The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in October 2024

Image Credits, clockwise from top left: ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street 2,’ Warner Home Video | ‘Heartstopper,’ Netflix | ‘Death Becomes Her,’ Universal | ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ HBO | ‘House Of Spoils,’ Amazon Prime Video

Don we now our gay apparel: “Gay Christmas,” a.k.a. Halloween, is imminent.

At long last, it’s October, which means our queers powers are growing in the lead-up to one of our favorite holidays. Of course, while you’re getting your skimpy/campy/glamorous/entirely-too-niche-of-a-reference costume ready over the coming weeks, you’re going to need some great, spooky movies and TV shows to watch…

Thankfully, the major streamers have got you covered, with plenty of scary good classics new and old to get you into the Halloween spirit. But aside from a smattering of seasonally appropriate selections, there’s also plenty of exciting new stuff to discover: Heartstopper returns to tug at our heartstrings for a third season, Ariana DeBose headlines freaky foodie flick House Of Spoilers, Tegan And Sara’s true-crime documentary explores the frightening side of fandom, and we get ready to say goodbye to low-key comedy favorite Somebody Somewhere‘s final season.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay October!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi