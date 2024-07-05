The best & worst summer fashion trends from the early ’00s that are making a comeback

Turn on your tamagotchi and get ready to time travel. From cargo pants to long sleeve t-shirts and bucket hats–like it or not, the hottest fashion trends of the early 2000s are back.

The gays of the early 2000s were a hot mess https://t.co/TeDBnRgpcK — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) January 5, 2023

So crack open the latest issue of XY Magazine you just grabbed from Borders Books & Music, and put the Queer as Folk soundtrack on repeat as we take a trip down the memory runway and ask WHY to the fashion of Y2K that Gen Z is trying to resurrect…