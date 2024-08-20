When it comes to multi-tasking, nobody does it better than the gays. We can engage in democracy and arrange our next hookup simultaneously without any problem.

A photo of a guy cruising Grindr during Night 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago has the internet cackling today.

The picture was snapped towards the beginning of the evening, before any of the keynote speakers had taken the stage, and appears to show a man demurely checking his DMs as he waits for the prime time programming to begin which, we gotta say, is highly relatable!

It didn’t take long for the photo to go viral, with many people remembering just last month when a sudden uptick in anonymous Grindr profiles during the RNC caused the gay hookup app to crash multiple times.

Over 1,000 Grindr users reported an outage in the Milwaukee area on the second day of the convention. The outages continued throughout the third and fourth days, which was no doubt very frustrating for local users trying to make connections.

The whole thing prompted disgraced former congressman George Santos, who pleaded guilty this week wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, to post a video on Twitter X, calling the RNC convention “the Grindr Superbowl.”

Of course, being on Grindr at the RNC, where the speakers spent four days leaning into homophobia and transphobia, is much different from being on Grindr at the DNC, where queer people aren’t just welcomed, they’re celebrated. Some (Pete Buttigieg) will even take the stage later in the week.

Unlike Donald Trump and Republicans, who are actively seeking to strip away all LGBTQ+ rights with their extreme Project 2025 agenda, Kamala Harris and Democrats have voiced their support for the queer community and want to ensure that all people, no matter how they identify, can love who they love openly and with pride. And, yes, that includes on Grindr. No shame!

Many were quick to point this out when the photo started going viral yesterday evening.

Night 2 of the DNC will feature speeches from former President Barack Obama, Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and more. There also will be a ceremonial roll call among the delegates.

