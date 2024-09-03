The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in September 2024

Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Uglies,’ Netflix | ‘Brilliant Minds,’ NBC | ‘I Saw The TV Glow,’ A24 | ‘Grotesquerie,’ FX | ‘Will & Harper,’ Netflix | ‘Agatha All Along,’ Disney+

Don’t try to fight it: Summer is over, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Though Labor Day weekend has come and gone, that doesn’t mean it’s strictly back to business—especially when there are so many fantastic queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms in the weeks ahead.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the return of everyone’s favorite witch—and her new twink teen sidekick!—a sharp workplace comedy about gay teachers, more from HGTV’s favorite homo/home renovators, a hilarious yet powerful road trip documentary that’ll have you looking at Will Ferrell in a whole different light, and multiple new series from Ryan Murphy. Plus, there are streaming debuts of queer classics new and old, from sapphic crime thriller Bound to the hypnotic nostalgia trip I Saw The TV Glow.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi, Disney+—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay Septembe!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi • Disney+