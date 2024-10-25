The cast of ‘Somebody Somewhere’ on small-town pride & saying goodbye to the beloved comedy

Since 2022, HBO’s Somebody Somewhere has been a true comfort watch in these overwhelming times, a small-town comedy with a big heart.

Led by the hilarious Bridget Everett as Sam—returning to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas after a family tragedy—the queer-inclusive series has never been afraid to tug at the heartstrings, but always knows when to temper the emotion with a belly-laugh, or a hard-earned “teeny ‘tini” cocktail.

Along the way, Sam and her friends (including Jeff Hiller’s Joel, and Murray Hill’s Fred) have come to feel like friends of our own. So it’s fitting, then, that Somebody Somewhere‘s third and final season is largely about making peace with the fact that, as time marches on, relationships can change, and that’s doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Joel’s moving in with Brad (Tim Bagley), Fred’s adjusting to married life, and Tricia’s (Mary Catherine Garrison) career is taking off—it’s not that they’re all leaving Sam behind, but suddenly she’s realizing she needs to figure out who she is and what she wants when her loved ones aren’t around.

Image Credit: ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ HBO

In that sense, it’s almost like Somebody Somewhere‘s trying to prepare us for a life after the show, making the fact we have to say goodbye to all of the lovely residents of (the TV version of) Manhattan, KS all the more bittersweet.

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves: We still have a full season ahead of us! With the series returning to HBO (and streaming on Max) on October 27, we were delighted to assemble Everett, Hiller, Hill, Garrison, and Bagley for conversation about all the gifts Somebody Somewhere has given them, from a reminder that LGBTQ+ pride exists even in rural America to some life-changing churros.

You can watch our full interview with the Somebody Somewhere cast above, and read some highlights from the conversation below.