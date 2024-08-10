With the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy upon us, fans are showering social media with tributes to the Netflix show and its cast—and it’s clear they’re not ready for this Umbrella to close for the last time.

Created for television by Steve Blackman based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is an action-packed, sci-fi-inflected, dark comedy-drama about a dysfunctional family of superhero siblings reuniting to solve the mystery of their father’s downfall—and maybe save the world.

The series won adoration from fans and critics alike, particularly when cast member Elliot Page’s real-life transition was mirrored with sensitivity on screen.

In a conversation with TIME, Page said Blackman was one of the first people he came out to. “I called him nervously, and he was incredible,” he added. “If anything, he was the one who was very insistent on me having [my transition] be a part of the show and supported me to be able to access the care I was hoping to get at that time.”

Unfortunately, a recent Rolling Stone exposé detailed TUA staffers’ allegations accusing Blackman of toxic, bullying, and discriminatory behind-the-scenes—allegations Blackman has denied.

But just as the wizarding world of Harry Potter is larger than J.K. Rowling, The Umbrella Academy is greater than one man. And social media users have been singing the praises of the other writers, the crew, and the cast.

And what a good-looking cast it is!

Alongside Page (Viktor/The White Violin/Number Seven), the adult superheroes of the series are played by the likes of Tom Hopper (Luther/Spaceboy/Number One), David Castañeda (Diego/The Kraken/Number Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison/The Rumor/Number Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus/The Séance/Number Four), and Justin H. Min (Ben/The Horror/Number Six), all of whom have inspired thirst tweets aplenty.

See what fans have said about TUA and its super talented cast below.

I'm all caught up on The Umbrella Academy! It's easily one of the greatest shows out there, and I'm happy to finally immerse myself in that world. It's enigmatic, and it has my favorite sci-fi elements like time travel and paradoxes. Can't wait for the final season next week! ?? pic.twitter.com/f0uRcRUaFI — CawfeeBear ???? (@CawfeeBear) August 2, 2024

The umbrella academy is the best series ever — Julia_Yelana (@DalikJulia) January 7, 2024

I really wish the Umbrella Academy wasn’t leaving because I feel they have so much room to grow. Klaus and Allison have only scratch the surface of there powers, Victor is just starting to fully feel comfortable in his skin, and we’ve never truly see Ben in Action! With so many… https://t.co/4VU2s7Z7kl pic.twitter.com/cd4rIWMlPw — Bella ??? (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) May 30, 2024

i just went on a rant to my mom about how the umbrella academy is the only thing that has kept me sane since 2019 and the moment this show ends, i’m going crazy. the love i have for TUA can not be topped!! ???? — addi (@X_eliph) May 16, 2024

the umbrella academy is the greatest show of all time — andy ?? (@kidwiththerage) August 1, 2024

the umbrella academy’s cast is the best cast ever pic.twitter.com/2apEl9Nftg — medea (@marnujezycie) July 30, 2024

I'm a little late to the party, but Viktor's transition in The Umbrella Academy is the greatest thing to happen in the show. It also mirrors Elliot Page's transition, and I think that's beautiful. ??? pic.twitter.com/b19xCObsvW — CawfeeBear ???? (@CawfeeBear) August 1, 2024

honestly the reaction the siblings have in umbrella academy about Viktor being trans is perfect. they just accept it and move on and don't make a big deal of it. just be like "you're a guy now? sweet nice to have another brother. we love you man" — worm lover!!???????????? (@WORM_L0VER) July 14, 2024

In preparation for season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, im rewatching the first 3 seasons.



I give Netflix a lot of credit. They have reedited season 1 (and I assume season 2) to get rid of Elliot Page's dead name.



Bravo @netflix. Well done. — CAPTAIN ED (@CAPTED63) August 5, 2024

Restarting the Umbrella Academy and the opening credits say “starring Elliot Page” and I don’t know why, maybe it’s because my period is coming, but that is enough to make my grown ass cry. — ???? ? (@kzzndr) August 4, 2024

Elliot Page is the face of trans joy. pic.twitter.com/Ina9onScgO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 8, 2024

elliot page is so fine https://t.co/E3kn9ug904 — kaceyy (@kaceybibi) February 1, 2024

elliot page is so fine, i need him BADDD — J?S?N (@hotellobster) July 31, 2024

MORE OF TOM HOPPER IN THE PREMIERE OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/k1Ie5YyU6E — ???? (@AleyRriett) August 6, 2024

Tom Hopper is literally one of the most beautiful people I have ever seen in my entire life — Jolene U. (Snyder Cut) (@JoleneGolightly) August 6, 2024

i’m sorry for who i will become when the last season of the umbrella academy drops. tom hopper is my lover 4ever and ever — Sammie ?? (@jakesgstring) July 15, 2024

Remembering that the final season of The Umbrella Academy is premiering next week, which means more David Castañeda content. pic.twitter.com/Pr4ErAIDcp — Josh Parham (@JRParham) August 1, 2024

Dude David Castañeda is so handsome I stg? pic.twitter.com/q5YaWHdZP4 — T??ler (@DumbitchTyler) July 21, 2024

I believe in David Castañeda supremacy — raztagyal (@ireneegarciia71) July 29, 2024

Gotta say, my new celebrity crush is Emmy Raver-Lampman. JFC. pic.twitter.com/p0De6BkaN2 — Run DMc (@dimitrimckay) January 31, 2024

emmy raver lampman is the most gorgeous woman to ever exist pic.twitter.com/7TfZPmg7Uq — echo lockdown (@yumikosecho) August 4, 2024

Emmy Raver-Lampman is so fucking gorgeous oh my god i love her — Tia !! ??? TOMORROW !!! (@FIVES_KNIFE) August 6, 2024

robert sheehan fandom is alive again and i love it ? https://t.co/FUNbdDOQrV — mary ? (@mearinii) March 25, 2024

Here's an opinion nobody asked for: From the Misfits to the Umbrella Academy to Mortal Engines, Robert Sheehan is one of the most memorable actors in anything he's in– he just immediately lights up the screen! — Nat Funny (@NatashaMuse) July 20, 2024

robert sheehan is extremely gorgeous i'm gonna cry — cassandra (five's wife) (@cassykaspbrak) June 13, 2024

when I pull up to the “biggest justin h min fan” competition but this is my opponent: pic.twitter.com/J0WWBsTID5 — val ?? (@valsoblivion) July 31, 2024

tenha pieade justin h min pic.twitter.com/d5sII37JfM — ? (@startaeri) August 2, 2024

WOI JUSTIN H MIN IS SOOOO FINEEE — emma fitzherbert (@venomousarcher) June 20, 2024