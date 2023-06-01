The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming for Pride Month 2023

Image Credits: ‘Glamorous,’ Netflix (left) | ‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed,’ HBO (center) | ‘Queen of The Universe,’ Paramount+ (right)

Happy Pride Month, one and all!

While we’re sure you’ll be busy with parades, protests, and plenty of other Pride activities over the next few weeks, we realize you can’t be go-go-go the entirety of June. And that’s precisely why we’re thankful for streaming film and television—you know, to give us something to unwind with in between all the festivities!

Right on cue, there are plenty of amazing new queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms throughout the month of June.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the premiere of a buzzy and star-studded new Netflix comedy, a highly controversial HBO drama, the second season of the dragged up singing competition of our dreams, a documentary about one of our most iconic (and closeted) screen idols, and a handful of Pride Parade livestreams—for when you’d rather watch from the comfort of home, without all the glitter flying everywhere.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock (or some combo of the six), Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each.

So, get those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay June.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock

What’s new and gay on Netflix in June 2023

Spotlight: Glamorous (June 22)

Image Credit: ‘Glamorous,’ Netflix

In this comedy, YouTuber-turned-actor/singer Miss Benny stars as Marco Mejia, a gender non-conforming new hire at a makeup empire headed up by legendary mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Kim Cattrall. It’s giving modern queer take on The Devil Wears Prada/Ugly Betty mold, and we’re absolutely here for it. Plus, some of our favorite queens (Monét X Change, Priyanka) are set to guest star, as well as Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers, which makes this a Fire Island mini-reunion, since the hunky Zane Phillips plays Madolyn’s son, Chad. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

Also Don’t Miss:

Mean Girls, 2004 (June 1): We’ll take any excuse to revisit this generation-defining teen comedy because it’s so fetch.

We’ll take any excuse to revisit this generation-defining teen comedy because it’s so fetch. Living, 2022 (June 5): Gay filmmaker Oliver Hermanus (Moffie) directs this Akira Kurosawa adaptation, which earned Bill Nighy a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Gay filmmaker Oliver Hermanus (Moffie) directs this Akira Kurosawa adaptation, which earned Bill Nighy a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Never Have I Ever, Season 4 (June 8): The beloved coming-of-age comedy returns for senior year/its final season—now with more hotties than ever. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

The beloved coming-of-age comedy returns for senior year/its final season—now with more hotties than ever. Black Mirror, Season 6 (June 15): You never know what to expect from this clever sci-fi anthology, but we do know some of our favorite queer stars are involved this season. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

You never know what to expect from this clever sci-fi anthology, but we do know some of our favorite queer stars are involved this season. Nimona, (June 30): A celebrated graphic novel comes to life in this animated film adaptation about a queer, shapeshifting fantasy hero. *ORIGINAL FILM*

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in June 2023

Spotlight: The Lake, Season 2

One of last summer’s surprise streaming delights was Canadian dramedy series The Lake, about a divorced gay man named Justin (Orphan Black‘s Jordan Gavaris) returning to the lakeside town he grew up in and attempting to reconnect with the daughter (Madison Shamoun) he had given up for adoption years earlier. The rivalry with his half-sister (Julia Styles) behind him, season two finds Justin contending with his new relationship, his daughter’s romances, a demanding step-mother, and some light arson. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

Also Don’t Miss:

Philadelphia , 1994 (June 1): One of the first mainstream film to address HIV/AIDS, this Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington-starring film is a true landmark.

One of the first mainstream film to address HIV/AIDS, this Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington-starring film is a true landmark. To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, 1995 (June 1): These drag queens just keep getting better with age.

These drag queens just keep getting better with age. With Love , Season 2 (June 2): Ugly Betty and Hacks fave Mark Indelicato co-stars in this modern rom-com series about the lives and loves of the Diaz siblings. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

Ugly Betty and Hacks fave Mark Indelicato co-stars in this modern rom-com series about the lives and loves of the Diaz siblings. Spoiler Alert, 2022 (June 12): Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge headline this heartwarming gay weepie, based on the memoir of journalist Michael Ausiello.

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge headline this heartwarming gay weepie, based on the memoir of journalist Michael Ausiello. M3GAN, 2023 (June 27): This killer AI doll slayed the gays when she hit theaters earlier this year,.

What’s gay on the way to Max in June 2023

Spotlight: Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (June 28)

Image Credit: ‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.’ HBO

One of the most recognizable screen idols from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Rock Hudson stole hearts with charming performances in classics like Giant, Pillow Talk, and All That Heaven Allows. It wasn’t until he died of AIDS in 1985 that the world learned he was was gay. This new documentary aims to tell the full story of the man we thought we all knew, using archival footage and interviews with some of Hudson’s closest friends to honor a life taken from us too soon, while also exploring the industry’s bigotry that kept him closeted all those years. *ORIGINAL FILM*

Also Don’t Miss:

Naked.Loud.Proud. (June 1): A European docuseries about the LGBTQ+ community in Poland, including a trip to a world-famous burlesque festival. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

A European docuseries about the LGBTQ+ community in Poland, including a trip to a world-famous burlesque festival. The Idol (June 4): This already controversial drama from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-stars queer faves Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, and Den Levy. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

This already controversial drama from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-stars queer faves Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, and Den Levy. Swiping America (June 15): This inclusive “rom-doc” follows four singles as they travel the country using the apps to meet compatible dates. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

This inclusive “rom-doc” follows four singles as they travel the country using the apps to meet compatible dates. John Early: Now More Than Ever (June 17): The latest from comedic scene-stealer John Early (Search Party, Other People), featuring stand-up and some unforgettable musical numbers. *ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIAL*

The latest from comedic scene-stealer John Early (Search Party, Other People), featuring stand-up and some unforgettable musical numbers. The Stroll (June 21): The history of New York City’s Meatpacking District, as told by the trans sex workers who live and work there. *ORIGINAL FILM*

The best and queerest on Hulu this June 2023

Spotlight: Jagged Mind (June 15)

Image Credit: ‘Jagged Mind.’ Hulu

If you’re look for a change of pace in your Pride Month programming, look no further than Jagged Mind, a wicked little psychological thriller from emerging filmmaker Kelley Kali. After a chance encounter, Billie (Legends Of Tomorrow‘s Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Alex (Westworld‘s Shannon Woodward) fall for each other fast. But soon Billie is experiencing random blackouts and memory loss—could her new girlfriend be behind it? Warning: Don’t watch this one right before—or after—your next first date! *ORIGINAL FILM*

Also Don’t Miss:

Stars On Mars (June 6): FOX’s latest wild celeb competition show, in which stars—including queer musician Tinashe and gay Olympian Adam Rippon—complete various tests to see if they could survive on Mars. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

FOX’s latest wild celeb competition show, in which stars—including queer musician Tinashe and gay Olympian Adam Rippon—complete various tests to see if they could survive on Mars. Hazlo Con Hombre, 2017 (June 13): In this Mexican comedy, a long-time friend group is thrown into disarray when one of them comes out as gay.

In this Mexican comedy, a long-time friend group is thrown into disarray when one of them comes out as gay. The Full Monty (June 14): The cast of the surprise 1997 hit returns in this sequel series that asks: Can these former amateur strippers still shake what they’re mama gave’em? *ORIGINAL SERIES*

The cast of the surprise 1997 hit returns in this sequel series that asks: Can these former amateur strippers still shake what they’re mama gave’em? Pride Parade Livestreams (Various Dates): No matter where you are, Hulu makes it easy to join in on the festivities in Los Angeles, Houston, and with their Pride Across America special on June 25.

All the gay stuff on the way to Paramount+ in June 2023

Spotlight: Queen Of The Universe, Season 2 (June 2)

You might not know it from watching RuPaul’s Drag Race—where a killer lip-sync is often the key to success—but some of these queens can actually sing! Vocal prowess is front and center in Queen Of The Universe, which brings queens from all over the world together to compete in the most glamorous singing showdown you’ve ever seen. It’s basically a drag EuroVision—but somehow even more gay! Graham Norton hosts with iconic judges Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, and new addition, Mel B of the Spice Girls. *ORIGINAL SERIES*

Also Don’t Miss:

A Chorus Line, 1985 (June 1): A splashy adaptation of one of the first major Broadway musicals to address its characters’ homosexuality.

A splashy adaptation of one of the first major Broadway musicals to address its characters’ homosexuality. In & Out, 1997 (June 1): His wedding fast approaching, a small-town teacher (Kevin Kline) is surprised when he’s publicly outed by a former student.

His wedding fast approaching, a small-town teacher (Kevin Kline) is surprised when he’s publicly outed by a former student. Love ALLways (June 2): A pansexual bachelorette looks for love in this new dating show, further complicated by some of her suitors falling for each other! *ORIGINAL SERIES*

A pansexual bachelorette looks for love in this new dating show, further complicated by some of her suitors falling for each other! The 76th Annual Tony Awards (June 11): Paramount+ is the official streaming home of Broadway’s biggest night. Despite the Writer’s Strike, the show must go on with host Ariana DeBose.

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this June 2023

Spotlight: Art And Pep, 2022 (June 1)

In 1973, Arthur “Art” Johnston met José “Pepe” Peña (who had just immigrated from Cuba) at a Chicago gay bar. Eventually, they would open a bar of their own, Sidetrack, in the city’s still nascent gayborhood, and along the way found themselves crucial figures in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, leading their local community in both activism and celebration. Their unique love story and gay history lesson is told in Mercedes Kane’s indie documentary which, after playing film festivals across the country, finally finds a streaming home on Peacock.

Also Don’t Miss: