The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming in September 2024

By Cameron Scheetz September 3, 2024 at 7:00am
Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Uglies,’ Netflix | ‘Brilliant Minds,’ NBC | ‘I Saw The TV Glow,’ A24 | ‘Grotesquerie,’ FX | ‘Will & Harper,’ Netflix | ‘Agatha All Along,’ Disney+

Don’t try to fight it: Summer is over, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Though Labor Day weekend has come and gone, that doesn’t mean it’s strictly back to business—especially when there are so many fantastic queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms in the weeks ahead.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the return of everyone’s favorite witch—and her new twink teen sidekick!—a sharp workplace comedy about gay teachers, more from HGTV’s favorite homo/home renovators, a hilarious yet powerful road trip documentary that’ll have you looking at Will Ferrell in a whole different light, and multiple new series from Ryan Murphy. Plus, there are streaming debuts of queer classics new and old, from sapphic crime thriller Bound to the hypnotic nostalgia trip I Saw The TV Glow.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi, Disney+—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in the latest edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay Septembe!

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix  Prime Video  Max  Hulu  Paramount+ • Peacock • TubiDisney+

What’s new and gay on Netflix in September 2024

Spotlight: Will & Harper (September 27)

Image Credit: ‘Will & Harper,’ Netflix

Comedy legend Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele met on the set of Saturday Night Live in the ’90s and forged a fast—and funny—friendship. Years later, when Steele came out as trans, Ferrell wanted to support her in whatever way he could, and thus the two set out on a cross-country road trip unlike any other. Their emotional yet hilarious journey was captured for this unique documentary with the power to change hearts and minds, addressing what it means to be a true friend and ally in this increasingly dire times.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • The Perfect Couple (Sep. 5): Nicole Kidman’s in her bag with this mystery series as a picture-perfect matriarch with some dark secrets. Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, & Tory Iwata also star.
  • Selling Sunset, Season 8 (Sep. 6): Netflix’s buzziest reality series is back, and so is everyone’s favorite realtor—and queer icon—Chrishell Stause. Brign on the drama, mama.
  • Uglies (Sep. 13): Joey King leads this sci-fi set in a dystopia where everyone is granted cosmetic surgery to turn them pretty, which co-stars Laverne Cox as the ominous (and fabulous) Dr. Cable.
  • Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menéndez Story (Sep. 19): Ryan Murphy follows up his smash-hit Dahmer series with a provocative (and homoerotic?) new look at the Menéndez Brothers murders.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in September 2024

Spotlight: Chasing Amy, 1997 (September 1)

This formative ’90s indie comedy from Kevin Smith has quite the reputation: It is, after all, a movie where Ben Affleck plays a comic artist who falls for a lesbian (Joey Lauren Adams) and is convinced he can “turn” her straight. And, sure, maybe not every single element holds up today, but the film still feels fresh, taking a thoughtful look at the fluidity of sexuality and attraction. The importance of its queer appeal is dissected in the wonderful documentary Chasing Chasing Amy, which is releasing this fall, so catch up on this classic now!

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Beatriz At Dinner, 2017 (Sep. 1): Before The White Lotus, Mike White wrote this biting dramedy about the haves and have-nots, starring Salma Hayek, Connie Britton, and John Early.
  • The American Society Of Magical Negroes (Sep. 3): Queer star Justice Smith leads this satirical fantasy where Black people use magic to make white people’s lives easier.
  • Colette, 2018 (Sep. 11): Keira Knightley plays the mononymous, influential author in this beautiful biopic, which sensitively delves into her queer romance with a French aristocrat.
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018 (Sep. 30): The only way they could possible improve on the original movie adaptation of the ABBA jukebox musical was by adding Cher—and they did!!

What’s gay on the way to Max in September 2024

Spotlight: I Saw The TV Glow (September 20)

Rising indie filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun’s stunning I Saw The TV Glow deftly speaks to the way queer folks can find and lose themselves (soemtimes literally) in pop culture, especially when the rets of the world makes them feel like they don’t belong. Set in a surreal suburbia, it follows ’90s kid Owen (Justice Smith) who builds a special bond with the slightly older Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) over their shared obsession with a Buffy The Vampire Slayer-esque series “The Pink Opaque.” It’ll get under your skin—and we mean that in the best way.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Disobedience, 2018 (Sep. 1): Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio helms this drama about two women (Rachels Weisz & McAdams) who begin an affair forbidden in their Orthodox community.
  • The Birdcage, 1996 (Sep. 1): You do Fosse, Fosse, Fosse! You do Martha Graham, Martha Graham, Martha Graham! Or Twyla, Twyla, Twyla! Or Michael Kidd, Michael Kidd, Michael Kidd, Michael Kidd!
  • Bargain Block, Season 4 (Sep. 4): The first gay couple to lead an HGTV series, hosts and partners Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas run a home renovation operation in Detroit, Michigan.
  • My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (Sep. 9): The final season of this Italian-language adaptation of the acclaimed Elena Ferrante novels, centering on a sapphic friendship fueled with tension.

