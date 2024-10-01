Entertainment*
screening room

The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in October 2024

By Cameron Scheetz October 1, 2024 at 12:00pm
Image Credits, clockwise from top left: ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street 2,’ Warner Home Video | ‘Heartstopper,’ Netflix | ‘Death Becomes Her,’ Universal | ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ HBO | ‘House Of Spoils,’ Amazon Prime Video

Don we now our gay apparel: “Gay Christmas,” a.k.a. Halloween, is imminent.

At long last, it’s October, which means our queers powers are growing in the lead-up to one of our favorite holidays. Of course, while you’re getting your skimpy/campy/glamorous/entirely-too-niche-of-a-reference costume ready over the coming weeks, you’re going to need some great, spooky movies and TV shows to watch…

Thankfully, the major streamers have got you covered, with plenty of scary good classics new and old to get you into the Halloween spirit. But aside from a smattering of seasonally appropriate selections, there’s also plenty of exciting new stuff to discover: Heartstopper returns to tug at our heartstrings for a third season, Ariana DeBose headlines freaky foodie flick House Of Spoilers, Tegan And Sara’s true-crime documentary explores the frightening side of fandom, and we get ready to say goodbye to low-key comedy favorite Somebody Somewhere‘s final season.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay October!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix  Prime Video  Max  Hulu  Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi

What’s new and gay on Netflix in October 2024

Spotlight: Heartstopper, Season 3 (October 3)

They’re back! The beloved Netflix romance returns just as summer holiday is coming to an end, and the gang realizes this school year could signal big changes in their lives, especially as they begin to wonder about university and their uncertain futures ahead. Charlie (Kit Connor) is patiently waiting for Nick (Joe Locke) to say three special words back to him—but Nick’s starting to understand there might be something else important he should share. Meanwhile, Elle (Yasmin Finney) & Tao (William Gao) continue to navigate their new romance.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Judy, 2019 (Oct. 1): Renée Zellweger stuns as the original “good judy” Judy Garland in a fairly by-the-numbers biopic that does, at least, address the iconic star’s relationship to her gay fans.
  • Psycho, 1960 (Oct. 1): This Alfred Hitchcock classic redefined how we think of horror movies, and gave an unforgettable, bone-chilling showcase to closeted actor Anthony Perkins.
  • Yellowjackets, Season 1 (Oct. 1): A plane crashes in the wilderness, stranding a high school girls soccer tam in this sapphic, supernatural survival tale that become a word-of-mouth hit.
  • It’s What’s Inside (Oct. 4): Colman Domingo and his husband Raùl produced this inventive horror about a group of friends who play a party game with some wild, body-swapping twists.
  • The Menéndez Brothers (Oct. 7): Now that Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series has brought the brothers’ infamous trials back to the limelight, this doc explores the truth of their shocking story.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in October 2024

Spotlight: House Of Spoils (October 3)

Ariana DeBose did the thing for this food-focused supernatural horror—the perfect aperitif to get you in the mood for Spooky Season. From directors Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy (Blow The Main Down), the film follows DeBose’s chef as she opens an ambitious restaurant, one built in a gorgeous remote home that happens to be haunted. Can she use the witchy spirit who lingers in the kitchen to her advantage to create an otherworldly menu, or will it be her downfall? Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira & Succession‘s Arian Moayed co-star.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Challengers, 2024 (Oct. 1): One of the most talked about movies of the year—starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor & Mike Faist—can finally be streamed from home!
  • The James Bond Series (Oct. 1): The debonair 007 may be a stereotypical lady-killer, but there are plenty of (campy) reasons why this spy franchise has long had a loyal gay following.
  • The Legend Of Vox Machina, Season 3 (Oct. 3): From the wide world of Dungeons & Dragons comes this ongoing adult animation fantasy adventure, featuring tons of queer heroes to root for.
  • The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh (Oct. 17): Lost‘s Naveen Andrews headlines this comedy about an Indian family moving to the U.S., co-starring out actors Sahana Srinivasan & Nicholas Hamilton.

What’s gay on the way to Max in October 2024

Spotlight: Somebody, Somewhere, Season 3 (October 27)

Bust out those tissues and pour yourself a “teeny ‘tini” because the most charming—and quietly radical—comedy on television returns for its farewell season. What started as a big-fish-in-a-small-pond tale following Sam (comedian Bridget Everett) as she moves back to her hometown of Manhattan, KS gradually became a story of friendship, inclusiveness, and chosen family in rural America, especially as Sam grew closer with queer pals like Joel (Jeff Hiller) and Fred (Murray Hill). We’re not ready to say goodbye to this lovable crew!

Also Don’t Miss:

  • A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985 (Oct. 1): Find out why many call this (un)intentionally(?) homosensual sequel the “gayest horror movie ever made.”
  • Kiss Of The Spider Woman, 1985 (Oct. 1): With a musical remake starring Jennifer Lopez on the way, check out this provocative, imaginative prison drama that made queer Oscars history.
  • The Franchise (Oct. 6): From Veep creator Armando Ianucci comes this satire on the set of a disastrous superhero franchise movie, with queer co-stars Isaac Cole Powell & Ruaridh Mollica.
  • Have I Got News For You (Oct. 6): Recently out comic Amber Ruffin is featured on this news & politics-focused panel game show for CNN, hosted by The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr.
  • Roller Jam (Oct. 10): Well here’s a new one: A reality competition series about rollerskating teams, which features out Olympian Johnny Weir as one of its fabulous guest judges.

