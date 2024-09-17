Kit Connor and Joe Locke in season 3 of ‘Heartstopper’ (Netflix)

Netflix today dropped the trailer for the third season of its hit show, Heartstopper.

Heartstopper is based on the much-loved graphic novels by Alice Oseman. Her original comics, following the romance between school boys Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, appeared in 2016. This was followed by the books in 2018, and then the Netflix adaptation in 2022.

The show has helped create stars of lead actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Given that the show began as an exploration of queer love between British schoolboys in their mid-teens, the physical action between the leads has been rather chaste. However, the stars of the show have revealed that season 3 will explore them taking their feelings to the next level.

In fact, Connor recently told The Times that he and Locke shot seven hours of sex scenes (no doubt cut down to a few seconds for the show).

“We’ve been taking baby steps. Season one, he would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands,” Connor said. “And now we’re doing the sex scenes.

“We shot a lot of footage for them,” Connor added. “Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!”

(Netflix)

Connor elaborated further on the official Heartstopper podcast.

“I mean, it’s great sex. It’s really, really good,” Connor told podcast host Tia Kofi. “Immediately, they just become pros.”

Connor made similar comments to Entertainment Weekly recently.

“We’ve aged up a little bit. It matures a little bit with the audience, and as the characters grow up, you start to see them exploring more adult topics,” Connor said. “It gets a little bit hotter, a little bit raunchier. Yeah, it’s kinda generally just a little bit mature, but still the classic Heartstopper love.”

Unsurprisingly, we don’t get to see any of the sex scenes in the new trailer. However, we do get Charlie in a sex education class, a glimpse of Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers) as a new “hot” teacher at their school, and a hint at the boys struggling to deal with some deeper issues.

Watch below.

In a press statement about the new season, Netflix said, “Charlie (Locke) would like to tell Nick {Connor) that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Heartstopper season 3 arrives on Netflix on October 3 – so you still have a little time to catch up on seasons 1 and 2 if you’ve still not seen them.