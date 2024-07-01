Entertainment*
screening room

The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in July 2024

By Cameron Scheetz July 1, 2024 at 11:00am
Image Credits: ‘Elite,’ Netflix (left) | ‘Femme,’ Utopia (center) | ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ A24 (right)

Another Pride Month is in the books and, look—we get it—you’re probably exhausted, right? We’re tired, too!

And that’s why we’ve officially deemed July “Gay Sloth Month,” a time to just kick back, relax, zone out, Netflix and chill, watch some great TV shows and movies… whatever you have to do to recharge those batteries.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of fantastic queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms over the course of the next few weeks.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the streaming premieres of some of the sweatiest (in a good way) queer movies of the year thus far, the debut of Japan’s “first-ever same-sex romance reality series,” the finale season of sexy Spanish soap Elite, and a reality show about the life of the newly out pansexual icon Wayne Brady. Oh yeah, and if you’re into sports, you’re in luck: The 2024 Paris Olympics are coming!

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, (HBO) Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay July!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix  Prime Video  Max  Hulu  Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi

What’s new and gay on Netflix in July 2024

Spotlight: The Boyfriend (July 9)

Netflix will soon be home to Japan’s first-ever same-sex romance reality series, The Boyfriend. The dreamy unscripted show brings nine men together in a picturesque seaside home, taking turns working in a trendy coffee truck, and forging new relationships over 10 episodes. But there’s no gimmicks, no challenges, and no eliminations—the guys are simply given the space to learn, love, and grow. The only question is whether they’ll find new friends in this social experiment, or perhaps something more.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Call Me By Your Name, 2017 (July 1):  Luca Guadagnino’s aching, nostalgic Italian romance¯ the one that made Timothée Chalamet as star and… well, let’s not talk about the other guy.
  • The Wiz, 1978 (July 1): Ease on down the road and watch this classic musical, an utterly magical reimagining of The Wizard Of Oz starring the grand diva herself Diana Ross.
  • The Decameron (July 25): A silly, sordid spin on the Italian tome of life and lust during the Black Death, with a cast featuring Veep‘s Tony Hale, Girls‘ Zosia Mamet, and more.
  • Elite, Season 8 (July 26): It all comes down to this, the final season of the sexy Spanish-language soap that introduced the world to Manu Ríos, Omar Ayuso, and so many more hunks.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in July 2024

Spotlight: Challengers (July 29)

One of the buzziest movies of the summer is finally coming to streaming, so if you’ve been holding out now’s your chance to see Luca Guadagnino’s scorching, sweat-soaked love triangle romance set int he world of professional tennis starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. If you have seen it already, it’s just as thrilling on a re-watch, though maybe you’ll just want to freeze frame on that sauna scene (you know the one), or put it on in the background and let the pulsing, electronic score get you hyped for a night out.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Blue Crush, 2002 (July 1): A sapphic siren call for baby queers of the early 2000s, this surfer drama is all about the power of female friendship and catching epic waves.
  • From Here To Eternity, 1953 (July 1): Closeted silver screen star Montgomery Clift smolders in this epic tale of love and war, co-starring Deborah Kerr, Frank Sinatra, Burt Lancaster, & Donna Reed.
  • The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984 (July 1): Every Muppet fan has a different favorite movie, but this one’s got the iconic scene with Miss Piggy and Joan Rivers, so… we have a winner!
  • Evil Dead Rise, 2023 (July 1): A remarkably grotesque yet entertaining continuation of the Evil Dead saga, featuring a standout role for rising trans star Morgan Davies.

What’s gay on the way to Max in July 2024

Spotlight: Love Lies Bleeding (July 19)

Few movies take as many big (and we do mean big) and bold swings as Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, a sapphic thrill ride drenched in neon and blood. Set in the ’80s, Kristen Stewart plays Lou, a gym employee who falls hard and fast for female bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brien) who’s passing through town. But when Jackie gets tangled up with Lou’s toxic crime family, the pair will have to decide whether they’re in it for the long haul, or if they’re ready to have their hearts ripped out of their chests—and we might mean that literally.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • As Good As It Gets, 1997 (July 1): James L. Brooks’ winning adult rom-com with Jack Nicholson & Helen Hunt features an Oscar-nominated Greg Kinnear in a key gay role.
  • Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966 (July 1): Mike Nichols directs this legendary adaptation of the Edward Albee play, with the great Elizabeth Taylor giving the performance of her career.
  • Faye (July 13): An uncompromising look at the life of Faye Dunaway, an actress as renowned as she is notorious for her diva-like behavior, as told by Dunaway herself.
  • Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (July 18): This animated super-villain spinoff of the irreverent Harley Quinn featuring LGBTQ+ voice talent like Stephanie Hsu and James Adomian.

