber-prestigious Video of the Year for her Post Malone collab “Fortnight.”

During her acceptance speech for the latter, which marked her record fifth win in the category, the tortured poet spoke about finding joy while filming the moody visual, thanks to her “boyfriend, Travis.” Awww, sometimes we love straight love! Furthermore, Swift issued an important reminder to vote in the November election after endorsing Kamala Harris earlier this week.