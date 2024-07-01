The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in July 2024

Image Credits: ‘Elite,’ Netflix (left) | ‘Femme,’ Utopia (center) | ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ A24 (right)

Another Pride Month is in the books and, look—we get it—you’re probably exhausted, right? We’re tired, too!

And that’s why we’ve officially deemed July “Gay Sloth Month,” a time to just kick back, relax, zone out, Netflix and chill, watch some great TV shows and movies… whatever you have to do to recharge those batteries.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of fantastic queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms over the course of the next few weeks.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the streaming premieres of some of the sweatiest (in a good way) queer movies of the year thus far, the debut of Japan’s “first-ever same-sex romance reality series,” the finale season of sexy Spanish soap Elite, and a reality show about the life of the newly out pansexual icon Wayne Brady. Oh yeah, and if you’re into sports, you’re in luck: The 2024 Paris Olympics are coming!

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, (HBO) Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay July!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi