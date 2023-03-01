The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming in March 2023

Image Credits: ‘But I’m A Cheerleader,’ Lionsgate (left), ‘Burlesque,’ Sony Pictures (right)

Take a seat, honey, because March is coming in like a lion with tons of great queer movies and TV shows to stream.

Across the major platforms, this month will see the premiere of long-awaited sequel to a comedy classic, the streaming debut of a powerful Oscar contender, the farewell season of one of the best dramas ever, and a double-dose of mother with the arrival of gay cult classics starring the likes RuPaul and Cher.

As is Queerty tradition, we’ve put together a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series and films coming to streaming this month to help you stay on top of it all. Whether you use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu (or some combo of the four), we have your can’t-miss recommendations for each. So get those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay March.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Hulu

What’s new and gay on Netflix in March 2023

Burlesque (March 1)

It’s a life, it’s a style, it’s a need, it’s… a modern camp classic! Cher and Xtina share the spotlight in this classic tale of a small-town girl who chases her dreams to LA and winds up dancing the “Wagon Wheel Watusi.” As the curtain rises on its Netflix streaming debut, now’s the perfect time to revisit Burlesque.

Next In Fashion, Season 2 (March 3)

Every streamer worth its salt has a flashy fashion-design competition show of their own, but Netflix’s is not to be overlooked. Next In Fashion is co-hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France and supermodel Gigi Hadid, and boasts a talented cast of designers. (Our early fave is Danny Godoy, who moonlights as a beloved LA drag queen.)

Mae Martin: SAP (March 28)

While their beloved dramedy Feel Good may have gotten the axe, nonbinary comedian Mae Martin returns to Netflix for their first hour-long comedy special, which is said to tackle everything from from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in Beauty And The Beast. Plus, it’s directed by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson!

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in March 2023

Midnight Cowboy (March 1)

Is Midnight Cowboy a seminal queer classic, or does the controversial Oscar-winner look even more homophobic in retrospect? Wherever you land, gay director John Schlesinger’s 1969 drama is a crucial moment in the history of LGBTQ+ cinema—and it’s the only X-rated film to ever win best Picture at the Oscars.

Daisy Jones And The Six (March 3)

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in this vibrant series about rock band’s rise to international superstardom—and their eventual split—loosely inspired by the success of Fleetwood Mac. We hear that, amid all the drama and debauchery, a pretty sweet queer love story unfolds as well.

But I’m A Cheerleader! (March 31)

Way before she gagged us with her Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne was a high school teenager shipped off to conversion therapy camp to cure her “lesbianism.” Tough subject matter aside, Jamie Babbit’s debut feature is a can’t-miss cult classic—quirky, colorful, hilarious, and featuring RuPaul as an “ex-gay” camp counselor.

What’s gay on the way to HBO Max in March 2023

Rain Dogs (March 6)

Fleabag, Bad Sisters, I May Destroy You… some of the best comedies in recent years have been U.K. imports, so all eyes are on Rain Dogs, which is described as “an unconventional love story between a working-class single mum, her young daughter, and a privileged gay man.” Sounds like a blast to us!

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (March 19)

One of the best documentaries of last year—and one of the best movies, period—is this stunning, Oscar-nominated portrait of Nan Goldin, the photographer who famously captured NYC’s gay scene post-Stonewall, and has more recently dedicated her life fighting against the pharmaceutical giants who started the opioid crisis.

Succession, Season 4 (March 26)

Look, Succession has never been a show praised for its queer representation, and we don’t imagine it’s going to start now in its final season. But, when it comes to the power plays, double-crosses, and shouting matches of the dysfunctional Roy family, we simply live for the drama, and we can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

The best and queerest on Hulu this March 2023

Wreck (March 1)

When a luxury cruise ship employee goes missing, her brother suspects foul play, and enlists in the crew for the boat’s next journey, tangling himself up in a madcap voyage of murder and mayhem. One part whodunit, one part pitch-black comedy, and totally queer, this British series could be your next favorite binge-watch.

History Of The World, Part II (March 4)

Back in 1981, comedy legend Mel Brooks taught us the History Of The World, Part I, but never planned on a sequel. Forty-plus years later, an all-star cast picks up where he left off in this four-part event series, featuring some funny LGBTQ+ folks like Wanda Sykes, Hannah Einbinder, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and more.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards (March 13)

If you’re a cord-cutter, it’s hard to watch the Oscars live without some sort of costly subscription fee. While we suggest signing up for a free YouTube TV trial (and then cancelling before the month is up), the alternative is to stream the entire thing when it drops on Hulu early the next morning—that is, if you don’t mind waiting a few hours to see the Ariana DeBose musical number everyone will be tweeting about (we assume).