The best and queerest on Hulu this September 2024

Spotlight:  English Teacher (September 3)

There’s a snide old saying that “those who can’t do, teach,” but one thing we know for sure that teachers can do? Put up with a lot of bullsh*t, especially at a time when the classroom has become ground zero for the culture wars, in many ways. That’s a theme running subtly through the sharp workplace comedy English Teacher, created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, which centers on an Austin, TX high school teacher whose career comes under fire after a student catches him making out with his boyfriend.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • How To Die Alone (Sep. 13): Insecure and The White Lotus scene-stealer Natasha Rothwell plays a woman whose brush with death changes her life in this comedy co-starring Conrad Ricamora.
  • In Vogue: The 90s (Sep. 13): A docuseries reexamining an important decade for the fashion industry, as told through the eyes of Vogue editors like Anna Wintour & Edward Enninful.
  • The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Sep. 16): TV’s biggest night could have a lot of queer winners, from Andrew Scott to Nava Mau, to Hacks, Fellow Travelers, & of course RuPaul’s Drag Race!
  • Grotesquerie (Sep. 26): Queer icon finally gets to lead her own Ryan Murphy series in this mysterious original horror set in a small town, co-starring Lesley Manville and… Travis Kelce???

All the gay streaming picks on Paramount+ in September 2024

Spotlight: Bound, 1996 (September 1)

Before they changed the face of blockbuster filmmaking as we know it with The Matrix, The Wachowskis cut their teeth on this sizzling sapphic thriller—their feature film debut! The erotic crime yarn follows Jennifer Tilly’s Violet, a young woman in a dangerous relationship with a mafioso (Joe Pantoliano), who begins a secret affair with an ex-con, played by Gina Gershon, who helps her hatch a plan to steal the mob money and make a run for it. Bound single-handedly help introduce an entire generation of curious queers to the pleasures of BDSM.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • School Ties, 1992 (Sep. 1): This drama set at all all-boys prep school—with Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, Chris O’Donnell & more—was responsible for many a gay awakening.
  • The Crying Game, 1992 (Sep. 1): This Irish thriller from Neil Jordan is remembered for its controversial twist—one’s that’s still debated by queer film critics to this day.
  • Survivor, Season 47 (Sep. 18): Every gay’s original favorite reality TV show returns—with none other than Lovett Or Leave It host Jon Lovett among the castaways!
  • Apartment 7A (Sep. 27): Their might not be anything explicitly queer about this Rosemary’s Baby prequel, but Dianne Wiest in the role originally played by Ruth Gordon is enough to get us excited!

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this September 2024

Spotlight: Brilliant Minds (September 23)

The doctor is in—and he’s played by Zachary Quinto in NBC’s new medical procedural. Brilliant Minds is loosely based on the fascinating life and work of Dr. Oliver Sacks, the idiosyncratic doctor who helped shape the way we understand and treat neurological disorders. While the real Sacks didn’t come out until later in life, the series updates his story to modern-day New York City, allowing Quinto’s version of the doc to be openly gay, and employing some peculiar practices to get to the bottom of his patients’ mysterious problems.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Peacock’s Face Your Fears (Sep. 1): The gays love their horror, so you’ll be delighted to know the streamer’s got a massive collection of scary movies so you can get a head start on Spooky Season.
  • Pain & Glory, 2019 (Sep. 1): Auteur filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar reunites with Antonio Banderas and looks inward for one of his most personal—and profound—dramas to date.
  • The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Sep. 19): The Bravo gays are no doubt dying to see where this Housewives franchise goes next, especially after last season’s gag-worthy reveal.
  • The Voice, Season 26 (Sep. 26): Season 25’s Asher HaVon was the singing competition’s first out, queer winner, so we’ll be crossing our fingers for another. (Plus, more Reba McEntire, please!)

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in September 2024

Spotlight: Horseplay, 2022 (September 15)

Argentinian director Marco Berger is known for provocative films that investigate the boundaries of queer desire, and his recent dark comedy Horseplay gleefully plucks the line between homoeroticism and homophobia. Set entirely in a beautiful countryside villa where a group of “straight” male friends are spending their holiday, the film observes how teasing and taunting among pals gradually gives way to something more antagonistic. Come for the eye candy, stay for the thoughtful examination of male connection and bravado.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Jennifer’s Body, 2009 (Sep. 1): Maligned by critic’s at the time of release, Diablo Cody’s sapphic horror has developed a queer cult following—and for good reason. (It rules.)
  • Kill Your Darlings, 2013 (Sep. 1): Daniel Radcliffe sheds his Harry Potter robe to play gay poet Allen Ginsberg in this dark drama about a real-life murder that unsettled the Beat Generation.
  • Running With Scissors, 2006 (Sep. 1): Ryan Murphy directs this adaptation of Augusten Burroughs too-wild-to-be true coming-of-age memoir with a star-studded ensemble.
  • Set It Off, 1996 (Sep. 1): Queen Latifah plays a butch lesbian bank robber in this thrilling heist flick from F. Gary Gray, co-starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, & Kimberly Elise.

And keep an eye out for: 

Agatha All Along on Disney+ (September 8)

Marvel’s genre-hopping TV series WandaVision was a witchy wonder, and now Disney+ hopes to recreate the magic in a spin-off sequel centered on The Scarlet’s Witch’s scene-stealing nemesis, Agatha Harkness, played with cackling glee by the great Kathryn Hahn. As Agatha sets off along the mysterious Witches’ Road to reclaim her powers, she’s joined by an eclectic coven of icons played by the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Patti Lupone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp & Heartsopper‘s Joe Locke in a rare out, gay role for the MCU.

