The best LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming to streaming this Pride Month 2024

By Cameron Scheetz June 1, 2024 at 1:00pm
From top left to bottom right: ‘Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home,’ Max | ‘Bridgerton,’ Netflix | ‘Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go,’ Max | ‘I Kissed A Boy,’ BBC/Hulu | ‘The Acolyte,’ Disney+ | ‘An Audience With Kylie,’ Hulu | ‘Fantasmas,’ HBO

Happy Pride Month, y’all!

While we’re sure you’ll be busy with parades, protests, and plenty of other Pride activities over the next few weeks, we realize you can’t be on the move for all of June. And that’s exactly why we’re happy to have so many streaming options—you know, to give us something to unwind with in between all the festivities!

And, right on cue, there are plenty of amazing new queer TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms throughout the month to help you celebrate the season.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the U.S. premiere of a very kissable gay dating show from the U.K., new episodes from one of the most popular shows in the world, an emotional documentary about one of our all-time favorite divas, a star-studded anthology from a queer comedy genius, the highly anticipated 77th Annual Tony Awards, and so very much more.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, (HBO) Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Tubi—or some combo of the those—Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each in this super-sized edition of our monthly streaming guide.

So, get those watchlists ready; it’s going to be a very gay June.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix  Prime Video  Max  Hulu  Paramount+ • Peacock • TubiPlus Some Bonus Recs!

What’s new and gay on Netflix in June 2024

Spotlight: Bridgerton, Season 3 – Part 2 (June 13):

Dearest reader, by now you surely know Bridgerton is the belle of the Netflix ball. The first half of Season 3 only premiered a few weeks back, but it’s apparently already well on its way to cracking the streamer’s Top 10 all-time most watched TV series. And while the next batch of episodes will continue to focus on the courtship of Penelope Featherington (the iconic Nicola Coughlin) and Colin Bridgerton (the dashing Luke Newton), we’re anxiously awaiting the reveal of the show’s long-rumored, first-ever queer relationship. That, plus more from dreamy gay stars like Jonathan Bailey and James Phoon—we will be seated!

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Tangerine, 2015 (June 1): Filmmaker Sean Baker just won the prestigious Palme D’or for Anora at Cannes, so don’t miss his electrifying earlier film about two trans sex workers in Los Angeles.
  • Doctor Climax (June 13): This Thai biopic series tells the story of a doctor who became an anonymous advice columnist and inadvertently started the country’s sexual revolution in the ’70s.
  • Carol, 2015 (June 17): Harold, they’re lesbians! And they’re so endlessly watchable in Todd Haynes’ timeless, sapphic romance with Cate Blanchett & Rooney Mara.
  • Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (June 16): A wide-ranging look at the history of LGBTQ+ performers in stand-up comedy, featuring insights from Wanda Sykes, Trixie Mattel & more!
  • The Mole, Season 2 (June 28): The revival of the back-stabbing reality TV classic returns, this time with celebrated gay journalist Ari Shapiro as the host, following in Anderson Cooper‘s footsteps.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in June 2024

Spotlight: I Am: Celine Dion (June 25)

Lately, it seems like every pop star has a glossy documentary meant to show you the human behind the icon, to varying degrees of success. But in I Am, an intimate look at the life French-Canadian songstress Celine Dion, she promises to show a side of herself not yet seen as heartbreakingly battles with the life-altering illness that’s impacted her mobility and her vocal cords. She’s built a legendary career around her powerhouse voice, and now she invites us along on her journey as she fights to get that voice back. What can we say? She’s mère! (That’s French for mother, FYI).

Also Don’t Miss:

  • A League Of Their Own, 1992 (June 1): There’s no crying in baseball—unless, of course, we’re talking about happy tears from watching this classic starring Madonna & Rosie O’Donnell!
  • The Tudors, Seasons 1 – 4 (June 1): From Showtime’s golden age of hot and horny period pieces comes this salacious spin on the Tudor family dynasty, featuring some notable queer moments.
  • Mother’s Instinct (June 7): They’re having a mother off—literally! Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain play suburban neighbors at odds after tragedy strikes one of their sons.
  • The Boys, Season 4 (June 13): Superhero movies may be losing their luster, but bloody and bawdy comic book adaptation The Boys is back and (somehow!) wilder than ever.
  • My Lady Jane (June 27): A farcical alternative history that asks: What if teenaged Lady Jane Grey didn’t meet the sharp side of an axe in 1553? Hijinks—and apparently queer storylines—ensue.

What’s gay on the way to Max in June 2024

Spotlight: Fantasmas (June 7)

Fresh off his critically acclaimed Problemista, the hilarious Julio Torres writes, directs, and stars in the unique new miniseries as “Julio,” who embarks on a hunt for his missing golden oyster earring in New York City. But this is a project from the magical mind of Julio Torres, so you know it can’t be that simple! Fantasmas‘ wild first trailer teases a star-studded affair, with Steve Buscemi as a punk musician, Aidy Bryant getting intimate with toilets, Dylan O’Brien in women’s lingerie, Jaboukie Young-White shaking it for the camera, Emma Stone in some sort of Real Housewife riff, and so, so, so much more.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home (June 1): The drag superstar’s renovation show turns its attention from she & her husband’s Palm Springs motel to their new dream home in Hollywood.
  • Am I OK? (June 6): Tig Notaro and wife Stephanie Allynne direct this charming dramedy about 30-something Lucy (Dakota Johnson) who finally comes to the realization she might be gay.
  • Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (June 13): Hacks made her a household name (and Emmy nominee!). Now Einbinder showcases her hilarious wit in her first-ever hour-long comedy special.
  • House Of The Dragon, Season 2 (June 16): The Game Of Thrones prequel saga continues in this fiery fight for power, featuring nonbinary star Emma D’Arcy—and lots of dragons!
  • Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (June 20): Celebrated playwright Jeremy O. Harris takes audiences behind the scenes of his provocative Slay Play in this bold documentary.

The best and queerest on Hulu this June 2024

Spotlight: I Kissed A Boy, Season 1 (June 15)

The hit reality series from across the pond is finally going to be streaming in the U.S.! The U.K.’s first-ever all gay male dating show starts with a kiss, as sexy singles are matched with a compatibility test and then asked to lock lips before even saying hello—you know, to make sure that spark is there! Will the couple stick it out to the end, or will they be tempted by the others while living in a gorgeous Italian villa? That’s the fun of I Kissed A Boy, which delivers the heat and the drama, with pop icon Danii Minogue as the host. More seasons have already been greenlit by The BBC, so tune in and see what the buzz is all about!

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Prayers For Bobby, 2009 (June 1): Sigourney Weaver stars in this classic Lifetime drama about the tragic death of a young, gay man and his guilt-stricken mother who made a radical change.
  • Queer Comedy Bonanza! (June 3): In celebration of Pride Month, Hulu is streaming hilarious LGBTQ+ comedy specials from Jinkx Monsoon, Cameron Esposito, Gina Yashere, and more.
  • An Audience With Kylie (June 5): Pop icon Kylie Minogue’s one-night-only London concert special, performed to an audience of stars like Jonathan Bailey and Olly Alexander.
  • Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (June 7): The story of the iconic German designer’s (Daniel Brühl) rise, as well as his romantic and professional rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois).
  • Wreck, Season 2 (June 11): The darkly comedic British slasher charts a new course in season 2, but one’s that still a bloody good time—and still full of queer characters.

All the gay streaming picks on Paramount+ in June 2024

Spotlight: The 77th Annual Tony Awards (June 16)

It’s Broadway’s biggest night—and you don’t even have to trudge through NYC traffic to watch for yourself when the 77th Annual Tony Awards stream live on Paramount+. Multi-talented Queer star Ariana DeBose returns to host after she “did the thing” the past two years, and the broadcast promises to be one to watch, especially with so many LGBTQ+ performers and shows among the nominees, like Sarah Paulson in Appropriate, Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along, Jim Parsons in Mother Play, Sufjan Stevens musical Illinoise, Lempicka, Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, and Hell’s Kitchen stars Maleah Joi Moon & Brandon Victor Dixon.

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Bound, 1996 (June 1): Before The Matrix, the Wachowskis cut their teeth on this erotic crime thriller, with sapphic lovers (Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon) hatching a scheme to steal mafia money.
  • But I’m A Cheerleader, 1999 (June 1): The iconic cult comedy set at a conversation therapy camp, starring Natasha Lyonne, Clea Duvall, Melanie Lynskey, RuPaul, and more.
  • Chasing Amy, 1997 (June 1): The story of a straight artist (Ben Affleck) trying to win over a lesbian colleague (Joey Lauren Adams). It’s amazing how much this one does—and doesn’t—hold up.
  • Dog Day Afternoon, 1975 (June 1): Sidney Lumet’s gripping, Oscar-nominated bank heist thriller based on real events features Al Pacino in a daring and surprisingly nuanced gay role.
  • Let The Canary Sing (June 4): The empowering story of Cyndi Lauper‘s rise from eccentric outsider to hit-maker—and her tireless work as an LGBTQ+ ally, icon, and activist.

