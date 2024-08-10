With the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy upon us, fans are showering social media with tributes to the Netflix show and its cast—and it’s clear they’re not ready for this Umbrella to close for the last time.
Created for television by Steve Blackman based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is an action-packed, sci-fi-inflected, dark comedy-drama about a dysfunctional family of superhero siblings reuniting to solve the mystery of their father’s downfall—and maybe save the world.
The series won adoration from fans and critics alike, particularly when cast member Elliot Page’s real-life transition was mirrored with sensitivity on screen.
In a conversation with TIME, Page said Blackman was one of the first people he came out to. “I called him nervously, and he was incredible,” he added. “If anything, he was the one who was very insistent on me having [my transition] be a part of the show and supported me to be able to access the care I was hoping to get at that time.”
Unfortunately, a recent Rolling Stone exposé detailed TUA staffers’ allegations accusing Blackman of toxic, bullying, and discriminatory behind-the-scenes—allegations Blackman has denied.
But just as the wizarding world of Harry Potter is larger than J.K. Rowling, The Umbrella Academy is greater than one man. And social media users have been singing the praises of the other writers, the crew, and the cast.
And what a good-looking cast it is!
Alongside Page (Viktor/The White Violin/Number Seven), the adult superheroes of the series are played by the likes of Tom Hopper (Luther/Spaceboy/Number One), David Castañeda (Diego/The Kraken/Number Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison/The Rumor/Number Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus/The Séance/Number Four), and Justin H. Min (Ben/The Horror/Number Six), all of whom have inspired thirst tweets aplenty.
See what fans have said about TUA and its super talented cast below.