The best and queerest on Hulu this July 2024

Spotlight: Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (July 25)

Image Credit: ‘Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,’ Freeform

Multi-hyphenate actor/singer/comedian Wayne Brady—perhaps best known as the not-so-secret weapon of improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?—bravely came out as pansexual last summer, sharing that he’s attracted to people, regardless of sex or gender. That self-discovery will no doubt be a crucial facet of Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Freeform’s new reality series all about the star’s blended family, alongside his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, their 21-year-old daughter Maile, as well as her partner Jason and their 3-year-old son.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • The Queen Of Versailles, 2012 (July 1): Before the musical adaptation with Kristen Chenoweth hits Broadway, this documentary about American excess has to be seen to be believed.
  • Celebrity Family Feud, Season 10 (July 10): Survey says: hotties stay winning, as Megan Thee Stallion faces off with Ne-yo in the season premiere of this game show mainstay.
  • Femme (July 23): One of the year’s best queer films hits streaming, following a queen (Nathan Stewart-Jarett) who goes undercover out of drag to seek revenge.
  • Futurama, Season 12 (July 29): The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s other show is a hialrious sci-fi adventure, still worth tuning into 12 seasons in.

All the gay streaming picks on Paramount+ in July 2024

Spotlight: Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (July 9)

Acclaimed lesbian singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas, a city home to a number of notable prisons. Because of that, she has a strong connection with the women incarcerated in the Topeka Correctional Facility, especially those dealing with drug addiction since she lost one of her own children to an opioid overdose. This documentary puts Etheridge’s powerful message front and center, especially as she visits with women in the facility and prepares a special concert performance for them.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003 (July 1): The sapphic undertones between Cameron Diaz and Demi Moore’s characters is so unsubtle, it had to be intentional, right???
  • Grease, 1978 (July 1): Tell me more, tell me more! The late, great Olivia Newton-John and a suave young John Travolta lead one of the most timeless movie musicals ever.
  • Set It Off, 1996 (July 1): Queen Latifah plays a butch lesbian bank robber in this thrilling heist flick from F. Gary gray, co-starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, & Kimberly Elise.
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16 (July 24): Missing the thrill of a competition with stakes, where queens actually get eliminated? Time to revisit this year’s “original receipt” season!

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this July 2024

Spotlight: The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony (July 26)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed and severely impacted by the global pandemic, so this year’s summer Olympics in Paris feel like an especially big deal. Even if you’re not into sports, the opening ceremony extravaganza in The City Of Lights will be one worth tuning into, which will surely be filled with gag-worthy performances and theatrics. Stay tuned for some of Queerty‘s own coverage of the 2024 Olympics, as well as our sister site Outsports‘ guide to all the LGBTQ+ Olympians competing this year.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • The Christmas House & More Holiday Movies (July 1): Celebrating “Christmas In July,” Peacock has plenty of campy Hallmark holiday offerings, including this gay rom-com with Jonathan Bennett.
  • Back To Black (July 15): Making its streaming debut, this Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) biopic got mixed reviews, but there are worse ways to spend two hours than with Amy’s timeless music!
  • The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge (July 11): It’s a reality show about bears—but not the kind you’re thinking of… actual bears, in what’s been dubbed a “real-life survival competition.”
  • Those About To Die (July 18): Gay blockbuster filmmaker Rolan Emmerich helms this series about the gladiators of Ancient Rome, which surely has to be somewhat homoerotic, right?

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in July 2024

Spotlight: The Wedding Banquet, 1993 (July 1)

Earlier this year, it was announced that Fire Island director Andrew Ahn was bringing together an all-star cast—Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, Joan Chen & Oscar-winner Yuh-jung Youn—for a new take on Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet, one of the earliest examples of a gay rom-com. In other words, there’s no better time to revisit the original, which finds gay Taiwanese immigrant Gao (Winston Chao) pretending his arranged “green-card marriage” is real when his family comes to visit him in New York City.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Cabaret, 1972 (July 1): Don’t let Eddie Redmayne’s Tonys performance scare you away, Bob Fosse’s ferocious movie musical is an all-timer, featuring an Oscar-winning Liza Minelli.
  • On The Count Of Three, 2021 (July 1): Before he came out in Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael directed this ultra-dark dramedy about best friends who make pact to end their lives.
  • My Policeman, 2022 (July 1): It’s the Harry Styles gay-for-pay movie! Set in 1950s England, he’s a married man who falls in love with a museum curator, putting his livelihood on the line.
  • People We Hate At The Wedding, 2022 (July 1): Ben Platt and Allison Janney star in this wedding comedy based a on gay author Grant Ginder’s book of the same name.

