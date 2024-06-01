The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming this Pride Month 2024

From top left to bottom right: ‘Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home,’ Max | ‘Bridgerton,’ Netflix | ‘Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go,’ Max | ‘I Kissed A Boy,’ BBC/Hulu | ‘The Acolyte,’ Disney+ | ‘An Audience With Kylie,’ Hulu | ‘Fantasmas,’ HBO

Happy Pride Month, y’all!

While we’re sure you’ll be busy with parades, protests, and plenty of other Pride activities over the next few weeks, we realize you can’t be on the move for all of June. And that’s exactly why we’re happy to have so many streaming options—you know, to give us something to unwind with in between all the festivities!

And, right on cue, there are plenty of amazing new queer TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms throughout the month to help you celebrate the season.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the U.S. premiere of a very kissable gay dating show from the U.K., new episodes from one of the most popular shows in the world, an emotional documentary about one of our all-time favorite divas, a star-studded anthology from a queer comedy genius, the highly anticipated 77th Annual Tony Awards, and so very much more.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, (HBO) Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in this super-sized edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay June.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock • Tubi • Plus Some Bonus Recs!