Entertainment*
screening room

The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in August 2024

By Cameron Scheetz August 1, 2024 at 10:00am
Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Industry,’ HBO | ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,’ Paramount+ | ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Netflix | ‘Interview With The Vampire, AMC | ‘Stress Positions,’ Neon

We’re in the thick of summer, and if you need an excuse to stay inside and beat the heat, don’t sweat it—we’ve got you covered: There are plenty of amazing new queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms throughout August.

Across the major streamers, this month brings with it the explosive final season of a beloved superhero drama, the return of the scandalous series gunning for Succession‘s crown, a new streaming home for one of TV’s best (and bloodiest) shows, continued 2024 Paris Olympics, and—oh yes!—the Olympics of drag, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. Plus, streaming debuts of queer classics new and old, from homoerotic horror throwback The Lost Boys to the ultimate cult favorite Showgirls.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay August!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix  Prime Video  Max  Hulu  Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi

What’s new and gay on Netflix in July 2024

Spotlight: The Umbrella Academy, Season 4 (August 8)

How many times can you stop the end of the world? We’re about to find out in the highly anticipated final season of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s hit adaptation of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way’s cult comic series. Among the superpowered drama’s charming ensemble is Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, and it’s amazing how thoughtfully the star’s transition has been worked into the narrative, letting the hero come into his powers as he steps into his identity. On top of that, these climactic episodes will also introduce a new threat, played by everyone’s favorite celebrity couple, Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally. We will so be tuning in.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Interview With The Vampire, Season 1 (Aug. 19): One of TV’s best—and gayest!—shows feels primed to completely blow up once it hits Netflix’s massive platform, and We. Are. Ready.
  • KAOS (Aug. 29): This cheeky, LGBTQ+ inclusive spin on Greek mythology casts Jeff Goldblum as Zeus who gets caught up in a prophetic war with humankind.
  • Breathless (Aug. 30): Elite creator Carlos Montero jumps from prep school to the hospital in this soapy medical drama—and he brought hottie Manu Rios along with him!
  • The Deliverance (Aug. 30): Gay filmmaker Lee Daniels takes on a wild possession story with a STACKED cast including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Glenn Close, Andra Day, and Mo’Nique!

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in August 2024

Spotlight: Showgirls (August 1)

Look, there are camp classics, and then there’s Showgirls, the mother of them all. Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 drama tells the simple story of small-town girl Nomi Malone (Saved By The Bell‘s Elizabeth Berkley, giving it her all) who hitch-hikes to Las Vegas in hopes of making her dancing dreams come true. But add in a conniving Gina Gershon, a sex-crazed Kyle MacLachlan, a group of mischievous chimps, a Versace—excuse us, Versayce—wardrobe, mountains of cocaine, and some Doggy Chow for good measure, and suddenly you’ve got yourself one of the sleaziest, wildest, most batsh*t movies ever made. It’s a must-watch with your judies.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Death Becomes Her, 1992 (Aug. 1): You want to talk about a mother off? Watch Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as dueling divas who are—ingeniously, cartoonishly, hilariously—immortal.
  • Influenced (Aug. 1): Blending the talk show format with your social media feed, the show brings together a panel of influencer hosts (including queer star Cyrus Veyssi) to dish on hot topics.
  • Jackpot! (Aug. 15): Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helms this wacky, dystopian action-comedy starring Awkwafina, John Cena, and Mr. “Showbiz” himself, Murray Hill.
  • Drive-Away Dolls (Aug. 22): One half of the acclaimed Coen Brothers duo directs this sapphic road trip crime comedy co-starring Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, and more.

What’s gay on the way to Max in August 2024

Spotlight: Industry, Season 3 (August 11)

Succession‘s been off the air for over a year, so it’s time for Industry—HBO’s other wickedly smart drama about terrible, privileged people wearing suits—to finally get its flowers. The story of young banking professionals trying to get ahead in the cutthroat financial world is much more thrilling that its logline might sound, and it’s always been a fabulous showcase for queer star Myha’la (Bodies Bodies Bodies) whose ambitious Yasmin is our eyes and ears into this corporate hell. The show features complex queer characters, too, plus Season 3 promises a juicy role for the hunky Kit Harrington and a guest appearance for Queerty fave Joel Kim Booster.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Pretty Woman, 1990 (Aug. 1): I think we all immediately clocked the reference when Vanjie did Julia Roberts-as-Vivian Ward drag on All Stars 9—this movie is just that iconic.
  • Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Aug. 3): A new documentary taking a look at the life of the silver screen legend, built around recordings from a never-before-heard interview.
  • House Of The Dragon, Season 2 Finale (Aug. 4): HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel got even more fiery this season, so you better believe we’ll be tuned in for the sure-to-be epic finale.
  • The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (Aug. 26): Dicovery+’s investigative series delves into the story of Stephen Port, who killed four men he met through the popular gay app.

