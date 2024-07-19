The absolute hottest Black queer couples in film & TV

Welcome to Native Son—the premiere content and storytelling platform for Black queer men. Today is the launch of this channel, and we will regularly bring you more of this exclusive content.

In 2023, the Black gay community was buzzing about the stunning portrayal of Black queer love on Fellow Travelers, the critically acclaimed Showtime limited series. Marcus Gaines, a Black gay reporter navigating through unofficial segregation of 1950s Washington, D.C., has a love affair with Frankie Hines, a lively and self-assured drag performer at an underground queer nightclub. Marcus, brilliantly portrayed by actor Jelani Alladin, and Frankie, beautifully brought to life by Noah Ricketts, share a passionate and deeply complicated relationship that resonates because we rarely see Black gay couples on the big and small screens. The popular series focusing on the inequities and trauma experienced by the LGBTQ community during the McCarthy Era was also shining a light on current political issues and the extreme lack of representation in Hollywood.

The portrayal of Black gay couples on television and in film has been scarce to say the least, leaving a void in media representation. The way people consume their entertainment—digital, smartphones, and streamers—and the conversations on social media have brought hyper-focus to the lack of narratives, visibility, and Black and LGBTQ presence in Hollywood.

A recent report from GLAAD found that during the 2022-2023 television season, 596 LGBTQ+ characters were seen across all media platforms. Conversely, 25 percent of the characters were Black compared to 44 percent white. The remaining percentage were other marginalized groups.

Compare that report to a Nielsen study that looked into the buying power of Black America. Those findings revealed that Black American audiences spend 81-plus hours per week with media, meaning nearly 55 percent of Black audiences’ media time is spent with TV programming. Evidence suggests that Black gay people are hungry for television shows and films that depict the worlds in which they live.

One thing is for sure: whether it’s on television or film, Black gay love is still a revolutionary act.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest couples on TV and in film, who remind us that we deserve love, are worthy of love, and are (currently) protected under the law in the United States. The couples on this list are not ranked in any particular order, but as more Black queer creatives continue to showcase more Black gay depictions on screen, we know this list will continue to grow.

So, in no particular order, check out some fictional on-screen Black gay couples who have simultaneously changed lives and made history at the same time. You’re welcome.