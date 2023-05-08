The Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon was gag after gag, raising over half a million for the LGBTQ+ community

Drag Isn’t Dangerous | Image Credit: Jacob Ritts

Drag Isn’t Dangerous. But after Sunday’s live Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon, we know for sure that Drag Is capable of putting on an incredible, star-studded live telecast that raised over half a million dollars for the LGBTQ+ community.

That’s right, by the end of the gag-worthy four-hour telethon, the campaign has raised $523,773!

The drag world’s biggest names, queer celebs, and all-star allies all turned up and turned out for the one-night-only Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon event which sought to raise funds and awareness for LGBTQ+ causes and organizations across the country amidst a rising wave of hateful legislation targeting the drag and trans communities.

It was an emotional night, but one that serves as a reminder that we’re stronger together. And, while certain politicians may try to stoke fear and silence us, we’re not going anywhere!

Image Credit: Drag Isn’t Dangerous

The telecast took place over two locations, emceed by two dynamic duos: Drag/Broadway legend Peppermint and comedian Justin Martindale were a delight as they oversaw the live phone bank—yes, just like in those classic TV telethons of yore! And then sickening All Stars champ Alaska and award-winning director and choreographer Adam Shankman hosted a second stage that featured stunning performances and moving conversations.

Meanwhile, a whole cast of icons were on-hand to speak with the night’s donors, answering live phone calls, including Ginger Minj, Laganja Estranja, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Johnny Sibilly, Kerri Colby, Tammie Brown, Jai Rodriguez, and—fresh off her hit run in Broadway’s Chicago—your Queen Of All Queens, Jinkx Monsoon.

Image Credit: Drag Isn’t Dangerous

Plenty of other famous faces popped up in pre-taped sketches and special video messages, including Charlize Theron (who offered a direct show of support: “I will f*ck anyone who messes with you!”), Billy Eichner, Michelle Visage, Cheri Oteri, Sasha Colby, Jesse Eisenberg, Elizabeth Banks, the Boulet Brothers, Loni Love, Sarah Hyland, Jackie Beat, and Marcia Gay Harden—just to name a few.

And, if you bought a ticket to watch along, you were treated to some exclusive live performances from the likes of hostess with the mostest Alaska, Vincint, Idina Menzel, Peaches, Kelly Mantle, Bob The Drag Queen, Tom Kitt, and the skinny legend herself, Trixie Mattel.

Image Credit: Drag Isn’t Dangerous

Speaking of Trixie, she and her UNHhhh co-host Katya announced plans today to keep the funds raising: Beginning on June 1, they’ll host a livestream of the final night of their record-breaking Trixie And Katya Live! tour, with a portion of those proceeds going directly to the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign. The show will stream exclusively through Veeps through June 15, and fans can purchase access—plus special behind-the-scenes upgrades at www.trixieandkatyalive.com.

Which is all to say: Just because the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon is over, that doesn’t mean the fight is! The entire telethon will remain online for the 48 hours after its conclusion, and you can still purchase a ticket to watch along at www.moment.co/dangerous.

Drag Isn’t Dangerous | Image Credit: Jacob Ritts

Or, if you’d just like to donate, that can be done directly at the Drag Isn’t Dangerous GoFundMe page. Additionally, official campaign merch is available on PEG’s webstore, with all proceeds going to charity.

Thanks to our friends at Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) for spearheading this incredible cause. We at Queerty and Q.Digital are proud partners alongside the folks at GLAAD, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the telethon on or YouTube channel below: