The Jeffrey Epstein scandal is back to haunt the Royal family just in time for King Charles’ coronation

King Charles’ coronation will take place Saturday morning, but unfortunately, the party he’s been waiting for his entire life is suddenly at risk of being overshadowed by his pesky younger brother and that whole Jeffrey Epstein scandal that almost blew up the entire monarchy a few years back.

Recent court papers filed in New York in yet another Epstein-related lawsuit mention Prince Andrew by name.

A woman claiming to be one of Epstein’s victims is suing JP Morgan Chase, accusing the bank of turning a blind eye to the perverted billionaire’s disgusting behavior and “knowingly benefited from participating in a sex trafficking venture.”

Attorney Brad Edwards said, “Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation was impossible without the assistance of JPMorgan Chase, and later Deutsche Bank. And we assure the public that we will leave no stone unturned in our quest for justice for the many victims who deserved better from one of America’s largest financial institutions.”

The lawsuit says the bank failed to exercise reasonable care in providing non-routine banking for Epstein, as well as obstructing enforcement of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

It notes his close friendships with some of “the most powerful people in the world”, including Andrew, and how Epstein leaned on those relationships for protection.

The Duke has always denied any wrongdoing in the Epstein case, although he did settle a civil sex assault case in New York last year for a reported $16 million.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused on multiple occasions by Andrew both in London and on a private Caribbean Island owned by Epstein.

Rather than hash things out in court, Andrew settled with Guifree and issued statement afterwards saying he did so to avoid any further “disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.”

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said. “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required.”

Well, that “ill-judged association” is once again back to plague the Duke at the exact same time he was reportedly hoping to stage a comeback at his brother’s coronation on Saturday.

Andrew, who stepped down from his royal duties and gave up the title of His Royal Highness at the height of the Epstein scandal, is expected to attend the event with his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, although he likely won’t be seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace afterwards since he’s no longer a working royal.

(Meanwhile, his ex-wife Fergie won’t be seen anywhere. She wasn’t invited to the coronation at all and will instead watch it on TV in her pajamas.)

Last month, he attended the royal Easter service, where he walked just behind the King and Queen Consort and sat beside his sister, Princess Ann, which is something Royal family expert Russell Myers noted on a recent episode of the the Pod Save The King podcast “he wasn’t necessarily doing when the late Queen was here.”

We don’t know what, if any, impact being mentioned in this new Epstein lawsuit might have on Andrew’s attendance Saturday, or his plans for a comeback, but we do know that somewhere Princess Diana is having a chuckle over the sad state of the family she tried to warn everyone about.

A new documentary King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone premieres on Paramount+ today. Watch the trailer below.