The best and queerest on Hulu this August 2024

Spotlight: Stress Positions (August 21)

A standout of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, satire Stress Positions takes us back to the early days of lockdown for a slapstick farce and serious skewering of queer millennial culture. Written, directed by, and starring Nymphowars podcaster Theda Hammel, the comedy follows gay divorcée Terry Goon (comedy world icon John Early) as he attempts to follow strict health safety protocols while caring for his bedridden nephew (Qaher Harhash). The thing is, his nephew is a gorgeous 19-year-old Moroccan model, and everyone wants to meet him. Don’t miss your chance to see the underrated indie gem of the year now that it’s streaming!

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Lollapalooza Live Stream (Aug. 1 – 4): The beloved Chicago festival’s 2024 lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, Chappell Roan, Kesha, Victoria Monét, Reneé Rapp, Ethel Cain, and more.
  • Solar Opposites, Season 5 (Aug. 12): Yes, the animated comedy is about an alien family living on Earth, but it also features a pretty wonderful and surprising gay relationship at its heart.
  • Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied, 2003 (Aug. 16): This throwback Comedy Central special is heralded as one of Sykes’ best, and interestingly it came out before she did!
  • Only Murders In The Building, Season 4 (Aug. 27): The star-studded whodunit heads to Hollywood for a meta new season, with a new mystery and plenty more surprises in store.

All the gay streaming picks on Paramount+ in August 2024

Spotlight: RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars (August 16)

Drag isn’t officially a competitive sport in the Olympics yet, but it’s inevitable, right? (And we’re sure the ultra-conservative homophobes would be normal about that.) In the meantime, we have the long-awaited RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, which brings 12 queens from 12 seasons of the Drag Race franchise representing 12 countries together for the ultimate international drag competition, which will be nothing short of major. Representing Team USA is the iconic Alyssa Edwards, but she’s going up against fierce queens from France, Mexico, the Philippines, and beyond. In other words, it’s Mama Ru’s world and we’re lucky to be living in it.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Barbarella, 1968 (Aug. 1): You want to talk iconography? Look no further than Jane Fonda, who is out of this world in this campy sci-fi adventure classic.
  • An Inconvenient Truth, 2006 (Aug. 1): In the mood for a horror film? Watch Al Gore’s doc on the climate catastrophe from 18 years ago and see what’s changed. (Bonus: Melissa Etheridge!)
  • Election, 1999 (Aug. 1): Speaking of timely watches: Reese Witherspoon & Matthew Broderick star in this sharp political satire, with a notable (albeit minor) gay storyline.
  • Together, Together, 2021 (Aug. 1): Hilarious trans comedian Patti Harrison stars opposite Ed Helms in this sweet and surprising comedy about surrogacy and friendship.

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this July 2024

Spotlight: Continued 2024 Paris Olympics Coverage (Through August 11)

With a record-breaking 193 out LGBTQ+ athletes competing this year (at least!), we feel prouder than ever while watching the 2024 Paris Olympics. Combine that with gasp-inducing moments of skill and talent on display and plenty to thirst over, it’s no wonder it feels like the whole world is watching along. The closing ceremony isn’t until August 11, so we’ve still got tons more to go, and honestly Peacock is making it incredibly easy to tune in at any point and catch your sport of choice—in fact, you can see up to four at once with their live “multiview” option. Meanwhile, we’ll just be watching that incredible Celine Dion performance over and over.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Clueless, 1995 (Aug. 1): As if! The endlessly quotable teen comedy that defined a generation is always worth a re-watch. (And we’re still crushing on Cher‘s gay fling Christian.)
  • Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (Aug. 1): The Ben Platt-starring musical adaptation was panned upon release, but you know what? It’s been enough time now—we’re going to see for ourselves!
  • Safe, 1995 (Aug. 1): Queer filmmaker Todd Haynes kicks off a career of collaborations with Julianne Moore in this haunting, paranoid psychological thriller.
  • Book Club: The Next Chapter, 2023 (Aug. 1): We are already on record as huge fans of the “Golden Girls gone wild” comedy sub-genre, and this is one of the wackiest.

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in July 2024

Spotlight: The Carmichael Show (August 1)

Long before he came out in his groundbreaking comedy special Rothaniel, or before he got shockingly vulnerable on the docuseries Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, comedian Jerrod Carmichael was writing and starring in a traditional multi-cam sitcom for NBC, The Carmichael Show. The critically acclaimed series was loosely based on his own experiences, living with his “heavily opinionated” parents (legends Loretta Divine and David Alan Grier) as well as his girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West). It’s a fantastic comedy to begin with, but —knowing what we know now—it should make for an even more fascinating rewatch.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Atomic Blonde, 2017 (Aug. 1): Charlize Theron gets her John Wick moment in this raucous ’80s-set action romp as a bisexual spy with a penchant for kicking *ss to a good soundtrack.
  • Bring It On, 2000 (Aug. 1): “I’m sexy, I’m cute! I’m popular to boot! I’m bi*chin’, great hair!
    The boys all love to stare! I’m wanted, I’m hot! I’m everything you’re not    ! I dominate this school—
  • The Lost Boys, 1987 (Aug. 1): This seminal vampire flick is rife with homoerotic tension, and this time it was intentional, thanks to the work of late gay filmmaker Joel Schumacher.
  • Talk To Her, 2002 (Aug. 1): Influential queer director Pedro Almodóvar won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for this melodrama about men in love with women in comas.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Entertainment*

Latest*