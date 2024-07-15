You’ve heard about Brokeback Mountain, but what about Big Butt Mountain?

Well, it’s very real (and in fact, can refer to any one of five summits in North Carolina), a lot of sh*t goes down there, and many people are making videos there on TikTok.

Take it from queer content creator @mattnemite, who learned the hard way.

Watch.

“You have one video where your butt looks good, so you make the location ‘Big Butt Mountain’ and now my whole FYP is people falling off of Big Butt Mountain,” he explained in the clip, which has 2 million views and counting. “If you guys think that people with big butts have no problems, I’ve got one right here for you.”

Wow! Our apologies to the big butt community — we had never thought about it that way. 🍑😂

Of course, a flurry of TikTok gays quickly hit the comments in hopes of locating the original “butt looks good” video.

(“Not me searching for like 20 minutes trying to find it,” one user wrote, while another quoted a infamous meme and pleaded: “Show me to me, Rachel.”)

Unfortunately, their search was fruitless. So, it sounds like @mattenemite may have been trolling followers about his own butt footage.

But a quick internet dive revealed that it’s not only a real place (with a “6.2 miles in and out” hike, to boot!), but also a location the perverted video-sharing app apparently recommends frequently.

Idk why TikTok recommended the Big Butt mountain location for me but yes I'm a child who will choose it every time I post pic.twitter.com/KPo1DTIFWR — Ecchi-sama (@Ecchisama_) August 29, 2023

I cant even be on tiktok dawg save me?

AND WHY IS THE LOCATION BIG BUTT MOUNTAIN ?? pic.twitter.com/eiv5NV9vH2 — ? ? ? Mercy ? ? ? DESIRE?? seeing atz 7/20?? (@wooy0lvrmercy) July 11, 2024

Alright, so we may never get to actually visit Big Butt Mountain with this certified content-creating cutie.

But elsewhere on his TikTok account, he makes some pretty good points about gay dating and queer relationships.

In one clip, he makes the case for snagging yourself “an autistic boyfriend” because “we are so cute and thoughtful.”

“This guy I’m seeing doesn’t even know how good he has it,” he explained, revealing that he “changed my bed sheets to my blue ones and I took out all [his] blue stuffed animals” because that was his suitor’s favorite color.

“You will never get your mom cutting up fruit for you and bringing it to your room again, but you might get an autistic boy who knows what your favorite color is,” he concluded.

Honestly, we are sold!

In another video, he made a fairly convincing point about how fruity the name “Taylor” is for dudes. (Swifties, stay out of this!)

“I don’t know what they put in the word Taylor, but those men be gay. Have you ever met a straight Taylor,” he said.

And finally, he weighed in on the “who pays for who in gay relationships” discourse with one of the most level-headed responses we’ve seen yet.

“I always offer to split it because I want them to know I’m OK with paying for part of it,” he explained, adding that he wants “them to know it’s an equal thing.”

Furthermore, when he’s the one inviting a dude on a date and wants to treat them, he says “that beforehand so they don’t have to worry whether they should go or not because of the money.”

Now, the bigger question: who carries whom when you inevitably twist an ankle trying to hike up Big Butt Mountain?!?!

Check out more of our favorite TikTok videos from @mattnemite below.

