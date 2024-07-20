'twisters' thirst

The hotness of Glen Powell & the entire ‘Twisters’ cast has the internet blown away

By Dan Clarendon July 20, 2024 at 9:00am

That wind you feel? That’s fans running to their local multiplex to drool over the cast of Twisters.

Written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) off a story by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), the disaster film is a sequel to 1996’s Twister, the blockbuster starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

In the sequel, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kate, a meteorologist haunted by a storm-chasing tragedy from her past. Her friend Javi, played by Anthony Ramos, lures her out to the Oklahoma plains again, however, with the promise of new tornado-tracking technology. And it’s there that Kate encounters an Internet-famous storm chaser named Tyler, played by Glen Powell… and, of course, deadly weather.

And if that trio—Edgar-Jones, Ramos, and Powell—weren’t attractive enough, Twisters also features the alluring actors Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, and David Corenswet, and the alluring and openly queer actors Sasha Lane, Nik Dodani, and Katy O’Brian.

And judging by the social media thirst on display below, fans wouldn’t mind sheltering in a storm cellar with this cast…

Glen Powell

Anthony Ramos

Brandon Perea

David Corenswet

Tunde Adebimpe

Katy O’Brian

2 Comments*

  • Kangol2

    Some hotties (Daryl McC) but PASS.
    The film skips over cl1..mate cha..nge.

  • Herman75

    Gotta love meteorology. If there is a scene where Glen Powell and Daryl McCormack frolic naked in the rain, I’m in!

