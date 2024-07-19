native son

The absolute hottest Black queer couples in film & TV

By Kelsey Minor July 19, 2024 at 12:04pm

Welcome to Native Son—the premiere content and storytelling platform for Black queer men. Today is the launch of this channel, and we will regularly bring you more of this exclusive content.

In 2023, the Black gay community was buzzing about the stunning portrayal of Black queer love on Fellow Travelers, the critically acclaimed Showtime limited series. Marcus Gaines, a Black gay reporter navigating through unofficial segregation of 1950s Washington, D.C., has a love affair with Frankie Hines, a lively and self-assured drag performer at an underground queer nightclub. Marcus, brilliantly portrayed by actor Jelani Alladin, and Frankie, beautifully brought to life by Noah Ricketts, share a passionate and deeply complicated relationship that resonates because we rarely see Black gay couples on the big and small screens. The popular series focusing on the inequities and trauma experienced by the LGBTQ community during the McCarthy Era was also shining a light on current political issues and the extreme lack of representation in Hollywood.

The portrayal of Black gay couples on television and in film has been scarce to say the least, leaving a void in media representation. The way people consume their entertainment—digital, smartphones, and streamers—and the conversations on social media have brought hyper-focus to the lack of narratives, visibility, and Black and LGBTQ presence in Hollywood.

A recent report from GLAAD found that during the 2022-2023 television season, 596 LGBTQ+ characters were seen across all media platforms. Conversely, 25 percent of the characters were Black compared to 44 percent white. The remaining percentage were other marginalized groups. 

Compare that report to a Nielsen study that looked into the buying power of Black America. Those findings revealed that Black American audiences spend 81-plus hours per week with media, meaning nearly 55 percent of Black audiences’ media time is spent with TV programming. Evidence suggests that Black gay people are hungry for television shows and films that depict the worlds in which they live. 

One thing is for sure: whether it’s on television or film, Black gay love is still a revolutionary act.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest couples on TV and in film, who remind us that we deserve love, are worthy of love, and are (currently) protected under the law in the United States. The couples on this list are not ranked in any particular order, but as more Black queer creatives continue to showcase more Black gay depictions on screen, we know this list will continue to grow.

So, in no particular order, check out some fictional on-screen Black gay couples who have simultaneously changed lives and made history at the same time. You’re welcome.

Marcus Gaines and Frankie Hines in Fellow Travelers

Image Credit: Fellow Travelers, Showtime

Jelani Alladin and Noah Ricketts beautifully brought this Black couple to life in the Showtime smash hit limited series Fellow Travelers. Their love was undeniably beautiful to watch as both characters worked to defy gender norms.  

Bernard Jr. and Hector in The Upshaws

Jermelle Simon and Dewayne Perkins respectively play this adorable couple in the Netflix hit show The Upshaws. The couple hit a rough patch because Bernard Jr. was not out of the closet but bounced back after finally opening up to his family.

Jamal Lyon and Kai Givins in Empire

Actors Jussie Smollett and Troy Onwumere brought Jamal and Kai to life in the FOX drama Empire. In season five, they made history when their characters married in the first televised Black gay wedding on primetime network television in 2019. 

Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda in P Valley 

Nicco Annan plays Uncle Clifford in Katori Hall’s Starz hit P Valley. The flamboyant owner of the fictional strip club The Pynk falls hard for the larger-than-life rapper Lil Murda, who is excellently played by J. Alphonse Nicolson. 

Lionel Higgins and Michael in Dear White People

DeRon Horton brings to life the college co-ed writer Lionel in the Netflix hit show Dear White People. In season three of the series, he starts dating Michael, a fellow student played by actor Wade F. Wilson. 

Noah and Wade in Noah’s Arc

Image Credit: Noah’s Arc: Jumping The Broom, Patrik-Ian Polk / TSBB Productions

In Patrik Ian-Polk’s iconic series Noah’s Arc, Darryl Stephens brilliantly brings Noah to life. The character falls madly for Wade, portrayed by Jensen Atwood. The groundbreaking series originally aired on Logo and depicted the ups and downs of Black gay romance. Their love story was played out throughout two seasons, and the characters eventually married in a subsequent feature film. 

Kaldrick King and Tariq in The L.A. Complex

In the L.A. Complex, Andra Fuller plays the successful but bad-tempered rapper Kendrick King. King is trying to make a comeback and hide his gay secret when he falls for Tariq Muhammad, played by actor Benjamin Charles Watson. This couple has its fair share of ups and downs, but they eventually get it right. 

Ricky and Damon in Pose  

Ricky, portrayed by actor Dyllon Burnside, and Damon, played by actor Ryan Jamaal Swain, were the ballroom dynamic duo on the FX original series Pose. Their characters were a sign of the times, ushering in a new kind of openly queer, young love that we hadn’t seen on any streaming platform before. 

Omar Little and Dante in The Wire  

Michael K. Williams brilliantly brought the character of Omar Little to life in The Wire. His larger-than-life character was among the leaders in the iconic fictional series centered around the drug trade in Baltimore. For two seasons, he was in a heated love affair with Dante, played by Ernest Waddell. 

Chiron and Kevin in Moonlight

In this Oscar-winning film written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Trevonte Rhodes, and Andre Holland portray the adult versions of the characters Chiron and Kevin, respectively. In this coming-of-age drama, romance isn’t the central focus, but these two characters embody a love that hasn’t been replicated. Their words aren’t needed when their actions demonstrate their deep love for one another. 

Danny Parker and Karl Houghton in Black Mirror  

“Striking Vipers”

In the Netflix anthology series Black MirrorAnthony Mackie as Danny and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Karl have an unconventional relationship. In the episode, two old friends meet over a virtual reality video game, where they explore love and sex before transitioning that deep connection into real life. Ultimately, they decide the virtual relationship works for both of them. 