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this June 2024

Spotlight: Queer Planet (June 6)

Somehow, this one’s already getting the homophobic conservative set all riled up, so you know we’ll be tuning in. This nature docuseries takes a closer look at the animal kingdom and the rainbow-colored gifts of Mother Earth—which isn’t anywhere near as straight as we seem to think. “Gay penguins, bisexual lions, sex-changing clownfish… this is a queer planet,” the trailer tells us, as experts, biologists, and more open our eyes to the beautiful, queer world around us. And it’s all narrated by the fantastic Andrew Rannells—who, frankly, we would listen to reading the dictionary!

Also Don’t Miss:

  • A Fantastic Woman, 2017 (June 1): A Chilean film about a transgender woman Marina (Daniela Vega) moving on from tragedy, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018.
  • Pride, 2014 (June 1): A rousing ensemble period piece (with Andrew Scott!) about the real-life gay activists in the U.K. who helped small-town miners during their labor strike in 1984.
  • It’s OK To Ask Questions, Season 1 & 2 (June 1): NBC Chicago’s Matt Rodrigues hosts this queer discussion series, featuring episodes with Rosie O’Donnell, Jojo Siwa, and more.
  • Summer Qamp (June 7): A documentary about a camp in rural Alberta, Canada, which creates a safe, supportive space for queer, non-binary, and trans teens to just be kids.
  • Of An Age, 2023 (June 7): Goran Stolevski’s achingly romantic drama about a young Serbian-Australian man connecting with his best friend’s older brother on a long road trip.

Here’s what’s queer coming to Tubi in June 2024

Spotlight: Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut, 2004 (June 1)

If you have any memories of Oliver Stone’s historical epic—released 20 years ago this year—it’s probably that it was a confusing mess that bombed at the box office big time, losing the studio Warner Bros. millions of dollars. But forget all that because the director’s revisited final cut manages to make it into something much more compelling—and queer. As you may have heard Alexander The Great (played hear by the gorgeous Colin Farrell) was totally Alexander The Bi-Curious, which this blockbuster wannabe refreshingly doesn’t shy away from. And, sure, it’s over three hours long, but why not break it up in chunks and pretends its a miniseries?

Also Don’t Miss:

  • Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (June 1): Madonna stars in this comedy that’s “totally ’80s” about a bored housewife (Rosanna Arquette) and the bohemian who brings her out of her shell.
  • Interview With The Vampire, 1994 (June 1): Before the beloved AMC series, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise played foppish, ageless, queer-coded vampires in this formative horror-drama.
  • Running With Scissors, 2006 (June 1): Ryan Murphy directs this adaptation of Augusten Burroughs too-wild-to-be true coming-of-age memoir with a star-studded ensemble.
  • House Of Heat (June 6): A steamy new reality competition series that puts adult content creators together in one gorgeous villa, and let’s the sparks/drama/mess fly.
  • Suddenly, Last Summer, 1959 (June 7): This Southern gothic Tennessee Williams adaptation has it all—and by that we mean Montgomery Clift, Katharine Hepburn, and Elizabeth Taylor!

And some bonus streaming recommendations: 

The Acolyte on Disney+ (June 4)

An even longer time ago, the breathless action and intrigue of Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte unfolded in a galaxy far, far away. One-hundred years before The Phantom Menace, a mysterious assassin has been picking off Jedi warriors one by one, and respected Jedi Master Sol (Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae) has to confront he personal connections to the crimes. With queer showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) running the show, and stars like Amandla Stenberg and Charlie Barnett in on the action, The Acolyte promises to be the gayest Star Wars story yet.

Kanopy x GLAAD’s Pride Month Picks

Image Credit: Kanopy

A little tip: If you have a library card—any library card!—you have free access to one of the most robust streaming catalogues on the internet, courtesy of Kanopy. And, this Pride Month, Kanopy’s teamed up with GLAAD to program a series of classics new and old that features “fair, accurate and inclusive LGBTQ+ representation,” a whopping 107 titles in total! That includes Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Watermelon Woman, Aristotle And Dante Discover the Secrets Of The Universe, Paris Is Burning, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Adventures Of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, & so much more. So whip out that library card and get to streaming!