The best and queerest on Hulu this October 2024

Spotlight: Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara (October 18)

Queer pop-rock duo Tegan & Sara rose to superstardom in the early 2000s, fostering—and connecting with—a passionate LGBTQ+ fandom largely through still-nascent social media platforms. Some fans even believed they were chatting with Tegan directly, but it soon became clear it was the work of a scammer with a scary level of access to the sisters’ personal lives. A new twist on true-crime documentaries, Fanatical finds Tegan and Sara revisiting the incident that nearly derailed their careers in hopes of finally finding the person who was behind it.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1975 (Oct. 1): The quintessential “cult movie,” Rocky Horror is streaming once again, so you can sing and dance along from the comfort of your own castle.
  • Solar Opposites: Halloween Special Part 2 (Oct. 7): The surprisingly queer-inclusive animated series about an alien family living in America returns for another wild and wacky Halloween episode.
  • Abbott Elementary, Season 4 (Oct. 10): School’s back in session for Quinta Brunson’s beloved sitcom, co-starring the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph & Chris Perfetti as gay teacher Jacob Hill.
  • American Horror Stories Huluween Event (Oct. 15): Five freaky new episodes of the anthology spin-off featuring queer stars like Victor Garber, Dyllón Burnside, Jeff Hiller & more.
  • What We Do In The Shadows, Season 6 (Oct. 22): The hilarious vampire comedy is back for one last season, co-starring the great Harvey Guillén who steals scenes as gay character Guillermo.

All the gay streaming picks on Paramount+ in October 2024

Spotlight: The 2024 “Peak Screaming” Collection (October 1)

Image Credit: Paramount+

Seeing the streaming platforms go all-out with scary movies for October has become a modern-day Halloween tradition. And while they all have plenty of fun frights to offer, Paramount+ is going above and beyond this year with their “Peak Screaming” collection (riffing on their “Peak Streaming” branding motto—get it??), offering options to suit everyone’s tastes, whether that be trick or treat. Even better: there’s plenty of queer fare, too, from the S&M-friendly Hellraiser franchise to the sapphic sucker-punch that is Jennifer’s Body.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • School Ties, 1992 (Oct. 1): This prep school drama starring Brendan Fraser is pretty heavy, but gays of a certain age will fondly remember his intense shower scene with Matt Damon.
  • The Hours, 2002 (Oct. 1): For those of us who love watching actresses “actressing,” this drama’s the cream of the crop, as Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman & Julianne Moore all set the screen on fire.
  • Wild Things, 1998 (Oct. 1): Between Neve Campbell & Denise Richards in the pool and Kevin Bacon & Matt Dillon unspoken between, this thriller was responsible for many a queer awakening.
  • Ghosts, Season 4 (Oct. 17): This supernatural sitcom features a gay romance with ghosts of officers from opposite sides of the Revolutionary War, and we promise it’s cuter than that sounds!
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 5 (Oct. 24): This hilarious animated series boldly goes where few Star Trek stories have before by featuring pretty groundbreaking LGBTQ+ representation!

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this October 2024

Spotlight: Every Body (October 18)

From My Name Is Pauli Murray director Julie Cohen comes this stirring investigation into what it means to be intersex in today’s society. In following the lives of three individuals—Ponyboi actor/screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and Ph.D. student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him)—who each had different journeys toward understanding and loving their bodies, Every Body goes beyond the binary to shine a spotlight on this often overlooked sector of the LGBTQ+ community.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • The 2024 Vice Presidential Debate (Oct. 1): VP candidates Tim “America’s Dad” Walz and JD “Embarrassing Man-Baby” Vance go head-to-head on the issues in this highly anticipated event.
  • The Craft, 1996 (Oct. 1): ’90s goth girls, rejoice! This teen classic about high school friends dabbling in the dark arts is the witchy horror that defined a generation.
  • Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (Oct. 1): Before Nicholas Galitzine takes up the He-Man mantle, check out this ultra-campy adaptation on the popular toy line & animated series.
  • House Of Villains, Season 2 (Oct. 16): This meme-machine reality show is back with more Tiffany “New York” Pollard, plus Survivor‘s Richard Hatch, Drag Race‘s Kandy Muse, and more.
  • Happy’s Place (Oct. 18): Country icon Reba McEntire reunites with her old Reba pal Melissa Peterman in this new sitcom about a woman who inherits her late father’s dive bar.

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in October 2024

Spotlight: Pain And Glory, 2019 (October 1)

Queer Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar delivers perhaps the most personal and profound film of his colorful career. It stars his regular muse Antonio Banderas as aging director Salvador Mallo (clearly a stand-in for Almodóvar himself) whose declining health, drug use, and a restoration of one of his classic films inspires him to reflect on the past. Lyrically jumping through time, we learn more of Salvador’s childhood, his gay awakening, and a formative relationship with another man that all set him down the path to becoming a filmmaker.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Bel Ami, 2012 (Oct. 1): Wait this isn’t a story about the making of the European gay adult film studio, but is instead about Robert Pattinson as a Parisian playboy in the 1880s? Oh well!
  • Death Becomes Her, 1992 (Oct. 1): From a Broadway musical to that Sabrina Carpenter music video homage, this blast of a body horror is a having major moment, and for good reason!
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997 (Oct. 1): A year after Scream, gay horror writer Kevin Williamson penned yet another iconic teen slasher we’re still quoting years later.
  • Interview With The Vampire, 1994 (Oct. 1): Before the beloved AMC series, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise played foppish, ageless, queer-coded vampires in this formative horror-drama.
  • Suddenly Last Summer, 1959 (Oct. 1): This Southern gothic Tennessee Williams adaptation has it all—and by that we mean Montgomery Clift, Katharine Hepburn, and Elizabeth Taylor!

