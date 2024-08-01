The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in August 2024

Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Industry,’ HBO | ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,’ Paramount+ | ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Netflix | ‘Interview With The Vampire, AMC | ‘Stress Positions,’ Neon

We’re in the thick of summer, and if you need an excuse to stay inside and beat the heat, don’t sweat it—we’ve got you covered: There are plenty of amazing new queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms throughout August.

Across the major streamers, this month brings with it the explosive final season of a beloved superhero drama, the return of the scandalous series gunning for Succession‘s crown, a new streaming home for one of TV’s best (and bloodiest) shows, continued 2024 Paris Olympics, and—oh yes!—the Olympics of drag, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. Plus, streaming debuts of queer classics new and old, from homoerotic horror throwback The Lost Boys to the ultimate cult favorite Showgirls.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay August!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi